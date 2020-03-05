 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Twenty Four people died in Tennessee tornadoes on Monday. Franklin Graham: "We found an intact Bible. It's a miracle"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
goodmenproject.comView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does anyone have a link to instructions for embedding a tweet?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*WHEW*

Now we can make some cocktails and forget about this whole mess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PluckYew: [Fark user image 824x1009]

Does anyone have a link to instructions for embedding a tweet?


I go to the tweet, click "embed tweet" then copy the code presented. Come back here. Click on "Raw HTML" in the upper left of the text box used to post replies. Paste the code you copied. Make sure you hit preview to see if it presents like you want. Then hit Add Comment.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*sigh*
 
oldfool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image image 502x502]


It's the little things that matter. Sorry about your neighbors.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
by all means, alert the families of the deceased with this good good news!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm sure the family will find that comforting when they're thumbing through that Bible at their loved one's funeral.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: PluckYew: [Fark user image 824x1009]

Does anyone have a link to instructions for embedding a tweet?

I go to the tweet, click "embed tweet" then copy the code presented. Come back here. Click on "Raw HTML" in the upper left of the text box used to post replies. Paste the code you copied. Make sure you hit preview to see if it presents like you want. Then hit Add Comment.


Thanks for replying, there must be something with the spacing in my copy/pasta. I previewed a bunch of times before deciding on the screen cap.

Here's what I get when using Twitter's embed this tweet:  **shrug**
======================================​======================================​=======

If there were pages missing would you leave Christianity?


If this had been a Qu'ran would you become Muslim?

If it was the God delusion would you become an Atheist?

If your answer is "No" and I ask "Why not" then your reason for not being impressed will be the same as mine...
- RenévelⒶtion 🇩🇪 (@Renevelation) March 5, 2020
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
so by his own tweet, the storm picked up a BUNCH of bibles and some of them didnt get damaged and somehow thats miraculous ?

I mean walking on water, curing lepers, the blind, immaculate conception

nope some books didnt get damaged in high winds

Imagine spending every weekend getting up early to go to a place and hear some clown say shiat like this when you can sleep in

LOL
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Before you get too outraged, keep in mind that he and the people who care about his opinions are utter morons.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The missing info is that bible was 3 miles away in someone else's home
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So is he saying people should build houses out of bibles to protect them from tornadoes or what?
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"And look at this lawn chair! Its barely even....wait....sorry, that's my ten year old daughter. Jeez, are the insides supposed to be showing like that??"
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: by all means, alert the families of the deceased with this good good news!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are all people named Graham complete total farking lunatics or what?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
While searching and helping sort through the debris in Putnam County, Officer Denton with the Sparta Police Department stumbled across something that was nearly untouched - a Bible.

media.graytvinc.comView Full Size


Yeah, that's not "nearly untouched". It's trashed and would only hold sentimental value to the family it belongs to at this point. Nobody is gonna sit down and try to read that thing...

Then again, most of these people don't actually read the intact Bibles...
 
tarheel07
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Before you get too outraged, keep in mind that he and the people who care about his opinions are utter morons.


I take solace in the fact the road in Charlotte named after his dead father is a daily clusterfark that essentially runs from his "library," past the airport, to the hood.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Farking hypocrite
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm beginning to suspect all these bibles and crosses people find in the rubble is nothing more than the calling card of a serial killer.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stop.  Just stop it.  Leave the tweets on Twitter.  Now if we can just put an end to msn.com articles...
 
JamesLengel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stuff it. Saved a Bible but a bunch of kids were killed?
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Switch to raw HTML:


If there were pages missing would you leave Christianity?


If this had been a Qu'ran would you become Muslim?

If it was the God delusion would you become an Atheist?

If your answer is "No" and I ask "Why not" then your reason for not being impressed will be the same as mine...
- RenévelⒶtion 🇩🇪 (@Renevelation) March 5, 2020
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The 'p' and the 'br' in angle brackets will space things like what you're seeing. If you delete those the spacing would probably be better.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well I am sure if the cops went through there again they could find some intact vintage Playboys too, so bless us Hugh Hefner.
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Switch to raw HTML:


If there were pages missing would you leave Christianity?


If this had been a Qu'ran would you become Muslim?

If it was the God delusion would you become an Atheist?

If your answer is "No" and I ask "Why not" then your reason for not being impressed will be the same as mine...
- RenévelⒶtion 🇩🇪 (@Renevelation) March 5, 2020


Huh, I should have previewed.... LOL
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Revelations 6:42-43, And lo, the Lord God sayth, "Fark thou Tenneessee.".  And with a mighty wind scoured it from the firmament forever.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Are all people named Graham complete total farking lunatics or what?


Fark user imageView Full Size


No
 
Bondith
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One of the best pieces of evidence for the non-existence of God is that face that this dinglenut hasn't taken a lightning bolt to the face.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark that fake Christian bastige
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some years back I found something on a website that was promoting Islam. It claimed there had been an earthquake somewhere in Turkey, and look, all these houses were destroyed, but...the mosque survived! IT'S A MIRACLE!

It couldn't possibly be that the mosque was better constructed than the houses.

The 1755 earthquake in Lisbon destroyed lots of churches and spared lots of whorehouses. Maybe God is steamed at those damned Mariolaters.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What if this is the rapture?  Its supposed to suck people up to heaven, noone said it would be pretty
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: While searching and helping sort through the debris in Putnam County, Officer Denton with the Sparta Police Department stumbled across something that was nearly untouched - a Bible.

[media.graytvinc.com image 810x405]

Yeah, that's not "nearly untouched". It's trashed and would only hold sentimental value to the family it belongs to at this point. Nobody is gonna sit down and try to read that thing...

Then again, most of these people don't actually read the intact Bibles...


Only the occasional verse from one of Paul's letters, the ones they want to use as bludgeons.
The first four books of the NT are never read by fervent "christians."  It might upset what they know.
In the case of this damaged book, there's nothing about it that is worth keeping.  We'll print more.  It's not about the book, it's about living like you've read it.  The book's just a messenger.  Recycle this one, it's no more miracle than a sunrise.
The miracle would have been in no tornado touching down from that storm.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: [Fark user image image 586x579]


[choir of angels]
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zpaul
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SurfaceTension: PluckYew: [Fark user image 824x1009]

Does anyone have a link to instructions for embedding a tweet?

I go to the tweet, click "embed tweet" then copy the code presented. Come back here. Click on "Raw HTML" in the upper left of the text box used to post replies. Paste the code you copied. Make sure you hit preview to see if it presents like you want. Then hit Add Comment.


Is this how I would add a picture?   For the life of me I can not figure out how to copy a picture onto my comments.
 
