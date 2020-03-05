 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Shoppers so upset that Costco ran out of bottled water due to panic buying the sheriff's department had to restore order   (ktla.com) divider line
50
    More: Dumbass, Police, Sheriff, San Bernardino County, California, Constable, shoppers stock, Price gouging restrictions, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2020 at 11:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And people being people still never disappoints.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Do Americans not have running water in their homes?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I just got back from the store.
I saw lots of folks buying toilet paper, bleach, Lysol, etc.

Then I saw a woman buying at least 15 cases of Fresca..
Just cases of Fresca.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

snocone: And people being people still never disappoints.


Yep.  That's why I went to Costco last week.

Still need to stock up on beer.  AT&T had to close 6 stores today in San Diego because an employee tested positive.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Buying large amounts of bottled water is cheap and simple. Making appropriate long-term preparations well in advance of disasters that are likely in your part of the country is somewhat more expensive and complicated. And for a lot of people, cheap and simple beats out expensive and complicated every time.

COVID-19 isn't an earthquake or a hurricane. Water is going to continue to come out of the taps whenever you turn them on.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It'll be nice in a month or so to not have to deal with crowds in stores
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

grokca: Do Americans not have running water in their homes?


One of the biggest marketing coups in recent times was convincing Americans that their drinking water is somehow nonpotable.

A $billion U.S. market.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My mom went to Costco today.  She said they were completely out of TP.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't Find Purell? Reach For 190 Proof Everclear
Youtube XQ4Y9QPOzmA
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As soon as I saw 3 convid19 or whatchoocallit head lines on the main page in one 24 hour period, I grabbed a name of t.P. and canned soup, toiletries, stuff I don't want to brave crowds for. Staples for the larder.

Off grid, mountain spring 2 freezers.

Lots of guns.

Not worried.

But city folks? Jesus.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My tap has great water because frakkers bought us a better water plant, but if things get around to bad enough your tap dies you can go steal water
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: As soon as I saw 3 convid19 or whatchoocallit head lines on the main page in one 24 hour period, I grabbed a name of t.P. and canned soup, toiletries, stuff I don't want to brave crowds for. Staples for the larder.

Off grid, mountain spring 2 freezers.

Lots of guns.

Not worried.

But city folks? Jesus.


Are you going to shoot the virus?  Or shoot the infected?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy a goddamned Brita filter you morons.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: And people being people still never disappoints.


Eh they havent blamed the jews for the plague yet
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: It'll be nice in a month or so to not have to deal with crowds in stores


All those customers will be dead?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: It'll be nice in a month or so to not have to deal with crowds in stores


I don't think they're expecting THAT many people to die
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: snocone: And people being people still never disappoints.

Eh they havent blamed the jews for the plague yet


I think they refer to them as globalists now.

/or ((globalists))
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I was at Costco today for a routine grocery trip and there was literally not one single roll of toilet paper left. WTF people? That doesn't even make sense.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Buy a goddamned Brita filter you morons.


Or some of those five gallon water jugs.  The local mini-mart has reverse osmosis water dispensers and sells purified water for 25¢ a gallon.  I have 20 gallons sitting in the garage and a few more gallons in the cooler in the kitchen.  No wait to refill over the weekend, either.
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My water has Turbidity in it and I won't drink it period.

It's only good for flushing, clothes/dish washing, watering the garden, farm animals, dog & cat.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Buy a goddamned Brita filter you morons.


This. I have a couple LifeStraws, so I am not fretting over water.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They were bought out by scalpers reselling them.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: vudukungfu: As soon as I saw 3 convid19 or whatchoocallit head lines on the main page in one 24 hour period, I grabbed a name of t.P. and canned soup, toiletries, stuff I don't want to brave crowds for. Staples for the larder.

Off grid, mountain spring 2 freezers.

Lots of guns.

Not worried.

But city folks? Jesus.

Are you going to shoot the virus?  Or shoot the infected?


Only need one gun to shoot yourself.
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blender61: grokca: Do Americans not have running water in their homes?

One of the biggest marketing coups in recent times was convincing Americans that their drinking water is somehow nonpotable.

A $billion U.S. market.


