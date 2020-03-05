 Skip to content
(Chron)   Houston's iconic "Be Someone" graffiti has just recently been sprayed over with "WASH UR HANDS". Legal or not, a busy highway into a city is quite a good location to put that message   (chron.com) divider line
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Southeast Texas is weird.   When I lived in Beaumont some 25 years ago, every highway into Houston had a billboard advertising "microsurgical vasectomy reversal".   I haven't seen that before or since anywhere else.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know civic authorities dislike taggers, but I am often impressed by where I see graffiti. This is one such case, you had to get on a tiny ledge to work with the threat of trains and being reported doing the work.

One time I saw a tag on a sign on a busy flyover ramp that had no easy access.
 
