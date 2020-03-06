 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   If your dream is to own a trick steal box used by Harry Houdini, I have some great news for you   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

129 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 12:42 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Steal"?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fusillade762: "Steal"?


Houdini was a thief?
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dang, he looks a hella lot like a 30 - 40-ish Rutger Hauer
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Misspellings are funny.
 
crinz83
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the only thing i want from a magician is a couple ounces of whatever doug henning was smoking
 
J45Picker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Steal your face...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.