Even if that were true, it would be easy to build a distillation still out of simple household materials. With a working stovetop, it's practically a nonstop clean water machine.
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blender61: grokca: Do Americans not have running water in their homes?

One of the biggest marketing coups in recent times was convincing Americans that their drinking water is somehow nonpotable.

A $billion U.S. market.


scx2.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
unsightly phlebitis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Deut 32:30
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I tend to stock up ahead, so I've got at least 8 months' worth stockpiled in the pantry.

Kiss my fat, Charmin-clean ass.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If only there was a virus that targeted chronically stupid people.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blender61: grokca: Do Americans not have running water in their homes?

One of the biggest marketing coups in recent times was convincing Americans that their drinking water is somehow nonpotable.

A $billion U.S. market.


There are plenty of areas of the country where the water is safe to drink, but it tastes terrible.  Most of the inter-mountain West falls into that category.

That said, there are better ways of getting good tasting water than purchasing 500 mL bottles from Costco.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

grokca: Do Americans not have running water in their homes?


No, they do.  There are just a whole lot of stupid people in America.  They will buy whatever marketers push on them, no matter their lack of need: gargantuan SUVs and trucks, travel trailers, bottled water and even vegetable rinse.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I just got back from the store.
I saw lots of folks buying toilet paper, bleach, Lysol, etc.

Then I saw a woman buying at least 15 cases of Fresca..
Just cases of Fresca.


Uhhh... 1995 called, they want their soda back.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

blender61: grokca: Do Americans not have running water in their homes?

One of the biggest marketing coups in recent times was convincing Americans that their drinking water is somehow nonpotable.

A $billion U.S. market.


Water in many neighborhoods in American cities isn't always drinkable or even palatable. The tap water, when I lived in the Pilsen neighborhood on the south side of Chicago,  was really bubbly & always always had a weird color. EPA tests showed elevated levels of lead in the ground water due to the chemical and industrial factories that historical were located nearby. No matter what the landlord tried to do, the water just always tasted weird and I tried using a faucet filter AND a pitcher.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fusillade762: My mom went to Costco today.  She said they were completely out of TP.


All the Costco locations in the East Bay sold out of TP last week.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have people never operated a tap?
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Buy a goddamned Brita filter you morons.


It seriously doesn't work, at least not when I lived on the south side of Chicago nor right now where I live in Oakland, CA.
 
unsightly phlebitis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I found this about 6 years ago and thought id keep it,
If it helps anyone then.....hooray....i guess

Anywho:

     How to use Clorox Bleach for:  Emergency Water Purification  The following is the text from a full page ad by
Clorox .               Boiling Is Best    Short of using a very
high-quality water filter, this is the most reliable method for killing microbes and parasites. Bring water to a rolling boil and keep it simmering for at least several minutes. Add one minute of boiling to the initial 10 minutes for every 1,000 feet above sea level. Cover the pot to shorten
boiling time and conserve fuel.  Liquid Clorox Bleach     In an emergency, think of this (one gallon of Regular Clorox Bleach) as 3,800 gallons of drinking water.   When the tap water stops flowing, Regular Clorox Bleach isn't just a laundry-aid, it's a lifesaver. Use it to purify water, and you'll
have something to drink.   It's the same in any natural disaster. As the shock wears off and the days wear on, the biggest demand is for drinking water. Time after time, relief crews hand out free Clorox Bleach with simple instructions: use it to kill bacteria in your water and you'll
have purified water to drink. Here's how: (Store these directions with your emergency bottle of Clorox Bleach.)    First let water stand until particles settle. Pour the clear water into an uncontaminated container and add Regular Clorox Bleach per the chart.* Mix well. Wait 30 min. Water
should have a slight bleach odor. If not, repeat dose.  Wait 15 min. Sniff again. Keep an eyedropper taped to your emergency bottle of Clorox Bleach, since purifying small amounts of water requires only a few drops. See chart* suggestions for storage bottle replacement.   Don't pour
purified water into contaminated containers. To sanitize water jugs first, see instructions** at right.   Without water and electricity, even everyday tasks are tough. In lieu of steaming hot water, sanitize dishes with a little Clorox Bleach. Just follow the directions below to keep dishes
clean.   Whether you use Clorox Bleach in an emergency or for everyday chores, it's always an environmentally sound choice. After its work is done, Clorox Bleach breaks down to little more than salt and water, which is good news anytime.    *Ratio of Clorox Bleach to Water for
Purification   2 drops of Regular Clorox Bleach per quart of water   8 drops of Regular Clorox Bleach per gallon of water   1/2 teaspoon Regular Clorox Bleach per five gallons of water   If water is cloudy, double the recommended dosages of Clorox Bleach.   (Only use
Regular Clorox Bleach (not Fresh Scent or Lemon Fresh). To insure that Clorox Bleach is at its full strength, replace your storage bottle every three months.)    **(Clorox Bleach Sanitizing Solution)    Mix 1 tablespoon Regular Clorox Bleach with one gallon of water. Always wash and
rinse items first, then let each item soak in Clorox Bleach Sanitizing Solution for 2 minutes. Drain and air dry.

