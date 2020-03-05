 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   Worst Case Scenario predicts Covid-19 pandemic will leave 15 million dead. Oh wait that's not what it says   (businessinsider.com) divider line
118
    More: Scary, Influenza, Influenza pandemic, Pandemic, World Health Organization, 1918 flu pandemic, Death, Epidemiology, Gross domestic product  
•       •       •

3875 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2020 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



118 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, nice knowin' y'all...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best case? Maybe to eco-nuts and rapture fetishists.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a 0.001875 death percentage of 8 billion people.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the low-severity model - or best-case scenario of the seven - ANU researchers estimate a global GDP loss of $2.4 trillion, with an estimated death toll of 15 million.

We'll loose all this money! oh, and a bunch of people will die, but THE MONEY!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: That's a 0.001875 death percentage of 8 billion people.


That there's ~8 billion people on the planet is terrifying.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like a lot. Let's see, if the world population is 7.7B, and the mortality rate is 3%, that's 231M. If the US population is 327M, that's 9.8M dead here. But I think it will take a couple years for all that to happen, and we'll maybe have a vaccine in another year and a half, so not so bad, really. But I'm an old guy with high blood pressure, so, well, sh*t.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Jack Sabbath: That's a 0.001875 death percentage of 8 billion people.

That there's ~8 billion people on the planet is terrifying.


Absolutely.

Malaria does its bit, taking out 300-500 MILLION every year, but the total population number just keeps growing.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: no1curr: Jack Sabbath: That's a 0.001875 death percentage of 8 billion people.

That there's ~8 billion people on the planet is terrifying.

Absolutely.

Malaria does its bit, taking out 300-500 MILLION every year, but the total population number just keeps growing.


READ THAT WRONG!

A million a year out of 300-500 million cases.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't worry everyone its 15 million in Australian numbers, so it's really a lot less
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: That sounds like a lot. Let's see, if the world population is 7.7B, and the mortality rate is 3%, that's 231M. If the US population is 327M, that's 9.8M dead here. But I think it will take a couple years for all that to happen, and we'll maybe have a vaccine in another year and a half, so not so bad, really. But I'm an old guy with high blood pressure, so, well, sh*t.


Nice knowing you.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Malaria does its bit, taking out 300-500 MILLION every year, but the total population number just keeps growing.


https://ourworldindata.org/malaria

Malaria can be fatal. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 438,000 people died because of malaria in 2015; the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), Global Burden of Disease (GBD) puts this estimate at 620,000 in 2017.

You're off by three orders of magnitude, Jack.
=Smidge=
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: no1curr: Jack Sabbath: That's a 0.001875 death percentage of 8 billion people.

That there's ~8 billion people on the planet is terrifying.

Absolutely.

Malaria does its bit, taking out 300-500 MILLION every year, but the total population number just keeps growing.


So, you say, it's not all bad if one of the four horsemen rides through now and again?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Jack Sabbath: no1curr: Jack Sabbath: That's a 0.001875 death percentage of 8 billion people.

That there's ~8 billion people on the planet is terrifying.

Absolutely.

Malaria does its bit, taking out 300-500 MILLION every year, but the total population number just keeps growing.

READ THAT WRONG!

A million a year out of 300-500 million cases.


I wonder how long until the planet can't sustain the size of the human population. We might have already reached it by some estimates
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: no1curr: Jack Sabbath: That's a 0.001875 death percentage of 8 billion people.

That there's ~8 billion people on the planet is terrifying.

Absolutely.

Malaria does its bit, taking out 300-500 MILLION every year, but the total population number just keeps growing.


LOLWUT

500k.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the low-severity model - or best-case scenario of the seven - ANU researchers estimate a global GDP loss of $2.4 trillion, with an estimated death toll of 15 million.

Boohoo. The stock markets alone lost more than that (4.6 trillion) last week.

And 15 million dead... the virus started in december, we're in march, lets say 3 months... in the entire world, about 60 million people died last year, divide it by 4, you get 15 milion.... So meh.

/this aint deadly enough to panic
//it never is
///unless its a zombie apocalypse or a bio weapon
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Jack Sabbath: no1curr: Jack Sabbath: That's a 0.001875 death percentage of 8 billion people.

That there's ~8 billion people on the planet is terrifying.

Absolutely.

Malaria does its bit, taking out 300-500 MILLION every year, but the total population number just keeps growing.

READ THAT WRONG!

A million a year out of 300-500 million cases.


Sorry.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Jack Sabbath: Jack Sabbath: no1curr: Jack Sabbath: That's a 0.001875 death percentage of 8 billion people.

That there's ~8 billion people on the planet is terrifying.

Absolutely.

Malaria does its bit, taking out 300-500 MILLION every year, but the total population number just keeps growing.

READ THAT WRONG!

A million a year out of 300-500 million cases.

I wonder how long until the planet can't sustain the size of the human population. We might have already reached it by some estimates


Based on population density, the earth can support about 3x what we have now.

I don't believe our current iteration of society can support that many people, but the earth could.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, just remember, alcohol makes everything better, and I'm not talking about hand sanitizer.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2.4T seems really, really low. China alone has already lost most of a quarters output which would be ~$3T.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of those will be "influencers"?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: no1curr: Jack Sabbath: That's a 0.001875 death percentage of 8 billion people.

That there's ~8 billion people on the planet is terrifying.

Absolutely.

Malaria does its bit, taking out 300-500 MILLION every year, but the total population number just keeps growing.


