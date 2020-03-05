 Skip to content
(Air Force Times)   Fark's least favorite plane has a demo team. Fark's least favorite plane demo team has a chick pilot. Fark's least favorite plane chick pilot has cool nickname   (airforcetimes.com) divider line
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Name the plane "Grendel."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least subby didn't refer to it as a "flight" demonstration team
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hwaet! We still need to fix the cracks!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Capt. Kristin "Beo" Wolfe

Nice.

a previous F-22A Raptor instructor pilot

Badass
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok...why does the AF need more than one demonstration team? Don't the Thunderbirds fill that bill?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say shouldn't the F-35 be everyone's least favourite plane, but then I remembered the 737MAX.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Ok...why does the AF need more than one demonstration team? Don't the Thunderbirds fill that bill?


They're not nearly as precise as the F-35 team on ground formation maneuvers
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
THE 737-MAX HAS A DEMO TEAM??!?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: THE 737-MAX HAS A DEMO TEAM??!?


They do, but after the last test, they're all feeling a little flat.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xanadian: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: THE 737-MAX HAS A DEMO TEAM??!?

They do, but after the last test, they're all feeling a little flat.


The choreographed dive maneuver is a helluva thing to see, but they can only do it once.
 
