36
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That depends.   Was it a flight school?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proof that teachers should be armed.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screen shows nude selfies of students?

ReadTFA,

OK, that's sort of worse.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just chalk it up to a practice run and call it a day.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooops.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Screen shows nude selfies of students?

ReadTFA,

OK, that's sort of worse.


That was one hell of a selfie!
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the 'Murica tag still too busy hiding in the janitor closet texting its parents goodbye?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big was that phone?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt-Dialed
Panic Button Dropped
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gangsta Gangsta
Youtube aCAkHFavEdw

NSFW lyrics, uh doyee.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those apps require access to your contacts, location, and information.

No teacher should ever put those on a phone unless it is provided by the district and on the district phone plan.
 
zpaul
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
 Naked pics of her and students ?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Was the 'Murica tag still too busy hiding in the janitor closet texting its parents goodbye?


With Mrs. Crabapple, Principal Skinner, and their unborn love-child?
 
colimar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I want to know more about this app. I wonder if it also call the cops, the parents and submits a "reset the clock" thread to fark.

/bad joke
//about to get worse
///generate a random excuse for the nra
 
Glenford
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, no one had to use their AK, so overall it was a good day.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cold war kids were hard to kill
Under their desks in an air raid drill

The more things change, the more they stay the same.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I accidentally called 911 a few months ago. At the time I wasn't aware that holding the sleep button and volume button on an iPhone does that instead of a hard reboot like it used to. What a stupid enhancement.

So I was sending photos (relax...) to my wife when the phone went black, with the spinny thing. It stayed that way for at least five minutes, so I was trying everything, including plugging it into iTunes. It wouldn't even shut down. So I tried the hard reboot and I get this weird whoop whoop sound - screen still black - and then "911, what's your emergency?" WTF?! I still couldn't even see the screen. I told her she had to hang up because there was no way I could.

I felt like Han Solo with a reactor leak. I still can't believe they didn't send a squad car over. What a dumb feature, especially when it used to do something completely different.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't think it should be so easy to accidentally set off an active shooter alert on you smartphone. You should have to complete a captcha to make certain it's an actual alert.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's the worst that could happen?

As she bends down to pick it up a male student walking behind her trips and falls on her ass putting her on the sex offender registry.
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tits or GTFO...GTFO it is, then.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If she was armed with a gun, this wouldn't have happened.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She turns into a pug in a hoodie
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Guessed maybe she had this
Fark user imageView Full Size
app active
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We now live in a world where active shooter apps are a thing. That's nice.
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meanwhile thousands of car alarms are going off across the nation, and every single person within earshot is only covering their ears in annoyance, not looking out for burglars.

/false alarms all the way down
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Her porn spilled out all over the place?

Accidental upskirt?

Flaming monkeys flew out of her ass?

<rtfa>

Inadvertent button press.  Meh.
 
NeverBeen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a Stop Panic Button.  It's on my blender and I use it to make margaritas.

/lately I've been pushing it more for some reason.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
DO: Shtopp evrythang and evacuate your bowels if you see a nerf gun, cell phone. brown person, or chemtrail.

DON'T:  Get vaccinated, educated, acclaimed to a changing world.
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"What's the worst that could happen"? subby? She could have moved wrong and been turned into ground meat.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: I accidentally called 911 a few months ago. At the time I wasn't aware that holding the sleep button and volume button on an iPhone does that instead of a hard reboot like it used to. What a stupid enhancement.

So I was sending photos (relax...) to my wife when the phone went black, with the spinny thing. It stayed that way for at least five minutes, so I was trying everything, including plugging it into iTunes. It wouldn't even shut down. So I tried the hard reboot and I get this weird whoop whoop sound - screen still black - and then "911, what's your emergency?" WTF?! I still couldn't even see the screen. I told her she had to hang up because there was no way I could.

I felt like Han Solo with a reactor leak. I still can't believe they didn't send a squad car over. What a dumb feature, especially when it used to do something completely different.


When I do it, I get the option to restart, call 911, or access my medical emergency information.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Charlie Freak: I accidentally called 911 a few months ago. At the time I wasn't aware that holding the sleep button and volume button on an iPhone does that instead of a hard reboot like it used to. What a stupid enhancement.

So I was sending photos (relax...) to my wife when the phone went black, with the spinny thing. It stayed that way for at least five minutes, so I was trying everything, including plugging it into iTunes. It wouldn't even shut down. So I tried the hard reboot and I get this weird whoop whoop sound - screen still black - and then "911, what's your emergency?" WTF?! I still couldn't even see the screen. I told her she had to hang up because there was no way I could.

I felt like Han Solo with a reactor leak. I still can't believe they didn't send a squad car over. What a dumb feature, especially when it used to do something completely different.

When I do it, I get the option to restart, call 911, or access my medical emergency information.


iOS 13?
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeverBeen: I have a Stop Panic Button.  It's on my blender and I use it to make margaritas.

/lately I've been pushing it more for some reason.


I have found that Simply Limeade is perfect for margaritas if you happen to run out of mix. Simply Lemonade not so much.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well that's a perfectly normal thing that could have happened in any functioning nation.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ZAZ: What's the worst that could happen?

As she bends down to pick it up a male student walking behind her trips and falls on her ass putting her on the sex offender registry.


I saw that one. I think it started out: "You're the best big brother..."
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We're not far from where classrooms are gonna have big panic buttons that evacuate everyone from their seats, 'Thunderbirds' style, and deposit them in a bullet proof bunker. That's gonna suck when there's False Alarms.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

