 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Everything is fine citizen, just the big banks all simultaneously telling their employees to work from home so they can "test out some routine contingency plans". For the next two weeks   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
29
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

708 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 05 Mar 2020 at 1:55 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sweet
 
Koldbern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pick up that can.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
many large businesses are testing their disaster plans, since you know, there might be a disaster looming.
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People still have to go to those places?
 
Klivian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would love to work from home more, but it was a perk that was taken away after an acquisition. The belt tightening is going on so long that the body is blue and twitching.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
but I thought Trump has a hunch?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hospital systems too.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My banks ATM can do everything a teller can do except stare at me angrily while I try and dig out my drivers license

CSB
Last night at the ATM, there was a woman yelling at the ATM next to me.  "I know you can hear me.  You are listening!  I know i have money on this chip!  My lawyer!"  She then drove away, came back and yelled some more at the machine.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who hates working from home? When I'm at home I want nothing to do with work, same way I wouldn't take a leak in a nice clean swimming pool.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been working from home for 5+ years now, but in general, my firm tends to be stingy about letting people work remotely.  Even the IT workers like me, who can do their jobs anywhere they have a computer and internet.

I'll bet they're beginning to question the wisdom of that policy now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bankers are always so frugal with other people's salaries and wages.

But two weeks might in fact be nearly enough to get the USA through the influenza season. In Canada, the Government is working towards that goal. In the US, there is only Trump, so nobody is working except for the weekend golf games. Once you are through the flu season, all those hospital beds and personnel are freed up.

Bankers have to take up the slack in leadership.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sturnus vulgaris: Am I the only one who hates working from home? When I'm at home I want nothing to do with work, same way I wouldn't take a leak in a nice clean swimming pool.


You have a corner or an office where you work. You do nothing else there and you don't do work elsewhere in your house.

Working from home should not be integrate work into your home life.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pandemics are great opportunities for CoOP testing.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

asciibaron: many large businesses are testing their disaster plans, since you know, there might be a disaster looming.


The implication is that the disaster isn't looming, it's already here and to prevent the general public from knowing/panicking they're implementing the actual real plan under the pretense of a test.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: but I thought Trump has a hunch?


No, what Trump has is "The Hump". Hee, hee!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's not going to be the end of the world. That's just wishful thinking, like the Giant Meteor.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SMB2811: sturnus vulgaris: Am I the only one who hates working from home? When I'm at home I want nothing to do with work, same way I wouldn't take a leak in a nice clean swimming pool.

You have a corner or an office where you work. You do nothing else there and you don't do work elsewhere in your house.


This right here.  The room over our garage is my office (and also my gym).  I never take a laptop downstairs and work.

I've also found it helpful to treat my workday the same as when I was still in the office.  Start/end at the same time, take lunch at the same time, etc.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: My banks ATM can do everything a teller can do except stare at me angrily while I try and dig out my drivers license

CSB
Last night at the ATM, there was a woman yelling at the ATM next to me.  "I know you can hear me.  You are listening!  I know i have money on this chip!  My lawyer!"  She then drove away, came back and yelled some more at the machine.


Why were you at the ATM for so long?
 
August11
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've received emails from my administrators that are like nothing I've ever seen before. It almost makes me think that someone in the front lines knows something and told someone high up at the CDC.

Why yes I did grow up watching horrible black and white television shows.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: I've been working from home for 5+ years now, but in general, my firm tends to be stingy about letting people work remotely.  Even the IT workers like me, who can do their jobs anywhere they have a computer and internet.

I'll bet they're beginning to question the wisdom of that policy now.


Meh corporations are stupid AF cause they are pissed if someone can do their work at home cause they can't.

Half of people could probably work at home right now but the other half would be jealous so it aint happening.... even if it would reduce traffic by 50% and make everyone lives easier...

Hell last job I had, our department could have worked 4 days a week doing the same work but the drivers doing the delivery couldnt because of the nature of their work... so we couldnt have 4 days weeks because they couldn't... fark logic.

/i wish bosses would put their foot down and tell the ones who cant work from home to shut the fark up, go back to work and if they dont like it, they can work somewhere else
 
outtatowner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

asciibaron: many large businesses are testing their disaster plans, since you know, there might be a disaster looming.


You mean is happening, yes?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Klivian: The belt tightening is going on so long that the body is blue and twitching.


I think you actually have the corona.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: SMB2811: sturnus vulgaris: Am I the only one who hates working from home? When I'm at home I want nothing to do with work, same way I wouldn't take a leak in a nice clean swimming pool.

You have a corner or an office where you work. You do nothing else there and you don't do work elsewhere in your house.

This right here.  The room over our garage is my office (and also my gym).  I never take a laptop downstairs and work.

I've also found it helpful to treat my workday the same as when I was still in the office.  Start/end at the same time, take lunch at the same time, etc.


Keeping to a schedule is the only way I can make it work.  But it works great.

And if management needs to call a meeting, they arrange a set of conference calls to cover all shifts.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: but I thought Trump has a hunch?


Trump's was supposed to have a bigly keynote speech at HIMSS healthcare conference in Orlando next week. The conference was just canceled due to Trump's not so bigly response to Covid-19
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Wave Of Anal Fury: I've been working from home for 5+ years now, but in general, my firm tends to be stingy about letting people work remotely.  Even the IT workers like me, who can do their jobs anywhere they have a computer and internet.

I'll bet they're beginning to question the wisdom of that policy now.

Meh corporations are stupid AF cause they are pissed if someone can do their work at home cause they can't.

Half of people could probably work at home right now but the other half would be jealous so it aint happening.... even if it would reduce traffic by 50% and make everyone lives easier...

Hell last job I had, our department could have worked 4 days a week doing the same work but the drivers doing the delivery couldnt because of the nature of their work... so we couldnt have 4 days weeks because they couldn't... fark logic.

/i wish bosses would put their foot down and tell the ones who cant work from home to shut the fark up, go back to work and if they dont like it, they can work somewhere else


^THIS

Been WFH since 2015. It saves me commuting time, and the company real-estate rent and utilities. Also drastically lowers my carbon footprint, and wear on my vehicles. There is no downside.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"test out some routine contingency plans"
And by contingency plans, they mean corona virus fees...for your convenience and safety, valued customer.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: Wave Of Anal Fury: I've been working from home for 5+ years now, but in general, my firm tends to be stingy about letting people work remotely.  Even the IT workers like me, who can do their jobs anywhere they have a computer and internet.

I'll bet they're beginning to question the wisdom of that policy now.

Meh corporations are stupid AF cause they are pissed if someone can do their work at home cause they can't.

Half of people could probably work at home right now but the other half would be jealous so it aint happening.... even if it would reduce traffic by 50% and make everyone lives easier...

Hell last job I had, our department could have worked 4 days a week doing the same work but the drivers doing the delivery couldnt because of the nature of their work... so we couldnt have 4 days weeks because they couldn't... fark logic.

/i wish bosses would put their foot down and tell the ones who cant work from home to shut the fark up, go back to work and if they dont like it, they can work somewhere else


I have to drive an hour to be onsite to login to a server in South Carolina... the same server i can access through the VPN. I am not allowed to telework except in weather emergencies.... sigh
 
haknudsen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sturnus vulgaris: Am I the only one who hates working from home? When I'm at home I want nothing to do with work, same way I wouldn't take a leak in a nice clean swimming pool.


Biggest problem I've found working from home is people thinking that since I'm home I'm free to hang out with them or drive them to a Dr appointment.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.