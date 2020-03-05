 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Think you have the Corona virus and are considering going to a hospital? Have you stopped to ask yourself whether you want to go anywhere near a hospital right now?   (nypost.com) divider line
33
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't go to the hospital, it's full of sick people.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A hospital? What is it?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd avoid it like the plague.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Korea, you can stay in your car and get tested without having to go into the hospital.
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I avoid them because I can't afford even check and a headache pill prescribed by an out-of-network doctor in my in-network hospital.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah if you didnt have it before, you go to the hospital, you have it for sure after that
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We have a truly farked system. If you get injured, they take you where the sick people are. If I get hit by a drunk driver and die from something picked up at the hospital, I want some assurance he gets prosecuted for manslaughter.
 
zpaul
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Call your hospital ER.  They will ask you to come in and wait in your car.  They will then assess you at your car. If needed they will then place a mask on you and walk you into the nearest isolation room and start testing and therapy.  Do not just walk into anywhere to be seen.  Always call
First.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
EMT here..  Just yesterday alone during a 12hr shift I was in 6 different hospitals. That's about average for a shift. Been doing this full time for 6 years...   I've been sick twice in six years and missed three entire days of work total (ie nothing serious) and I'm exposed to everything from C-DIFF to pneumonia, VRE, Flu, VRE in the urine, (even TB once) and beyond constantly.

There is a reason health officials keep repeating to use common sense washing your hands, using sanitizer and stop being a farking dirty virus peasant.  It works
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pounddawg: A hospital? What is it?


It's a big building with doctors and nurses, but that's not important right now.
 
lennavan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you think you have Coronavirus dont go to a hospital unless you're struggling to breathe.  You're just increasing the wait time and putting health care workers at risk for no reason. Stay the fark home.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pounddawg: A hospital? What is it?


A place where after few days in it your lifetime savings may disappear. You better die quickly and leave something to any loved ones.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: We have a truly farked system. If you get injured, they take you where the sick people are. If I get hit by a drunk driver and die from something picked up at the hospital, I want some assurance he gets prosecuted for manslaughter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RatBomb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pounddawg: A hospital? What is it?


It's a big building with patients, but that's not important right now.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TLDR: go die somewhere else.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"If you're experiencing those symptoms [of coronavirus] but feel like you can manage them with over-the-counter drugs from the comfort of your home, experts say that's what you should do."

They're trying to KILL US ALL
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Hi I think I have Corona Virus."
"If you didn't you do now."

wildcardjack: We have a truly farked system. If you get injured, they take you where the sick people are. If I get hit by a drunk driver and die from something picked up at the hospital, I want some assurance he gets prosecuted for manslaughter.


I'm not sure about manslaughter but you have my laughter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

styckx: EMT here..  Just yesterday alone during a 12hr shift I was in 6 different hospitals. That's about average for a shift. Been doing this full time for 6 years...   I've been sick twice in six years and missed three entire days of work total (ie nothing serious) and I'm exposed to everything from C-DIFF to pneumonia, VRE, Flu, VRE in the urine, (even TB once) and beyond constantly.

There is a reason health officials keep repeating to use common sense washing your hands, using sanitizer and stop being a farking dirty virus peasant.  It works


Something about keeping your damn dirty hands off your face.

It's a hard habit to break.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Believe me, as someone who works in one, we don't want you there either, we have enough business as it is.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Meanwhile in Korea, you can stay in your car and get tested without having to go into the hospital.
[i1.wp.com image 850x446]


I wonder what it is like to live in a country that is not run by farking clowns.
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd have to be really darn sick to go to the hospital today.
And really anytime at all.
 
Maturin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't want to go to the hospital, and I really don't want to go to work. I'm a pediatrician, and I'm pretty sure that in the next 3-6 months we will be inundated with moms and dads bringing their kids in to check if they have COVID-19. If they're sick the kids are probably going to have to flu. If not just colds, and maybe COVID-19. The ones that have coronavirus are going to get me sick, and since I'm over 60 I'll be at significantly greater risk than they are.

Mind you, I'm not scared, but can't say I care for the risk. I'm not looking forward to the next couple of years, which is about how long it will be before a vaccine develops. Hope I can avoid it til then.  In the meantime I expect that COVID-19 is here to stay. We will all, eventually, be exposed. In a few years it will turn into another routine childhood disease with minor consequences, and the kids will grow up immune. It will be like chickenpox used to be, easy on the kids, tougher on the adults.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have to have ultrasound done on my wrist soon (waiting for the approval) and I'm trying to tell myself that the intersection between people who are there for an ultrasound and those there because they might be sick is gonna be pretty small.

