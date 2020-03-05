 Skip to content
(Chron)   Man who vent viral from licking Blue Balls... sorry from licking Blue Bell gets 30 days
30
    Blue Bell Creameries, Port Arthur, Texas  
•       •       •

rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
Sounds like they licked that problem.
 
Jeebus Saves
38 minutes ago  
30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!
 
morg
36 minutes ago  
A real innovator. A should be proud of the fact that he invented licking balls.
 
Korzine
32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!


Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
johnny_vegas
32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!


I don't like stranger's spit so I am ok with this.
 
OBBN
29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

I don't like stranger's spit so I am ok with this.


I guess your scroll feature is busted.  At the bottom our the article it says he ended up purchasing the item.
 
ISO15693
26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!


"Anderson could have been sentenced to up to a year in jail and fined $4,000 for misdemeanor criminal mischief. "
I am certain most here can envision potential issues should his particular social media stunt go viral like the ice bucket challenge. Im glad there were tangible repercussions for his actions, so other potential social media pranksters might think twice before copying him.
 
johnny_vegas
25 minutes ago  

OBBN: johnny_vegas: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

I don't like stranger's spit so I am ok with this.

I guess your scroll feature is busted.  At the bottom our the article it says he ended up purchasing the item.


Nope, neither is my give-a-shiat meter or my passive-aggressive-fancy-boy meter
/Fark him. play stupid games, win stupid prizes
 
Jeebus Saves
21 minutes ago  

Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.


People who say that need to be kicked in the farking head.  To teach a lesson to others, of course.  The guy could have stolen the ice cream, ran down a cop in the parking lot, and more than likely wouldn't get 30 days.  But people like you need to prove a point or something.  So the guy loses his job, faces financial hardship, and for what?  Slap the guy with a no trespass order and if he starts any more trouble, do something then.
 
chewynathan2
18 minutes ago  
This is why the coronaviris  is hard to contain  forget the cruise ships.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!


Invite him over after he gets out, hang out, relax.
 
aagrajag
16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

People who say that need to be kicked in the farking head.  To teach a lesson to others, of course.  The guy could have stolen the ice cream, ran down a cop in the parking lot, and more than likely wouldn't get 30 days.  But people like you need to prove a point or something.  So the guy loses his job, faces financial hardship, and for what?  Slap the guy with a no trespass order and if he starts any more trouble, do something then.


If he'd merely stolen the ice cream, he would not potentially be spreading disease.

But you'd prefer your Coronavirus Mint Swirl, would you?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  
A mind is a terrible thing to waste, my son.
 
covfefe
15 minutes ago  

Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.


Why should he be singled out just because was as stupid as the people who were as stupid as he was, were?
 
Jeebus Saves
14 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

People who say that need to be kicked in the farking head.  To teach a lesson to others, of course.  The guy could have stolen the ice cream, ran down a cop in the parking lot, and more than likely wouldn't get 30 days.  But people like you need to prove a point or something.  So the guy loses his job, faces financial hardship, and for what?  Slap the guy with a no trespass order and if he starts any more trouble, do something then.

If he'd merely stolen the ice cream, he would not potentially be spreading disease.

But you'd prefer your Coronavirus Mint Swirl, would you?


You could run someone over with your car and not get that much time.  You can drive drunk and not get that much time.  Someone licks your ice cream and you want to send them to jail for 30 days?  I guess I shouldn't expect anything different from a punishment obsessed society.
 
Trucker
14 minutes ago  
How many days is Lindsey Graham going to get for licking orange balls?
 
aagrajag
12 minutes ago  

covfefe: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Why should he be singled out just because was as stupid as the people who were as stupid as he was, were?


Isn't that the same thing said by every guy who gets pulled over for speeding? That others were speeding too?

Face it: somebody has to be the unlucky sod to become the object lesson.
 
johnny_vegas
11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

People who say that need to be kicked in the farking head.  To teach a lesson to others, of course.  The guy could have stolen the ice cream, ran down a cop in the parking lot, and more than likely wouldn't get 30 days.  But people like you need to prove a point or something.  So the guy loses his job, faces financial hardship, and for what?  Slap the guy with a no trespass order and if he starts any more trouble, do something then.

If he'd merely stolen the ice cream, he would not potentially be spreading disease.

But you'd prefer your Coronavirus Mint Swirl, would you?

You could run someone over with your car and not get that much time.  You can drive drunk and not get that much time.  Someone licks your ice cream and you want to send them to jail for 30 days?  I guess I shouldn't expect anything different from a punishment obsessed society.


society, how does it work?

/ play stupid games, win stupid prizes
 
aagrajag
10 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

People who say that need to be kicked in the farking head.  To teach a lesson to others, of course.  The guy could have stolen the ice cream, ran down a cop in the parking lot, and more than likely wouldn't get 30 days.  But people like you need to prove a point or something.  So the guy loses his job, faces financial hardship, and for what?  Slap the guy with a no trespass order and if he starts any more trouble, do something then.

