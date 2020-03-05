 Skip to content
(MSN)   1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at a Celebration of Life party. That's not how any of this works   (msn.com) divider line
17
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This kind of shiat happens all the time in the hood when a gang banger gets whacked.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's the ciiiiiiiiiircle, the circle of death.
 
King Something
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You can have parties when someone dies?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You should see how many stormtroopers died on Life Day
 
caddisfly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
7 year old girl with multiple gunshot wounds?  Must be America on a weekday.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"hold my burritto, they need to turn down that music."
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh look.  A gang shooting in California.

Better take the rifles away from the rednecks in Alabama.  Stat!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kind of like that time someone was born at a Celebration of Death party.  Real downer.  You go there for the death and boom! crotchfruit.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's just like New Year's Eve parties, except in this case everyone shoots horizontally.
 
gbv23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
President Clinton's ban on assault weapons actually did make a dent

and there was still plenty of guns for me and everyone else (true, mine are not on any lists)
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a Taoism joke in there, somewhere.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
it's a celebration of FREEDOM, subby.

Freedom.
 
Eravior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bet the survivors have a new appreciation for life so it kind of worked.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AngryDragon: Oh look.  A gang shooting in California.

Better take the rifles away from the rednecks in Alabama.  Stat!


A person prohibited from possessing firearms? With a stolen handgun? In an organized crime beef?
BATTLESTATIONS EVERYONE!
Roll out the "responsible gun owner" strawmen, plaster AR-15 images everywhere, and lets start taking away the rifles statistically least likely to be used in any crime! From legal owners! WooHoo!
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Happy Life Day! Han shot everyone!
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gbv23: President Clinton's ban on assault weapons actually did make a dent


Citation needed
 
