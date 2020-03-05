 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Tito's pleads with customers to stop making hand sanitizer out of its vodka, urges them to continue making sh*tty margaritas   (thedailybeast.com)
    Ethanol, Tito's Vodka, Twitter, Aloe vera, own hand sanitizer, Twitter users, good stuff, America's Original Craft Vodka  
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40% alcohol is not effective as a sanitizer. It must be at least 62%
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sanitizing my hands from the inside.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?


On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?


With Vodak, you filthy animal.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share


1 part tequila
1 part triple seq (or 2 parts, I'm flexible)
1 part apricot brandy
2 parts sweetened lime juice
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't drink much do ya subs?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share

1 part tequila
1 part triple seq (or 2 parts, I'm flexible)
1 part apricot brandy
2 parts sweetened lime juice


Err, also shake with ice.  Strain or don't.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

The French probably.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share


It just so happens I do:

- 1 part Tequila (Not Vodka) preferably something nice like Herradura
- 1 part Cointreau
- 1 part Lime
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?


Well, Subby did note that it's used to make shiatty margaritas, so in that sense he's not wrong.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?


People who like shiatty Margaritas I assume..

That's some fine "viral" marketing there.
Well played Tito's, well played.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share

It just so happens I do:

- 1 part Tequila (Not Vodka) preferably something nice like Herradura
- 1 part Cointreau
- 1 part Lime


Presumably fresh lime juice?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?



People who are half Russian and half Mexican.....Russicans.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: FortyHams: Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share

It just so happens I do:

- 1 part Tequila (Not Vodka) preferably something nice like Herradura
- 1 part Cointreau
- 1 part Lime

Presumably fresh lime juice?


Nah, no need to get tequnical, just part of 1 lime.  Any part you want.  Just guzzle the booze and forget about it.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?


The same people who make martinis with vodka.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like vodka (when I rarely drink anymore).   Was at the liquor store and one of the folks there recommended Tito's.  I said, "WTF?  Texas?  Corn?  Texas?"

But I bought a bottle.   It's pretty damn good.   I like my booze neat, and Tito's does nicely for sipping.

Also, as has been pointed out, who makes Margaritas with vodka?
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share


2 oz. tequila blanco
¾ oz. fresh lime juice
¾ oz. simple syrup

Shake and strain. Lime juice and kosher salt on the rim.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tito's isn't horrible why would you waste it and not use say, Popov
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

The same people who make martinis with vodka.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Tito's isn't horrible why would you waste it and not use say, Popov


Because telling people not to do *that* wouldn't keep the Tito's(tm) name in the social conscious.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share


2oz Blanco
1oz Cointreau
1 1/2ozs fresh lime juice
1 dash orange bitters (optional)

shake with ice. Pour over more ice.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Marcos P: Tito's isn't horrible why would you waste it and not use say, Popov

Because telling people not to do *that* wouldn't keep the Tito's(tm) name in the social conscious.


shiat :0
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

The same people who make martinis with vodka.


I noticed this in the 70s when I was a cocktail waitress.  A lot of traditional drinks like Martinis or Bloody Marys were made with gin (and that's how I prefer them) and others that have slipped my mind right now...I realized that Americans have really simplistic and crappy tastes and tastebuds.   As a whole, they prefer the non-taste of the alcohol in their mixed drinks, and cheap vodka fit that bill.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: FortyHams: Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share

It just so happens I do:

- 1 part Tequila (Not Vodka) preferably something nice like Herradura
- 1 part Cointreau
- 1 part Lime

Presumably fresh lime juice?


What are we? Animals?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I like vodka (when I rarely drink anymore).   Was at the liquor store and one of the folks there recommended Tito's.  I said, "WTF?  Texas?  Corn?  Texas?"

But I bought a bottle.   It's pretty damn good.   I like my booze neat, and Tito's does nicely for sipping.

Also, as has been pointed out, who makes Margaritas with vodka?


Tito's is pretty damned good. They distill the everloving hell out of it. I forget if it's double or triple distilled but, it's good.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share


Would sometimes make frozen ones for parties. Use the limeade can to measure.

A can of frozen limeade
Can of Tequila
Half can of triple sec
Ice (crushed if you can)

Put first three ingredients into the blender and mix. Then add your ice and pulse it until it becomes the consistency you want. Serve as you like.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Tito's isn't horrible why would you waste it and not use say, Popov



Ugh.  That stuff gave me a horrible case of heartburn when I was a freshman in college.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sterilize my hands with Grey Goose because I wear Ed Hardy shirts and go clubbing every weekend.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Gubbo: FortyHams: Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share

It just so happens I do:

- 1 part Tequila (Not Vodka) preferably something nice like Herradura
- 1 part Cointreau
- 1 part Lime

Presumably fresh lime juice?

What are we? Animals?


First one fresh.

Anything after that, no promises.
 
Dog Welder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Dewey Fidalgo: I like vodka (when I rarely drink anymore).   Was at the liquor store and one of the folks there recommended Tito's.  I said, "WTF?  Texas?  Corn?  Texas?"

