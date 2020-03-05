 Skip to content
(Navy Times)   Lasers are a definite no-no but what about shining a flashlight attached to a garden rake at aircraft? Class-6 felony?   (navytimes.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States Navy, Virginia, Norfolk, Virginia, Aircraft carrier, Felony, Hampton Roads, Pleading, Arraignment  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the Navy is saying that all the enemy needs to do to take out our planes is to buy a couple of flashlights and rakes?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: So the Navy is saying that all the enemy needs to do to take out our planes is to buy a couple of flashlights and rakes?


incrediblevanishingpaperweight.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Would pitchforks and torches work?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Class-6 felony?

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: So the Navy is saying that all the enemy needs to do to take out our planes is to buy a couple of flashlights and rakes?


Put on NV goggles, sit outside for a while, let your eyes adjust to everything, and then have someone take a half dozen LED flashlights wrapped around a static object at a distance and hit you with them. Then tell us how long it takes your vision to return to what it was and what the chances are you would be dead because that happened while you were in a 150mph controlled fall
 
balko
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lifeslammer: SoundOfOneHandWanking: So the Navy is saying that all the enemy needs to do to take out our planes is to buy a couple of flashlights and rakes?

Put on NV goggles, sit outside for a while, let your eyes adjust to everything, and then have someone take a half dozen LED flashlights wrapped around a static object at a distance and hit you with them. Then tell us how long it takes your vision to return to what it was and what the chances are you would be dead because that happened while you were in a 150mph controlled fall


I guess that's a yes, then?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It seems to me she lived her life like a candle in the wind.
 
zbtop
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Legit no snark question: how much would a flashlight attached to a rake actually be visible to and distract the pilot of a military aircraft, and how close would one have to be for it to have said effect?

It seems like theres lots of stuff of similar or greater luminal magnitude around that would cause issues with dramaticaly greater frequency, but as someone with no experience in that arena I figured I should ask, particularly as it seemed to bother pilots enough to inquire about.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did she need the rake? Wasn't the flashlight good enough? Is it one flashlight attached to the handle or a bunch attached to the business end of the rake?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did she say something pithy as she did it? Like, "Now I'm going to light up your life!" or "Eat photons!" or did she make lightsaber noises? Article really needs more detail.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did anybody stop and think maybe this poor lady just wanted to rake leaves in the dark, jury-rigged this photonic rake contraption, and her enthusiastic nocturnal raking was misinterpreted as a ground-to-air attack?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Class 6 felonies are punishable by a term of imprisonment of between 1 and 5 years. Alternatively, a judge or jury may decide to punish a Class 6 felony with confinement in jail for up to 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both.

Virginia law
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having an autoplay video that you cannot close, sits atop the scrollable content, and takes up a sixth of your screen should be a class 6 felony, Navy Times.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a helluva flashlight.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zbtop: Legit no snark question: how much would a flashlight attached to a rake actually be visible to and distract the pilot of a military aircraft, and how close would one have to be for it to have said effect?

It seems like theres lots of stuff of similar or greater luminal magnitude around that would cause issues with dramaticaly greater frequency, but as someone with no experience in that arena I figured I should ask, particularly as it seemed to bother pilots enough to inquire about.


https://www.walmart.com/ip/As-Seen-on​-​TV-Atomic-Beam-Tactical-Grade-LED-Flas​hlight/54245579
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Did she say something pithy as she did it? Like, "Now I'm going to light up your life!" or "Eat photons!" or did she make lightsaber noises? Article really needs more detail.


I dunno, but she had this playing on her stereo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=the7g​V​99YRI
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
was the rake tactical?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: zbtop: Legit no snark question: how much would a flashlight attached to a rake actually be visible to and distract the pilot of a military aircraft, and how close would one have to be for it to have said effect?

It seems like theres lots of stuff of similar or greater luminal magnitude around that would cause issues with dramaticaly greater frequency, but as someone with no experience in that arena I figured I should ask, particularly as it seemed to bother pilots enough to inquire about.

https://www.walmart.com/ip/As-Seen-on-​TV-Atomic-Beam-Tactical-Grade-LED-Flas​hlight/54245579


Fark user imageView Full Size

I... have questions.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bull spit snowflake pilots. fark 'em.
 