If he'd merely stolen the ice cream, he would not potentially be spreading disease.

But you'd prefer your Coronavirus Mint Swirl, would you?

You could run someone over with your car and not get that much time.  You can drive drunk and not get that much time.  Someone licks your ice cream and you want to send them to jail for 30 days?  I guess I shouldn't expect anything different from a punishment obsessed society.


You are seriously arguing that attempted vehicular manslaughter of a cop would merit fewer than thirty days of prison?

Huh.

Huh.
 
Jeebus Saves
10 minutes ago  

aagrajag: covfefe: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Why should he be singled out just because was as stupid as the people who were as stupid as he was, were?

Isn't that the same thing said by every guy who gets pulled over for speeding? That others were speeding too?

Face it: somebody has to be the unlucky sod to become the object lesson.


And thank god they pulled that one guy over for speeding.  No one ever speeds on that road now.
 
BlazeTrailer
9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

People who say that need to be kicked in the farking head.  To teach a lesson to others, of course.  The guy could have stolen the ice cream, ran down a cop in the parking lot, and more than likely wouldn't get 30 days.  But people like you need to prove a point or something.  So the guy loses his job, faces financial hardship, and for what?  Slap the guy with a no trespass order and if he starts any more trouble, do something then.

If he'd merely stolen the ice cream, he would not potentially be spreading disease.

But you'd prefer your Coronavirus Mint Swirl, would you?

You could run someone over with your car and not get that much time.  You can drive drunk and not get that much time.  Someone licks your ice cream and you want to send them to jail for 30 days?  I guess I shouldn't expect anything different from a punishment obsessed society.


On the plus side they shouldn't have to do this too many times to stop that asinine fad.
 
Jeebus Saves
8 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Jeebus Saves: aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

People who say that need to be kicked in the farking head.  To teach a lesson to others, of course.  The guy could have stolen the ice cream, ran down a cop in the parking lot, and more than likely wouldn't get 30 days.  But people like you need to prove a point or something.  So the guy loses his job, faces financial hardship, and for what?  Slap the guy with a no trespass order and if he starts any more trouble, do something then.

If he'd merely stolen the ice cream, he would not potentially be spreading disease.

But you'd prefer your Coronavirus Mint Swirl, would you?

You could run someone over with your car and not get that much time.  You can drive drunk and not get that much time.  Someone licks your ice cream and you want to send them to jail for 30 days?  I guess I shouldn't expect anything different from a punishment obsessed society.

society, how does it work?

/ play stupid games, win stupid prizes


Play stupid games, get kicked in the farking head.  To set an example, of course.  Don't do the crime if you cant do the time.  Herpty derp catch phrases!
 
aagrajag
7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: aagrajag: covfefe: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Why should he be singled out just because was as stupid as the people who were as stupid as he was, were?

Isn't that the same thing said by every guy who gets pulled over for speeding? That others were speeding too?

Face it: somebody has to be the unlucky sod to become the object lesson.

And thank god they pulled that one guy over for speeding.  No one ever speeds on that road now.


And now you're making the "enforcing the law does not prevent 100% of the undesirable conduct, thus there is no point in enforcing it at all" argument.

No, people are still speeding, but fewer.

You are very defensive about a guy who decided to be a potential plague rat for social media likes.
 
johnny_vegas
6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: johnny_vegas: Jeebus Saves: aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

People who say that need to be kicked in the farking head.  To teach a lesson to others, of course.  The guy could have stolen the ice cream, ran down a cop in the parking lot, and more than likely wouldn't get 30 days.  But people like you need to prove a point or something.  So the guy loses his job, faces financial hardship, and for what?  Slap the guy with a no trespass order and if he starts any more trouble, do something then.

If he'd merely stolen the ice cream, he would not potentially be spreading disease.

But you'd prefer your Coronavirus Mint Swirl, would you?

You could run someone over with your car and not get that much time.  You can drive drunk and not get that much time.  Someone licks your ice cream and you want to send them to jail for 30 days?  I guess I shouldn't expect anything different from a punishment obsessed society.

society, how does it work?

/ play stupid games, win stupid prizes

Play stupid games, get kicked in the farking head.  To set an example, of course.  Don't do the crime if you cant do the time.  Herpty derp catch phrases!


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: johnny_vegas: Jeebus Saves: aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

People who say that need to be kicked in the farking head.  To teach a lesson to others, of course.  The guy could have stolen the ice cream, ran down a cop in the parking lot, and more than likely wouldn't get 30 days.  But people like you need to prove a point or something.  So the guy loses his job, faces financial hardship, and for what?  Slap the guy with a no trespass order and if he starts any more trouble, do something then.

If he'd merely stolen the ice cream, he would not potentially be spreading disease.

But you'd prefer your Coronavirus Mint Swirl, would you?

You could run someone over with your car and not get that much time.  You can drive drunk and not get that much time.  Someone licks your ice cream and you want to send them to jail for 30 days?  I guess I shouldn't expect anything different from a punishment obsessed society.

society, how does it work?

