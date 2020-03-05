 Skip to content
(NYPost)   How do you get coronavirus in Oklahoma? By attending Jesus fest in Germany   (nypost.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh. I thought it would be where the germs come sweeping down the plain.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but man...they both give me a creepy vibe.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I normally love to hate on religious nonsense at every opportunity. This seems like a rare case of religiosity where there is no opportunity to hate.

"We immediately notified health authorities and have followed every recommendation," Gruenewald wrote in a statement obtained by the paper. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have been isolated in our homes the entire time, even limited from interaction with our families. We have no symptoms, and someone is checking on us regularly."
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lost Ogle has more farkworthy coverage.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90 days in the virus bunker then.
 
gojirast
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tuxq: I know you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but man...they both give me a creepy vibe.


Second dude looks like Gul Dukat from Deep Space Nine.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oklahoma has an airport?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they'd been Muslim, they'd have been imprisoned, if not shot on sight.

I can imagine that conference was just a sea of blonde hair and blue eyes and in total agreement that a certain chancellor had some good ideas.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tuxq: I know you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but man...they both give me a creepy vibe.


Those are totally kiddie diddlers. 100%.
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: The Lost Ogle has more farkworthy coverage.


Thanks, I stopped reading Fark link before the parts that would have tipped me off that he's a megachurch swindler. Probably in Germany to setup a franchise.
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was hoping "Life.Church" was a typo, but no, they actually went and named their megachurch group after a dang website.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Looks crazy.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Difficulty: they didn't get it in Oklahoma.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skozlaw: I normally love to hate on religious nonsense at every opportunity. This seems like a rare case of religiosity where there is no opportunity to hate.

"We immediately notified health authorities and have followed every recommendation," Gruenewald wrote in a statement obtained by the paper. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have been isolated in our homes the entire time, even limited from interaction with our families. We have no symptoms, and someone is checking on us regularly."


I do applaud then for that but read this.  A sick woman and a nutty Jebus church in South Korea that's more like a cult is behind the surge in cases there.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-a-so​u​th-korean-church-was-the-perfect-petri​-dish-for-coronavirus-11583082110
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Where is your God now?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't think I've seen a thread but some idiot ski tourist brought it through DIA and into the mountains.
 
