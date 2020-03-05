 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Map Guy)   Marmots, hikers, spiders, reclining nude women. Just a few of the tiny doodles added to official national maps over the decades by sober, unsmiling Swiss cartographers   (eyeondesign.aiga.org) divider line
5
    More: Silly, Cartography, Switzerland, Topography, topographical maps, Map, official cartographers, Alps, Topographic map  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 05 Mar 2020 at 2:18 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  That would be real hilarious when you're cliffed out because you were following topo lines on a farking marmot.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yeah.  That would be real hilarious when you're cliffed out because you were following topo lines on a farking marmot.


They prefer the politically correct term, "Whistle pig".
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yeah.  That would be real hilarious when you're cliffed out because you were following topo lines on a farking marmot.


If you're that heavily dependent on your map, it might have been a better idea to stick to the hike and bike trail around town.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A couple are real, the marmot, the hiker, the others were stretches of imagination. The fish has meaning,
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Like what those monks would put in manuscripts Way Back When.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.