/ play stupid games, win stupid prizes

Play stupid games, get kicked in the farking head.  To set an example, of course.  Don't do the crime if you cant do the time.  Herpty derp catch phrases!


Whether you believe the news is panicky or not you can't possibly believe they were just going to wish him a good day for this particular flavor of vandalism during a pandemic
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Jeebus Saves: johnny_vegas: Jeebus Saves: aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

People who say that need to be kicked in the farking head.  To teach a lesson to others, of course.  The guy could have stolen the ice cream, ran down a cop in the parking lot, and more than likely wouldn't get 30 days.  But people like you need to prove a point or something.  So the guy loses his job, faces financial hardship, and for what?  Slap the guy with a no trespass order and if he starts any more trouble, do something then.

If he'd merely stolen the ice cream, he would not potentially be spreading disease.

But you'd prefer your Coronavirus Mint Swirl, would you?

You could run someone over with your car and not get that much time.  You can drive drunk and not get that much time.  Someone licks your ice cream and you want to send them to jail for 30 days?  I guess I shouldn't expect anything different from a punishment obsessed society.

society, how does it work?

/ play stupid games, win stupid prizes

Play stupid games, get kicked in the farking head.  To set an example, of course.  Don't do the crime if you cant do the time.  Herpty derp catch phrases!

Whether you believe the news is panicky or not you can't possibly believe they were just going to wish him a good day for this particular flavor of vandalism during a pandemic


Well maybe in NY or California they would.
 
Jeebus Saves
2 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Jeebus Saves: johnny_vegas: Jeebus Saves: aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

People who say that need to be kicked in the farking head.  To teach a lesson to others, of course.  The guy could have stolen the ice cream, ran down a cop in the parking lot, and more than likely wouldn't get 30 days.  But people like you need to prove a point or something.  So the guy loses his job, faces financial hardship, and for what?  Slap the guy with a no trespass order and if he starts any more trouble, do something then.

If he'd merely stolen the ice cream, he would not potentially be spreading disease.

But you'd prefer your Coronavirus Mint Swirl, would you?

You could run someone over with your car and not get that much time.  You can drive drunk and not get that much time.  Someone licks your ice cream and you want to send them to jail for 30 days?  I guess I shouldn't expect anything different from a punishment obsessed society.

society, how does it work?

/ play stupid games, win stupid prizes

Play stupid games, get kicked in the farking head.  To set an example, of course.  Don't do the crime if you cant do the time.  Herpty derp catch phrases!

Whether you believe the news is panicky or not you can't possibly believe they were just going to wish him a good day for this particular flavor of vandalism during a pandemic


The incident happened Aug. 26
 
mjbok
less than a minute ago  

aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: aagrajag: covfefe: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Why should he be singled out just because was as stupid as the people who were as stupid as he was, were?

Isn't that the same thing said by every guy who gets pulled over for speeding? That others were speeding too?

Face it: somebody has to be the unlucky sod to become the object lesson.

And thank god they pulled that one guy over for speeding.  No one ever speeds on that road now.

And now you're making the "enforcing the law does not prevent 100% of the undesirable conduct, thus there is no point in enforcing it at all" argument.

No, people are still speeding, but fewer.

You are very defensive about a guy who decided to be a potential plague rat for social media likes.


He bought the ice cream.  He put it back in his video, but actually bought it so he exposed no one to anything.  Why didn't Ariana Grande get jail time for licking the donut she didn't buy?
 
johnny_vegas
less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: BlazeTrailer: Jeebus Saves: johnny_vegas: Jeebus Saves: aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: Korzine: Jeebus Saves: 30 days in jail.  Well that's an effective use of our resources now isn't it?  Gotta keep them prisons full!

Yes it is. He needs to serve as a warning to others. This stupid stunt was being copycatted until people started going to jail.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

People who say that need to be kicked in the farking head.  To teach a lesson to others, of course.  The guy could have stolen the ice cream, ran down a cop in the parking lot, and more than likely wouldn't get 30 days.  But people like you need to prove a point or something.  So the guy loses his job, faces financial hardship, and for what?  Slap the guy with a no trespass order and if he starts any more trouble, do something then.

If he'd merely stolen the ice cream, he would not potentially be spreading disease.

But you'd prefer your Coronavirus Mint Swirl, would you?

You could run someone over with your car and not get that much time.  You can drive drunk and not get that much time.  Someone licks your ice cream and you want to send them to jail for 30 days?  I guess I shouldn't expect anything different from a punishment obsessed society.

society, how does it work?

/ play stupid games, win stupid prizes

Play stupid games, get kicked in the farking head.  To set an example, of course.  Don't do the crime if you cant do the time.  Herpty derp catch phrases!

Whether you believe the news is panicky or not you can't possibly believe they were just going to wish him a good day for this particular flavor of vandalism during a pandemic

The incident happened Aug. 26


He was sentenced yesterday
 
