(The Stranger)   Clutch your pearls WA passes Comprehensive sex ed bill. Opposing party tries sinking it with 750 amendments. Including: Not discussing fetishes such as sticking vegetables in poop chutes. (Very specific there mr. Senator.)   (thestranger.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
foodservicedirect.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2 things. Vegetables need a condom

And never put anything in the our butt that doesn't have a base. Nobody wants to go to the hospital and explain the you fell on the cucumber
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: 2 things. Vegetables need a condom

And never put anything in the our butt that doesn't have a base. Nobody wants to go to the hospital and explain the you fell on the cucumber


Butternut squash, then.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If anybody has any questions about weird niche fetishes, y'all can ask me.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [foodservicedirect.com image 650x499]


WE DON'T TALK ABOUT THAT INCIDENT
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 640x412]


that guy's hairdo yells 'i lick kiddie dicks'
 
gojirast
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Class #36: Anything Can Be a Dildo if You're Brave Enough
 
Rent Party
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Republicans unanimously opposed one of the cheapest and easiest ways to reduce abortions?

Gosh.  It's almost like they just want to control women's sexuality.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: If anybody has any questions about weird niche fetishes, y'all can ask me.


Ok....

chasmophilia

Climacophilia

Lithophilia

No specific questions.

Just ????  I don't get those.

I can understand others, they have to do with control or the rush from performing them, but those?  Just don't get.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The only "sex ed" I had in high school was a class in "Human Physiology."  This class (actually, the book) was a pretty good introduction for anyone who wanted to become a Doctor of Medicine. The operative sentence was, "The vagina receives the penis during intercourse." As you can imagine, that made a great impression on my teen-age mind. And I've never needed anything more.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [foodservicedirect.com image 650x499]


That's pretty rough, even for 104, Mr. Peanut.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd like to remind everyone that cucumbers, eggplant, and zucchini are all botanically fruits.  And bananas are fine, too.  So only people obsessed with carrots, turnips, and such would have problems with this.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: If anybody has any questions about weird niche fetishes, y'all can ask me.


By now anything I don't know about is because I'm scared to find out.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I'd like to remind everyone that cucumbers, eggplant, and zucchini are all botanically fruits.  And bananas are fine, too.  So only people obsessed with carrots, turnips, and such would have problems with this.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
poop chute is the only way i get my vegetables....(  !  )
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These days 8-year-olds are watching hardcore farking, if not on your computer or phone then on their friends'.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WTP 2: poop chute is the only way i get my vegetables....(  !  )


poop chute is the only way i get rid my vegetables....(  !  )

Ftfy?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes, once again the Party of Ignorance attempts to stop education in favor of whatever they choose to believe their invisible sky wizard is saying.  Color me surprised.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dkulprit: MattytheMouse: If anybody has any questions about weird niche fetishes, y'all can ask me.

Ok....

chasmophilia

Climacophilia

Lithophilia

No specific questions.

Just ????  I don't get those.

I can understand others, they have to do with control or the rush from performing them, but those?  Just don't get.


Serious answer: as somebody with some weird fetishes of my own that people often ponder the appeal of, I'm not sure I can adequately explain the appeal of something that you're just not into. Best I can figure, people love the adrenaline of being trapped in small places, falling down stairs, and the texture of rocks?

Lithophilia is probably the only one I can relate to. I know plenty of people who fetishize petrification-turning into stone-because of objectification of it all.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The vehemence with which the local conservative representatives lashed out at this bill, you'd think they were handing out Hustler magazines to the kids.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What about Rule 34? Can they still teach that?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kids should only be hearing about sex from authoritative sources, like Salt-N-Peppa
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Oregon GOP is into a lot of misery.
FRANK ZAPPA Broken hearts are for assholes
Youtube Byvu5k9oupU
 
gaspode
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: [Fark user image 425x279]


Jesus can no-one do this stuff properly?

/It only works if the picture is not the person named
 
dkulprit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: dkulprit: MattytheMouse: If anybody has any questions about weird niche fetishes, y'all can ask me.

Ok....

chasmophilia

Climacophilia

Lithophilia

No specific questions.

Just ????  I don't get those.

I can understand others, they have to do with control or the rush from performing them, but those?  Just don't get.

Serious answer: as somebody with some weird fetishes of my own that people often ponder the appeal of, I'm not sure I can adequately explain the appeal of something that you're just not into. Best I can figure, people love the adrenaline of being trapped in small places, falling down stairs, and the texture of rocks?

Lithophilia is probably the only one I can relate to. I know plenty of people who fetishize petrification-turning into stone-because of objectification of it all.


Huh, never thought about those that way.  When I see chasms I think like cuts and draws in mountains so I thought they may have something to do with sexual organs and being similar.

As far as lithophilia I thought it had to do with pain, like kneeling on rocks or rolling on them.

Thought climacophilia was pain related, but there is other ways for that like bdsm, suspension, C&B torture (for guys obviously), or  breast torture for women.  Seems oddly specific that stairs need to cause the pain.