But I bought a bottle.   It's pretty damn good.   I like my booze neat, and Tito's does nicely for sipping.

Also, as has been pointed out, who makes Margaritas with vodka?

Tito's is pretty damned good. They distill the everloving hell out of it. I forget if it's double or triple distilled but, it's good.


Concur!  Also still a big fan of Sky, but Tito's is pretty fine.  Wouldn't make a margarita out of it, though.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: FortyHams: Gubbo: FortyHams: Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share

It just so happens I do:

- 1 part Tequila (Not Vodka) preferably something nice like Herradura
- 1 part Cointreau
- 1 part Lime

Presumably fresh lime juice?

What are we? Animals?

First one fresh.

Anything after that, no promises.


Make a pitcher. That shiat will fark you up.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Dewey Fidalgo: I like vodka (when I rarely drink anymore).   Was at the liquor store and one of the folks there recommended Tito's.  I said, "WTF?  Texas?  Corn?  Texas?"

But I bought a bottle.   It's pretty damn good.   I like my booze neat, and Tito's does nicely for sipping.

Also, as has been pointed out, who makes Margaritas with vodka?

Tito's is pretty damned good. They distill the everloving hell out of it. I forget if it's double or triple distilled but, it's good.


First time I drank Tito's I thought I got ripped off I couldn't even taste it in my grapefruit juice. Half a handle later I realized I had not been ripped off because I was smashed.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share


good tequila
Cointreau
good sour mix (homemade if you please)
splash of OJ
fresh mangos
ice

blend it up
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share

It just so happens I do:

- 1 part Tequila (Not Vodka) preferably something nice like Herradura
- 1 part Cointreau
- 1 part Lime


Add in a dash of agave nectar and I'm in
 
gonzoduke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tower Vodak is alot smoother than this swill. I don't see the attraction to Tito's.
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?


Who makes Vodak from corn?

/Stoli FTW
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonzoduke: Tower Vodak is alot smoother than this swill. I don't see the attraction to Tito's.


But... they advertise on PUBLIC RADIO?!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?


Subby did say shiatty margaritas. It's kind of like vodka martinis.

\ We should call them shiatty martinis!
 
empres77 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share

It just so happens I do:

- 1 part Tequila (Not Vodka) preferably something nice like Herradura
- 1 part Cointreau
- 1 part Lime


I like to add 1 part St. Germain to this recipe. You can too, if you're feeling fancy.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EffervescingElephant: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

Who makes Vodak from corn?

/Stoli FTW


Dude, if your going to get all smug and stuff, it's potato vodka.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they stopped dumping raw industrial run-off into Texas waterways?  Cause I want 5 years of untarnished records in that department before I'll give that Tito douche another red penny.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

ifky: Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share

Would sometimes make frozen ones for parties. Use the limeade can to measure.

A can of frozen limeade
Can of Tequila
Half can of triple sec
Ice (crushed if you can)

Put first three ingredients into the blender and mix. Then add your ice and pulse it until it becomes the consistency you want. Serve as you like.


Tequila in cans???
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Tito's is a staple at our place. Not only is it good but, they support dogs which is an added bonus.

"We started Vodka for Dog People to rescue and protect the animals that have come into our lives, many of whom now thrive alongside us at our distillery and office."

They sell merchandise online. 100% goes to support dog rescue
 
50th
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Subby, do you even tequila?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: ifky: Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share

Would sometimes make frozen ones for parties. Use the limeade can to measure.

A can of frozen limeade
Can of Tequila
Half can of triple sec
Ice (crushed if you can)

Put first three ingredients into the blender and mix. Then add your ice and pulse it until it becomes the consistency you want. Serve as you like.

Tequila in cans???


cutwaterspirits.comView Full Size

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?


The closest I can think of is that it isn't a Margarita, it's a Kamikaze.

Also, if you MUST use Ethanol to clean your surfaces (why the hell you wouldn't pick up a jug of isopropyl alcohol, or even a Lysol knockoff is beyond me), I'd start and end here:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Trocadero: eddie_irvine: ifky: Gubbo: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

On a related note, I've developed a recent taste for Margaritas and if anyone has any good recipes please share

Would sometimes make frozen ones for parties. Use the limeade can to measure.

A can of frozen limeade
Can of Tequila
Half can of triple sec
Ice (crushed if you can)

Put first three ingredients into the blender and mix. Then add your ice and pulse it until it becomes the consistency you want. Serve as you like.

Tequila in cans???

[cutwaterspirits.com image 360x640]
[pics.me.me image 500x381]


I've had those. They're not bad and the best thing is being able to drink them whilst walking to the next bar in my town with no open container law
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirMadness: FortyHams: Who makes Margaritas with Vodka?

The closest I can think of is that it isn't a Margarita, it's a Kamikaze.

Also, if you MUST use Ethanol to clean your surfaces (why the hell you wouldn't pick up a jug of isopropyl alcohol, or even a Lysol knockoff is beyond me), I'd start and end here:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x440]


I started and ended several nights in college there.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
