 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some New Wave Guy)   On this week's serving of 80's post-punk, new wave, goth, and shoegazy goodness, it's Ghost Dance, Classix Nouveaux, and The Jam. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #123. Starts @ 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
2
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, Global Radio, California, Association of American Universities, University of California, Music, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

52 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 05 Mar 2020 at 12:45 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Classix Nouveaux is a band I haven't thought about in a long long time. Still have Night People in my vinyl.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Standing by...

Web Player (Open)
MP3 ( 128k | 256k )
You can also listen to KUCI
on iTunes at Music > Internet > College/University > KUCI 88.9 FM
at TuneIn
at RadioFlag
at Streema
TuneIn still refuses to play on my system - any channel I've tried, even with NoScript and AdBlock disabled.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.