I also learned to make hardtack and have about 10 lbs of it and, properly stored, it can last years and its so easy to make, even I can do it.
My 2cents, hope someone finds it useful
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

unsightly phlebitis: Deut 32:30


And the Lord sayeth unto thee: "hoard thee thine asswipes, for the plague of doom arrives from the orient!"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People are dumb, panicky, dangerous animals and you know it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nidiot: If only there was a virus that targeted chronically stupid people.


Well, measles has been specifically targeting the children of the chronically stupid recently, so there's that!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Buy a goddamned Brita filter you morons.

It seriously doesn't work, at least not when I lived on the south side of Chicago nor right now where I live in Oakland, CA.


Ok, I guess it depends on your local water quality, but here in my suburb, we have decent water if a bit metallic in taste due to chlorine.  A Brita takes care of it quite well.
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Buy a goddamned Brita filter you morons.


AquaRain Gravity Water Filter

Been using them over 10 years.
Love it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Have people never operated a tap?


I have, but everyone told me to knock it the fark off and use toilet paper like a normal person.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't have some super sensitive palate for some reason I taste the plastic of water bottles and the aluminum of beer cans, and I can't stand either. During the weekly Wednesday shopping, we have a standard purchase of some water bottles for guests, large bottles regular-size bottle small bottles for the kids come and we just Stock them in the pantry, rotating through them, putting the older ones in front &t newer ones in back. We live in California oh, so we have a foot locker with food we can use an emergency oh, and we rotate through that on occasion to by checking the expiration dates twice a year. This way we don't have to spend a lot at one time. I never want to find them myself in a panic buying mode. I've come close to having to evacuate my home because of fire, six blocks in the Kensington fire in San Diego.then, as now, it would be a matter of quickly schlepping a couple of trunks and emergency supplies into the small truck along with the pets & papers. But water is so freaking heavy I can't imagine wanting to get a lot of it at one time. Just buy two cases, use one, then buy two more cases, use one & buy two more cases, etc. It is neither hard to manage Nor expensive that way. Besides, when we remodeled we put in a whole house water system and we have filters on the refrigerator, water softener and so on.   (& I put heated towel racks in our master bath. As Bob Hope writes in "I Owe Russia $1,200," t"English may appear to be a cold people, but in their bathrooms, they are the warmest!").
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trik: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Buy a goddamned Brita filter you morons.

AquaRain Gravity Water Filter

Been using them over 10 years.
Love it.


FILTHY BRITA PEASANTS                                  GLORIOUS PUR FILTER MASTER RACE
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Back in 2006 when the "October Surprise" happened in Western New York everyone was going to the store for, you guessed it, bread and milk. The f*cking power was out for a week. So long milk. Yay raw bread! (which actually a good way to get a cheap PB&J. Two pieces of raw toast with a side of peanut butter and jelly. Make it yourself.)

I bought a 12 pack of beer.
 
treesloth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OK, TP hoarders...  what about those who just want to wipe their butts and ran out?  Spare a square?
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: RolandTGunner: I just got back from the store.
I saw lots of folks buying toilet paper, bleach, Lysol, etc.

Then I saw a woman buying at least 15 cases of Fresca..
Just cases of Fresca.

Uhhh... 1995 called, they want their soda back.


Fresca sucked in the 1970's too. If you're gonna hoard, grab some Yoohoo.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.