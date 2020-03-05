 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Can't find hand sanitizer? You can make your own out of super-high potency vodak. Farkers, THIS is the moment you were born for   (usatoday.com) divider line
    PSA, Hand sanitizer, Ethanol, Vodka, coronavirus fears  
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally!  A use for vodka!

/goes out to stock up on tequila
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need to have at least 60% alcohol to be effective
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks mods :)
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I soak my insides in this new 'hand sanitizer' regularly and let it ooze out my skin pores.

Its longer lasting this way.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we know, this is like, the umpteenth time you've told us.

It stopped being funny after thread number threeve
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: You need to have at least 60% alcohol to be effective


...It was my understanding that there would be no math
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picked up two bottles of Everclear last night, along with two bottles of aloe vera gel.

Hoping they stay in the garage, unused.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
%97 rubbing alcohol is about $2.50
So is peroxide. Quit being dumb.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beep....bip....BONNNNNGGGG....

Station 51, fire in a residence.

Station 51 10-4, KMG-365
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're producing it at Area 51!

Inside the Hangar One Vodka distillery in 360 degrees
Youtube Guu8rhy3qzs
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gasoline and a match.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vodka?

potomacwines.comView Full Size
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
made you look
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Gubbo: You need to have at least 60% alcohol to be effective

...It was my understanding that there would be no math


There's always math.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Picked up two bottles of Everclear last night, along with two bottles of aloe vera gel.

Hoping they stay in the garage, unused.


Seems like an odd mixer, but when times are tough I guess you do what you need to do.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Vodka?

[potomacwines.com image 800x1000]


The "Irish people try" youtube channel had them take a shot of that.

Surprisingly they didn't go blind.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why put the vodak on your hands when you can just drink it to get it in the bloodstream to kill the germs quicker?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: You need to have at least 60% alcohol to be effective


Odd, when I am 60% alcohol, i tend to not be very effective.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man people are stupid.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and I'm pretty sure this has been covered on fark about a billion times, but hand sanitizer doesn't kill viruses.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
120 proof.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: %97 rubbing alcohol is about $2.50
So is peroxide. Quit being dumb.


Awesome- have at. More of the (technically) drinkable stuff for the rest of us.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Nana's Vibrator: Gubbo: You need to have at least 60% alcohol to be effective

...It was my understanding that there would be no math

There's always math.


Yes, but why encourage it?
 
probesport
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Man people are stupid.


Hey, don't exclude women people.
 
probesport
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Toxophil: ... and I'm pretty sure this has been covered on fark about a billion times, but hand sanitizer doesn't kill viruses.


But it does get them drunk.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I just use a little bleach, bourbon, sndnsome ammonia like a grown man.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or, you know... Plain old soap. That takes 99.9% of things off your hands if you wash thoroughly. Alcohol-based sanitizer MIGHT give you an extra percentage point. Or not.

Sanitizer has it's convenience... I've traveled through Asia and Africa with a bottle in my man-purse and used it before meals, but it's pretty redundant in the developed world where you can just go to the can at any fast food joint and wash properly.

/ then again, I've never seen the point in antibiotic-everything. Keep that stuff in the first-aid cabinet where it belongs and stop helping make antibiotic-resistant microbes.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

probesport: Vodka?

[potomacwines.com image 800x1000]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I drinked all the sand hanitizer.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Soap & water also exists, and works just fine.

Plus, you get to keep your vodka.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Alcohol based sanitizers ? Are you farking kidding me
EXPLOSIONS!
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks for "denatured"

*SMH*
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

probesport: Toxophil: ... and I'm pretty sure this has been covered on fark about a billion times, but hand sanitizer doesn't kill viruses.

But it does get them drunk.


Ghost of Betty Ford smiles wistfully.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I see nothing about how to get vodak out of hand sanitizer, Subby.  This is not relevant to my interests.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
According to the reference site, essential oils can also be added to it.

What oils are essential to someone making hand sanitizer?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What if I'm out of Vodak, have a week's horde of hand sanitizer, and I feel like getting loaded?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's nice to see vodak it might actually be useful for something.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gubbo: You need to have at least 60% alcohol to be effective



I'll sterilize my hands with absinthe...that stuff will kill anything.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
https://www.wkyt.com/content/news/EPA​-​releases-list-of-disinfectants-to-use-​against-coronavirus-568520621.html
 
wage0048
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
90% ethanol?  What's wrong with the other 10%?
 
phaseolus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Toxophil: %97 rubbing alcohol is about $2.50
So is peroxide. Quit being dumb.


I was gonna say that Fleet Farm / Farm and Fleet / TSC stores near me sell 70% isopropyl for about $13/gallon, but looking at the websites right now I see a lot of them are sold out
 
mikefinch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: probesport: Vodka?

[potomacwines.com image 800x1000]

The "Irish people try" youtube channel had them take a shot of that.

Surprisingly they didn't go blind.


I've shot it straight. It's too astringent to really drink on its own. What you do is use it as alcohol. Mix it 40% to 60% cola and boom. You have cola flavoured vodka. Now take a shot of that and chase it with a lemon dipped in powdered sugar.

It's less likely to make you go blind than any other booze. It's very pure. I like it but it makes it easy to drink too much and pee in the laundry basket. The hangovers are not as bad either.

It's great for making liqueur or yukaflux.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Toxophil: %97 rubbing alcohol is about $2.50


I went to Target to buy a bottle of isopropyl alcohol and they were totally cleaned out of all things antiseptic. I think there are a few out there who are acting like this is the start of the zombie apocalypse (and are going to be stuck with a lot of supplies they don't need once this is all over).
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Toxophil: %97 rubbing alcohol is about $2.50
So is peroxide. Quit being dumb.


guess what is sold out basically everywhere
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Buy rubbing alcohol. It's cheaper.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Toxophil: %97 rubbing alcohol is about $2.50
So is peroxide. Quit being dumb.



I don't know where you cold get %97 peroxide, let alone for that price. Not that you'd want to use it as hand sanitizer anyway.
=Smidge=
/I guess not having hands is a good way to stop touching your face
 
ayrlander [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Slaxl: According to the reference site, essential oils can also be added to it.

What oils are essential to someone making hand sanitizer?


Pretty much anything to cover up the odor so you don't spend your day smelling like college.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Toxophil: ... and I'm pretty sure this has been covered on fark about a billion times, but hand sanitizer doesn't kill viruses.


Maybe not "kill" (since virus particles aren't really alive outside of a host cell) but alcohol will disrupt the viral envelope and inactivate the virus. Washing with soap and water is better, but if you aren't near a sink then you should use the hand sanitizer.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is relevant to my interests.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

khitsicker: https://www.wkyt.com/content/news/EPA​-​releases-list-of-disinfectants-to-use-​against-coronavirus-568520621.html


Nice list EPA, I'll just liquidate all my retirement accounts so I can pay the Ecolab guy. But that's okay, the poor bastard probably needs a spare vintage Chris-Craft for his summer home in case the other one's on the fritz

wage0048: 90% ethanol?  What's wrong with the other 10%?


I know this is a joke, but I remember wondering about this a while ago for some reason probably related to shellac and wood finishing. Turns out it's a big pain to separate out the last 10% of H2O out of a mixture with EtOH
 
