 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOCO Oklahoma City)   Lunchbox wants to be a bunny on Caturday   (koco.com) divider line
254
    More: Caturday, KOCO-TV, Hearst Television, Humane society, Oklahoma, Hearst Television Inc., E/I, Oklahoma's beloved 23-pound cat, lunch box  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 07 Mar 2020 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



254 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just a heads up that March 12th's Caturday thread will be later than usual as Salem has his first appointment with his vet (Greenhill Humane Society gives you a free "welcome" visit to a vet in your area).
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
Here comes Peter chonken tail
Waddling down the bunny trail
Wheezingly coronary Easter's on its way!
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Here's the Buzzaroo update.  He seems to be much better but not back to 100%.  Tuesday morning he had his trot on again (it's a very distinctive walk, I can tell it's him just by the sound).  Tuesday afternoon he rocketed to the top of the cat tree, but slowed down afterwards like he hurt something.  Wednesday I tried to keep him from doing the cat tree thing by grabbing him and putting him directly on top of the tree.  He was having none of that, it wasn't fun.  He got himself down and shot to the top the next time I walked by.  Today he once again ran straight to the top, he's actually done it twice this evening.  He's still a little slower than usual but seems fine otherwise.

I'll be a bit sparse here this weekend, I'm heading out of town tomorrow morning for a memorial service for one of my uncles.  Don't feel sad for us, that time already has passed.  I'll be seeing all the sisters and cousins while I'm there too.  I'll probably be able to stay sorta CUOTT but I doubt I'll be posting much until I get home Sunday.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
About time for some cats! And this damn day needs to end soonest.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Lunchbox gonna get Diet & Exercise, article sez.  One of signuptovote requests was miles&miles outtaline for some of us.   But!  Calls for electronic Road Trip.  Place, leave call there, may not be back.  Plumbicon sez we need go out & shop -- this actually wrong day for it.  Oh Well.
FangQ for postings so furr --
No photo unless set up imgur furrst.   Replacement printer install scrambled everything.  BB w photo --
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Left message for Herself Who Likes Cadbury Eggs on FarceBork but now can't spell her revitalised ID correctly.  If could spell, 'd  give month of TF.

i.imgur.comView Full Size

Lunch or Dinner, tabby resemblesTiger & Tori.  Tuxie could be Fred as kitten in 1978.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 400x400]


Whar Caturday?

Thar Caturday!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Here's the Buzzaroo update.  He seems to be much better but not back to 100%.  Tuesday morning he had his trot on again (it's a very distinctive walk, I can tell it's him just by the sound).  Tuesday afternoon he rocketed to the top of the cat tree, but slowed down afterwards like he hurt something.  Wednesday I tried to keep him from doing the cat tree thing by grabbing him and putting him directly on top of the tree.  He was having none of that, it wasn't fun.  He got himself down and shot to the top the next time I walked by.  Today he once again ran straight to the top, he's actually done it twice this evening.  He's still a little slower than usual but seems fine otherwise.

I'll be a bit sparse here this weekend, I'm heading out of town tomorrow morning for a memorial service for one of my uncles.  Don't feel sad for us, that time already has passed.  I'll be seeing all the sisters and cousins while I'm there too.  I'll probably be able to stay sorta CUOTT but I doubt I'll be posting much until I get home Sunday.


Perhaps recruit moar volunteers for Caturday while ur there?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 381x500]


Pussy wallows!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 600x480]


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Spring is just around the corner in my neck of the woods. Trees are blooming (damned pink flowers that make be sneeze) and so are the daffodils.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

laulaja: Left message for Herself Who Likes Cadbury Eggs on FarceBork but now can't spell her revitalised ID correctly.  If could spell, 'd  give month of TF.

[i.imgur.com image 266x174]Lunch or Dinner, tabby resemblesTiger & Tori.  Tuxie could be Fred as kitten in 1978.


Just came from farcebork, told our Beloved Alien to check in here, there's a month of TF on the line.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 387x395]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Finally home! The roommate sent me a cute picture of her and Isaac, you can tell he was excited.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 620x499]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 620x499]


What's happening with your situation down there?  Do the property management mofos still have you under the gun?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Snuffybud: Here's the Buzzaroo update.  He seems to be much better but not back to 100%.  Tuesday morning he had his trot on again (it's a very distinctive walk, I can tell it's him just by the sound).  Tuesday afternoon he rocketed to the top of the cat tree, but slowed down afterwards like he hurt something.  Wednesday I tried to keep him from doing the cat tree thing by grabbing him and putting him directly on top of the tree.  He was having none of that, it wasn't fun.  He got himself down and shot to the top the next time I walked by.  Today he once again ran straight to the top, he's actually done it twice this evening.  He's still a little slower than usual but seems fine otherwise.

I'll be a bit sparse here this weekend, I'm heading out of town tomorrow morning for a memorial service for one of my uncles.  Don't feel sad for us, that time already has passed.  I'll be seeing all the sisters and cousins while I'm there too.  I'll probably be able to stay sorta CUOTT but I doubt I'll be posting much until I get home Sunday.

Perhaps recruit moar volunteers for Caturday while ur there?


I'll be closer to Procrastination Station there than I am to you now, but that's still 1-1/2 hours away and I'll be busy with family all weekend anyways.

Buzzie is feeling much better tonight.  He's killed me 2 shakie mice so far and he's still downstairs hunting for more!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Buzzie is feeling much better tonight.  He's killed me 2 shakie mice so far and he's still downstairs hunting for more!


I'm so glad he's doing better!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: valnt9: [Fark user image image 620x499]

What's happening with your situation down there?  Do the property management mofos still have you under the gun?


yeah, things haven't gotten any better. I am taking 2 beautiful long haired boys to get snipped and vaxxed Wed. then I'll turn them into the shelter. being long hairs I hope their chances will be better in finding a good furever home. I have the BFF of the little grey boy who is snipped and vaxxed and he will go in then too. I don't want to separate them. their hoomin had a bad stroke and had to leave them behind when he was forced to vacate the trailer. the boys have had more than enough bad times, they really comfort each other. that leaves one grey tiger to do, but there is only so much space avail in the low cost neuter program and I have to give others room too. he may have to wait a few weeks.
my shelter has 2 rooms for cats. the kitten room for under 4 months, and the adult room. to get into the adult room they have to be neutered and vaxxed. any animal turned into the shelter not neutered faces a life in a cage until they can get him/her into the neuter clinic.
then I have the problem with Bubba. I tried forcing him to stay in and he bloodied his face trying to push the door open. he is an outside cat. end of discussion. he happily lives under the trailer and bothers nobody (except the rental mgr). I don't know what to do about him (Bubba) yet.
I have been in contact with Alley Cat Allies and I'm waiting for a reply to my plea for help.
that's where this clusterf*ck stands.
le sigh.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Just a heads up that March 12th's Caturday thread will be later than usual as Salem has his first appointment with his vet (Greenhill Humane Society gives you a free "welcome" visit to a vet in your area).

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ my shelter also does the 'free vet visit' coupon with adoption, and I'm glad you're taking advantage of it - so many people don't :o(
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x846]


That would never work with my ex!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x846]


quarantined
oh, I am stealing that!
 
Displayed 50 of 254 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.