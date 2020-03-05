 Skip to content
(CNN) After learning nothing from the devastating hurricane last year, Alabama is one of the states not currently testing for COVID-19
    More: Stupid, United States, U.S. state, Health economics, Universal health care, Massachusetts, Washington, Public health, coronavirus case totals  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need.  The COVID-19 virus doesn't want a case of the Alabamians so it is avoiding the entire state.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the fewer Alabamians the better


the fewer Alabamians the better
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If Alabama doesn't test anyone for COVID-19, then Alabama never has any COVID-19 cases, deaths.

/Denial remains typical GOP answer to everything.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They still haven't recovered.

They still haven't recovered.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alabama isn't too big on learning.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What exactly is NOVEL about this??!!  Quit watering down the seriousness of this situation.  Not sure the world knows how to use the word "novel" as an adjective.  Christ.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope Trump and Biden and Bloomberg go make rallies in Alabama
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think CNN was doing an interview asking Trumpers outside of his Tuesday rally what they thought of the coronavirus. Some sweet old lady said she didn't believe in it. It's all lies by the Democrats.

She was in one of those upper age brackets that are going to enjoy this thing like they would a neutron bomb. Hehe. I'm in one of those upper age brackets too. Oh well, time for the daily posting of this....

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