But still, as the headline says, being anywhere near a hospital these days is problematic. Part of me just wants to get sick and get it over with - I'm healthy and I can bust out a sickness like this in a couple days. But I don't want to recklessly put myself out there to catch it.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
stop by Wal-Mart on the way, maybe take in a movie, not rush really.
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Maturin: Don't want to go to the hospital, and I really don't want to go to work. I'm a pediatrician, and I'm pretty sure that in the next 3-6 months we will be inundated with moms and dads bringing their kids in to check if they have COVID-19. If they're sick the kids are probably going to have to flu. If not just colds, and maybe COVID-19. The ones that have coronavirus are going to get me sick, and since I'm over 60 I'll be at significantly greater risk than they are.

Mind you, I'm not scared, but can't say I care for the risk. I'm not looking forward to the next couple of years, which is about how long it will be before a vaccine develops. Hope I can avoid it til then.  In the meantime I expect that COVID-19 is here to stay. We will all, eventually, be exposed. In a few years it will turn into another routine childhood disease with minor consequences, and the kids will grow up immune. It will be like chickenpox used to be, easy on the kids, tougher on the adults.


What happens if you eat an apple a day?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My health provider has always had a 24/7 consulting nurse phone number, where you can ask a nurse questions about whether you should come in or not and whether there are solutions you should try before coming in. Currently, my health provider's appointment-making web pages direct patients to call first when making an appointment about anything to do with respiratory health, regardless of travel history.

You should get familiar with how to call your health provider or local hospital without using 911 to determine whether or not you should attempt to come in, to go someplace else, call 911, or stay in place and have someone come to you.
 
wademh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Maturin: Don't want to go to the hospital, and I really don't want to go to work.


You should see about signing up with a sea captain and going on a long voyage.

\ not a cruise ship
 
Maturin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Trik: Maturin: Don't want to go to the hospital, and I really don't want to go to work. I'm a pediatrician, and I'm pretty sure that in the next 3-6 months we will be inundated with moms and dads bringing their kids in to check if they have COVID-19. If they're sick the kids are probably going to have to flu. If not just colds, and maybe COVID-19. The ones that have coronavirus are going to get me sick, and since I'm over 60 I'll be at significantly greater risk than they are.

Mind you, I'm not scared, but can't say I care for the risk. I'm not looking forward to the next couple of years, which is about how long it will be before a vaccine develops. Hope I can avoid it til then.  In the meantime I expect that COVID-19 is here to stay. We will all, eventually, be exposed. In a few years it will turn into another routine childhood disease with minor consequences, and the kids will grow up immune. It will be like chickenpox used to be, easy on the kids, tougher on the adults.

What happens if you eat an apple a day?


I implode.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's really a choice of either Boulder or Las Vegas.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mrs Alt works in a major east bay area hospital. She can home last night with a pretty farked up story about how unprepared the hospital was to handle a single, as in one, possible case of this bug. They are not ready to deal with it yet, they could not directly request testing of the patient. The doctor had to request from the hospital immunologist, who had to ask for the test from the county, who claimed they had to ask the CDC, the CDC said they probably don't have it based on the symptoms described, so no test for that person even though a couple of doctors and a county health official requested it. They are treating the patient as if it is the 19 just in case.

It is a shiat show. Two high schools in SF closed today, SF mayor telling everyone to cancel group meetings and events as a few more community transmitted cases showed up today in the bay area. Had kick ass seats for the KISS concert tomorrow night at Oracle. Refunded those a little while after the misses came home from the hospital with the above story.

The good news is Trump said people can go to work if they are sick, so I am sure that won't spread this around any worse.

Good luck out there.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't go to the hospital. From the mortality charts, old and people with preexisting conditions are most at risk, and hospitals are filled with those. Since kids seem to be immune to dying from the coronavirus, your best bet is a Chuck-E-Cheese.
 
wademh
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Mrs Alt works in a major east bay area hospital. She can home last night with a pretty farked up story about how unprepared the hospital was to handle a single, as in one, possible case of this bug. They are not ready to deal with it yet, they could not directly request testing of the patient. The doctor had to request from the hospital immunologist, who had to ask for the test from the county, who claimed they had to ask the CDC, the CDC said they probably don't have it based on the symptoms described, so no test for that person even though a couple of doctors and a county health official requested it. They are treating the patient as if it is the 19 just in case.


This is part of the stupidity of it all. "based on the symptoms", it's not a serious infection that is likely to need intensive intervention. And that is sensible respective to treatment of that person. But then there's how you respond to an epidemic, and there you test early and often at first to see to what extent you can control the spread. The lack of testing in mild cases just ensures that it will spread quickly.
 
