(Las Vegas Sun)   Randall Flagg has arrived in Vegas
31
    Scary  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't fear the reaper, baby.

/Moar Cowbell!
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well there's goes the busiest month of my year. March madness is our money maker in Vegas.

Fml.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
m-o-o-n that spells corona
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't believe they got that guy who was Chris Noth's boss on L&O to play that dude.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Name's not Flagg, it's Perkins. Civil Engineer.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whidbey: I can't believe they got that guy who was Chris Noth's boss on L&O to play that dude.


Jamey Sheridan.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Our cafeteria and break rooms have been closed as of today.

/in Minnesota
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Well there's goes the busiest month of my year. March madness is our money maker in Vegas.

Fml.


My heart goes out to all those poor strippers with crushing student loans.  :-(
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Our cafeteria and break rooms have been closed as of today.

/in Minnesota


Everyone here at my office in Bethesda MD is showing up coughing.  That is, the ones not calling in sick.

Whether this is the Big One or not, we're farking doomed.  People be dim, yo.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TFA says he traveled to Washington State recently. Time to add them to the travel ban.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dgames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Our cafeteria and break rooms have been closed as of today.

/in Minnesota


Anyone face down in a bowl of Chunky Soup?

/been listening to the audio book again this past month.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just got back from Costco. I didn't see one person there that didn't have toilet paper in their cart.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: TheSteelCricket: Our cafeteria and break rooms have been closed as of today.

/in Minnesota

Everyone here at my office in Bethesda MD is showing up coughing.  That is, the ones not calling in sick.

Whether this is the Big One or not, we're farking doomed.  People be dim, yo.


Somebody in my office was in Japan last week. Corporate policy is to work from home for two weeks after international travel, but I guess she didn't see that memo.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Just got back from Costco. I didn't see one person there that didn't have toilet paper in their cart.


Eh at least people arent going full australia yet
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Our cafeteria and break rooms have been closed as of today.

/in Minnesota


Where at in MN?

/St Cloud
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Just got back from Costco. I didn't see one person there that didn't have toilet paper in their cart.


That's every Costco trip.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: TheSteelCricket: Our cafeteria and break rooms have been closed as of today.

/in Minnesota

Where at in MN?

/St Cloud


Shoreview
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: whidbey: I can't believe they got that guy who was Chris Noth's boss on L&O to play that dude.

Jamey Sheridan.


What a flat-out CRAPPY Flagg he was. He was scary to your aunt in the Mid-West.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: pounddawg: Just got back from Costco. I didn't see one person there that didn't have toilet paper in their cart.

That's every Costco trip.


i have a conspiracy theory that they are playing an ultrasonic "brown note" through the speakers.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [66.media.tumblr.com image 850x632]



They closed the Sands back in '96.
He'l have to get a showgirl gig at another casino.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You're listening to KRAP in Las Vegas. We'll have the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in just a few minutes but first, here is "Baby, Can You Dig Your Man"!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: born_yesterday: TheSteelCricket: Our cafeteria and break rooms have been closed as of today.

/in Minnesota

Everyone here at my office in Bethesda MD is showing up coughing.  That is, the ones not calling in sick.

Whether this is the Big One or not, we're farking doomed.  People be dim, yo.

Somebody in my office was in Japan last week. Corporate policy is to work from home for two weeks after international travel, but I guess she didn't see that memo.


She's too important, I'm sure.

I just started here a month ago.  Some bug has gotten passed around that entire time, and the entire time, people were coming in sick.

I'm already looking for a new job.  People that feel obligated to pit their work above their health, or above the health of others, is one of the biggest red flags for me.  That and the obligatory unpaid weekend work that wasnt mentioned in the interview.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Well there's goes the busiest month of my year. March madness is our money maker in Vegas.

Fml.


I bet ya can still suck dick as much as you want, just drop your prices
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dgames: TheSteelCricket: Our cafeteria and break rooms have been closed as of today.

/in Minnesota

Anyone face down in a bowl of Chunky Soup?

/been listening to the audio book again this past month.


Me too. I didn't understand that part. Is the story that at first it killed people so quickly that a guy died in his soup, but then it slowed down dramatically?
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

khitsicker: stuhayes2010: pounddawg: Just got back from Costco. I didn't see one person there that didn't have toilet paper in their cart.

That's every Costco trip.

i have a conspiracy theory that they are playing an ultrasonic "brown note" through the speakers.



Infrasonic.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, since Uncle Stevie saw fit to give him such a lame-ass, ignominious ending, I'm sure they can find a sick spider somewhere in Vegas to eat the Walkin' Dude.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

40 degree day: dgames: TheSteelCricket: Our cafeteria and break rooms have been closed as of today.

/in Minnesota

Anyone face down in a bowl of Chunky Soup?

/been listening to the audio book again this past month.

Me too. I didn't understand that part. Is the story that at first it killed people so quickly that a guy died in his soup, but then it slowed down dramatically?


No. Part of the security at the lab was the ability to nerve-gas everyone in the complex in case something got out of containment. That way, nobody could escape quarantine and spread their suped-up diseases across the countryside.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheSteelCricket: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: TheSteelCricket: Our cafeteria and break rooms have been closed as of today.

/in Minnesota

Where at in MN?

/St Cloud

Shoreview


Hopefully you all escape the plague!
 
