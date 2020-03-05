 Skip to content
(9 News)   Breakdancing in elevator banned after elevator breaks because of someone breakdancing   (9news.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it's not called repairdancing now, is it?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
techcrunch.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only thing I break in elevators is wind...

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"no breakdancing in the elevator, trust us, we has stories"

"what's the story?"

"someone was breakdancing in the elevator, and broke it"

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Breakdancing in an elevator is wrong
*puts on sunglasses*
on so many levels

Yeaaaaah!
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I broke an escalator (Well, turned it into stairs. Sorry for the convenience.) by dancing on it like Christopher Walken in the Weapon of Choice video a little too vigorously. Guess I set off an earthquake sensor.

/yes I'm fat
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They apparently took steps to resolve the issue.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dirty Vegas - Days Go By (Official Video)
Youtube gLCduDJVksc
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So what?

So let's dance!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mufhugger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
...the refrigerator started popping then it locked up
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You gotta funk it up until it knocks you down.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, jumping and other forms of jackassery trip the governors and cause the elevators to lock down. As a bonus elevator service, especially evenings and weekends, is hellishly expensive (upwards of $1,500 for an emergency call). That's why I always have cameras in elevators. While waiting for the service techs my building staff checks the camera footage and if the problem was jumping they can expect a huge invoice, and sometimes to police, when the elevator mechanic arrives to let them out and reset everything.

/We only call the police if we don't know who they are. The police will get their names and addresses so we know who to invite to court.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Try rolling a 2 ton magnet onto a elevator. It stops becoming a lift when the valves open.......trust me...I have stories....
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus Was A B-Boy (feat. Jemeni)
Youtube iVlxvCm-DfY
 
blondambition
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had a coworker who thought it was the height of hilarity to jump up and down in the elevator. Drove me nuts.
 
GungFu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Breaking II:  Elisha Otis Boogaloo.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