Still seem really oddly specific where there are other... more reasonable fetishes to get into? Like agalmatophilia for lithophilia, or claustrophilia for tight spaces, and the ones I mentioned above for stairs.

As I mentioned chasm, to me, implies large open rock formations.  So I didn't even think of tight spaces.
 
overthinker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why I am glad I had sex-ed before they gutted it:
It talked about the human reproduction cycle
It talked about sex being pleasurable
it talked about the hormonal effects
it talked about what it takes to be a parent (both mother and father)
It talked about risks in every situation: "Pulling out not a real birth control method", "homosexual sex" (didn't say anal or scissors, but you knew...)
it talked about every kind of STD 
it talked about 11 different birth control methods at the time
it talked about the emotional link with sex 
it did not talk about fetishes
it did not talk about masturbation beyond it being an act that if you do it, do it in private
it did not talk about anything strange such as incest, beastiality, etc..
it did not talk about marriage
it did not talk about how to insert your head so far up your butt that you become Republican.
It was simple, straightforward, and was biology-based - not influenced by weirdos, freaks, and sickos. If you wanted that stuff, you had to go get your info from mom n dad, your creepy uncle, or the desperate divorcee with a wild streak who liked them teenage boys and their fresh meat...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Kids should only be hearing about sex from authoritative sources, like Salt-N-Peppa


I Want Your Sex (Pts. 1 & 2 Remastered)
Youtube -pIRNx6Q3aE
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dkulprit: MattytheMouse: dkulprit: MattytheMouse: If anybody has any questions about weird niche fetishes, y'all can ask me.

Ok....

chasmophilia

Climacophilia

Lithophilia

No specific questions.

Just ????  I don't get those.

I can understand others, they have to do with control or the rush from performing them, but those?  Just don't get.

Serious answer: as somebody with some weird fetishes of my own that people often ponder the appeal of, I'm not sure I can adequately explain the appeal of something that you're just not into. Best I can figure, people love the adrenaline of being trapped in small places, falling down stairs, and the texture of rocks?

Lithophilia is probably the only one I can relate to. I know plenty of people who fetishize petrification-turning into stone-because of objectification of it all.

Huh, never thought about those that way.  When I see chasms I think like cuts and draws in mountains so I thought they may have something to do with sexual organs and being similar.

As far as lithophilia I thought it had to do with pain, like kneeling on rocks or rolling on them.

Thought climacophilia was pain related, but there is other ways for that like bdsm, suspension, C&B torture (for guys obviously), or  breast torture for women.  Seems oddly specific that stairs need to cause the pain.

Still seem really oddly specific where there are other... more reasonable fetishes to get into? Like agalmatophilia for lithophilia, or claustrophilia for tight spaces, and the ones I mentioned above for stairs.

As I mentioned chasm, to me, implies large open rock formations.  So I didn't even think of tight spaces.


I don't know what to to tell 'ya! As somebody with macrophilia, I've been trying to figure out how I tick for all my life, and I still can't adequately explain it!

So long as what you like isn't causing irreversible harm to yourself and others, go nuts I guess.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did somebody say "vegetables up the poop chute"?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I'd like to remind everyone that cucumbers, eggplant, and zucchini are all botanically fruits.  And bananas are fine, too.  So only people obsessed with carrots, turnips, and such would have problems with this.


Technically, it looks like they're cleared to teach about shoving a tomato up one's ass also, given the parameters.  I'm not sure what best practice there would be, though.  Tomatoes are so delicate, one would likely get just tomato skin, maybe a few seeds actually up their ass.  Unless they either froze the tomato first, or else used a ton of lube.  I suppose somebody needs to take one for the team and ask Jim Walsh how he shoves tomatoes up his own ass, and just teach that method.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trocadero: fragMasterFlash: Kids should only be hearing about sex from authoritative sources, like Salt-N-Peppa

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-pIRNx6Q​3aE]


Human Nature
Youtube U_V5H571qu0

Fark it, let's make this a Music Club Sex Song marathon, I'm always too busy on Sundays.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How do these idiots ever manage to reproduce?
 
janzee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Did somebody say "vegetables up the poop chute"?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]


I have pictures I could post, but then I'd get banned from Fark again.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Prediction: Matt Shea R(eich)-WA, will die from infection after being involved a sex act involving a locally grown tuber. If only he had been educated.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If the school ain't teaching about sex with ghosts, or dinosaurs, or dinosaur ghosts, or pirates, or sentient plasma clouds, or sex with the concept of the number 23, or 100 clones of Danny Devito at the same time, or trans chrono sex where Fry is his own grandpa, or sex without pronouns, or sex that says  "yo dawg, so I heard you like sex, so I put sex in your sex", or sex with the actual planet Jupiter, they aren't actually teaching comprehensive sex ed.  They are just teaching a small subset of sex to cis normals.  There is a whole universe of sex out there.  Including sex where an alien face hugger lovingly impregnates you and gives you the ultimate honor of having a baby burst out of your chest.  Teach the controversy.
 