Please. Looking it up, we average about 2.2 million cases a year, and 438 thousand deaths (plus some number of before-birth mortality, but those numbers are widely spread.) Fatalities per year are dropping, as well, though Central Africa is still drastically affected by malaria.

If it took out .3-.5 billion people per year, it would have rapidly rendered the limited areas where malaria is endemic unpopulated. Since it is most endemic in Africa, you would have depopulated Africa after 4 years, tops. (1.3B people)

Half a billion deaths in a year would have wiped out the last five years of population growth.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Sabbath:

READ THAT WRONG!

A million a year out of 300-500 million cases.

Didn't see the retraction until I posted, of course.

Sorry.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"experts" LOL
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: How many of those will be "influencers"?


Not enough. It's the boomers that are going bye bye.

At least it'll be easier to get a table at Cracker Barrel.
 
SkunkWorx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smidge204: You're off by three orders of magnitude, Jack.


You're off by one post, Smidge.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: That's a 0.001875 death percentage of 8 billion people.


Get your bull shiat analytics out of here. How many RBIs?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: In the low-severity model - or best-case scenario of the seven - ANU researchers estimate a global GDP loss of $2.4 trillion, with an estimated death toll of 15 million.

We'll loose all this money! oh, and a bunch of people will die, but THE MONEY!


Given the source of the article and the probable source of the money to pay for the research? Of course they're mentioning the economic cost.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But think of the savings to social security...
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think if China can keep their bidness under 100k, we aren't likely to hit the 10+ million range. I think the biggest concern, out of all of them, might be if it mutates into something crazier that pwns even the younger, healthier demos. Then all bets are off.

SARS and swine flu response in less economically developed countries gave them at least some experience in handling things. Still probably going to really suck for them.

Hey guys, does coronavirus give u mud butt? Asking for a friend.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, come on.  Obviously those fifteen million people are just dying to make Donald Trump look bad.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: That's a 0.001875 death percentage of 8 billion people.


One of us did our math wrong. I get 0.1875%.  15/8000
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: In the low-severity model - or best-case scenario of the seven - ANU researchers estimate a global GDP loss of $2.4 trillion, with an estimated death toll of 15 million.

We'll loose all this money! oh, and a bunch of people will die, but THE MONEY!


That best case is actually worst than what will occur.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of these days some gen z is gonna make a bioweapon in his garage and wipe out 30% of humanity.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a look at the actual study it looks to be 15 million over 7 years and assuming a vaccine will never be developed
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Oh, come on.  Obviously those fifteen million people are just dying to make Donald Trump look bad.


Fake news. Trump just told us many people with a mild case can just go to work and be fine.

/yes he did
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: That sounds like a lot. Let's see, if the world population is 7.7B, and the mortality rate is 3%, that's 231M. If the US population is 327M, that's 9.8M dead here. But I think it will take a couple years for all that to happen, and we'll maybe have a vaccine in another year and a half, so not so bad, really. But I'm an old guy with high blood pressure, so, well, sh*t.


Not everyone would get infected. The regular flu infects on average 8% of the US population. There are some studies showing Covid-19 is significantly more infectious than the flu but it still wouldn't be everyone.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: Bootleg: In the low-severity model - or best-case scenario of the seven - ANU researchers estimate a global GDP loss of $2.4 trillion, with an estimated death toll of 15 million.

We'll loose all this money! oh, and a bunch of people will die, but THE MONEY!

That best case is actually worst than what will occur.


There, there, English. It's okay to cry.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Some of these days some gen z is gonna make a bioweapon in his garage and wipe out 30% of humanity.


Thirty percent? That's not even a D grade.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a great time to save up money for buying property.

"When there is blood in the streets, buy land"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Some of these days some gen z is gonna make a bioweapon in his garage and wipe out 30% of humanity.


Way ahead of you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it's not an asteroid, This will do nicely.

/Surplus population
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: In the low-severity model - or best-case scenario of the seven - ANU researchers estimate a global GDP loss of $2.4 trillion, with an estimated death toll of 15 million.

We'll loose all this money! oh, and a bunch of people will die, but THE MONEY!


Don't you know how important this system that we just made up out of whole cloth is? Sure, a few million people may die a horrible death but think of the hit to productivity!
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SkunkWorx: Smidge204: You're off by three orders of magnitude, Jack.

You're off by one post.

==Smidge==


FTFY
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrymRpr: While it's not an asteroid, This will do nicely.

/Surplus population


You and yours first then?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad that Australia would join the conspiracy to make the US government look bad with fake news. But I guess we shouldn't be surprised because that loser liberal Schwarzenegger who screwed up "The Apprentice" is from there.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But totally a hoax ya'll.

We are so farked.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: How many of those will be "influencers"?

Not enough. It's the boomers that are going bye bye.

At least it'll be easier to get a table at Cracker Barrel.


Question: Did millennials just now hear the word "boomer"?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/​S​P.POP.65UP.TO

The World Bank indicates there are 23 million low income people over 65 years of age on Earth.

There's your death count.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Professor, without knowing precisely what the danger is, would you say it's time for our viewers to crack
each other's heads open and feast on the goo inside?
 
ReasonedDiscourse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: How many of those will be "influencers"?

Not enough. It's the boomers that are going bye bye.

At least it'll be easier to get a table at Cracker Barrel.


But why would you want to?
 
Displayed 50 of 118 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.