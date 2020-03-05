 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washingtonian)   Giant colon to be displayed in downtown Washington, DC on Friday, although it looks more like a semicolon   (washingtonian.com) divider line
30
    More: Weird, Cancer, giant colon, Colorectal cancer, colon cancer, courtesy of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Colon, Lunchtime passersby, interior of the tract  
•       •       •

607 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2020 at 4:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somewhere there's a company that got paid to design and manufacture a giant inflatable colon

I wonder if they're hiring
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not to be confused with the infected anus that is a few blocks away
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Shiet...
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast Show - Indie Club
Youtube ClcwKgxu2wk
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with The Golden Butthole of Sterling Heights, Mi
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be there

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hendawg: Not to be confused with The Golden Butthole of Sterling Heights, Mi
[Fark user image 425x384]


Although i'm not far away, i saw that for the first time last year. It's even more hideous in person.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Hendawg: Not to be confused with The Golden Butthole of Sterling Heights, Mi
[Fark user image 425x384]

Although i'm not far away, i saw that for the first time last year. It's even more hideous in person.


I'm about 35 minutes south.  My uncle lives near it.  Yeah, I've never actually seen it.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THEY FOUND ELVIS?!?
 
stringbad [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When dad had some of his colon removed we said he had a semicolon.

C(olon)sb
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Can I buy it after youre done with it? My girlfriend is going out of town tomorrow."
- Nikki Glaser's boyfriend
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I'll be there

[Fark user image image 480x246]


Can you imagine calling your parents to tell them you are finally getting your big break in a nationally broadcast commercial and desperately trying to avoid telling them the product and what you'll be doing?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Wasn't the State of the Union address last month?
 
devilskware
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

probesport: [washingtonpost.com image 767x511]


AAh. Saw the headline and was waiting for it. You guys ... comedic geniuses. Comedy is hard.
 
probesport
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: THEY FOUND ELVIS?!?


Elvis is everywhere
Elvis is everything
Elvis is everybody
Elvis is still the king
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The pic just begs for a PS of a giant orange turd traveling thru the colon. You know the one.
 
dadio86
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Second biggest asshole in Washington.

I know.  Low hanging fruit.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: The pic just begs for a PS of a giant orange turd traveling thru the colon. You know the one.


This too, shall pass.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pfffffft I already got pictures of mine last month, I am a perfect ahole just like most farkers.
 
probesport
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

devilskware: probesport: [washingtonpost.com image 767x511]

AAh. Saw the headline and was waiting for it. You guys ... comedic geniuses. Comedy is hard.


Nah, it's easy. Everything that has ever happened is Trump's fault, so really all you have to do is just have an image tee'd up and ready to go.
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Or, as this little fella calls it, the Hall of Horrors:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Walk through it and say "i feel like crap"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know there's a Trump joke in that, don't you?

Yah, you know that.

probesport has got it covered.

And a possibly cromulent screen name.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Specifically, Richard Gere's colon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brantgoose: You know there's a Trump joke in that, don't you?

Yah, you know that.

probesport has got it covered.

And a possibly cromulent screen name.


It's perfectly cromulent thank you.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Psst, subby, that would be hemicolon.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dadio86: Second biggest asshole in Washington.

I know.  Low hanging fruit. dingleberry



/ftfy
//I know, even lower hanging
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.