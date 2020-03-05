 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Hot mother and daughter combinations, can you guess who's who?   (nypost.com) divider line
60
    More: Giggity, Family, 19-year-old daughter, Mother, hottest mom, teachers' assistant Dionne Warren, Hunter Brown, Mom's youthful looks, nutrition podcasters Kim Sorey  
•       •       •

not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes very farking easily too.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moms have wrinkles.

/nothing wrong with that.  Older being can still be hot.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kalee and I have a $120 facial together every eight weeks," she says.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I give up. Which one is Joe Biden and which one is Bernie Sanders?
 
Monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes. Every time. Especially since the captions on the photos make it really clear.

/Even without the captions.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tasty
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
yes, i can guess.

I might be wrong, but I am able to guess.


It's kind of a silly question really.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks shopped, what with the pixels and all that.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
the one gal that is 40 could pass for a well.maintained 50
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well that was easy older is hotter unless you're older then it's time to check out the younger again and then after a while you really don't care much about it all anymore

and by you I mean me sorry about that
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "Kalee and I have a $120 facial together every eight weeks," she says.

[Fark user image image 600x1124]


Hit the lights, we're done here.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ms. Welch and her daughter were the hottest.

static.horizontimes.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've been told there are videos about this on the internet.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think I can figure it out.....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't care, fapping
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "Kalee and I have a $120 facial together every eight weeks," she says.


I can save them $120

Giggity giggity goo.  Oh yeah.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HOT TAKE: Jonbenet Ramsey was not that hot without the makeup.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm really glad my mom was just a mom.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Yes very farking easily too.


Except the very last one it was easy.  I got the last one wrong.  Mother has younger looking face.
 
OldJames
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: GardenWeasel: "Kalee and I have a $120 facial together every eight weeks," she says.

I can save them $120

Giggity giggity goo.  Oh yeah.


I can not only save them $120, they'll get cab fare out of it
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "Kalee and I have a $120 facial together every eight weeks," she says.

[Fark user image 600x1124]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter. Have them both washed and brought to my room.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I'm really glad my mom was just a mom.


So you're saying that, a mother living through her daughter may not be a good thing?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli?
Anne and June Lockhart?
Lucille Ball and Luci Arnaz?
 
gbv23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I still get hit on more than my oldest daughter,
it's becasue I swallow
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Delusion and Denial are two tributaries of the same river.;
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dkulprit: not enough beer: Yes very farking easily too.

Except the very last one it was easy.  I got the last one wrong.  Mother has younger looking face.


She certainly has the whitest teeth I've ever come across
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gbv23: I still get hit on more than my oldest daughter,
it's becasue I swallow


And guys can tell just by looking at you?
Im listening...
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gbv23: I still get hit on more than my oldest daughter,
it's becasue I swallow


Citation needed.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Everyone was easy.  The Moms had no baby fat left on their faces.

And with the exception of one set... hell yes to either.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gbv23: I still get hit on more than my oldest daughter,
it's becasue I swallow


Yeah but your a dude
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Marcos P: I'm really glad my mom was just a mom.

So you're saying that, a mother living through her daughter may not be a good thing?


So much this. The I get carded more then my daughter trope or get hit on more then her is just sad. Not sad because they have taken care of themselves or whatever they have done sad because after raising kids and living over half you life your looks are still your defining attribute.
 
captainstudd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The hot ones had their kids young.  It's not hard finding a 40 year old and 22 year old that are hot.  The ones that are 30s and 60s are meh.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where do you go where you look 40 and still get carded?  Ah, to a place where the bartender has his pick of bringing home 10 other people just like you.  Good luck, boomer.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

not enough beer: ImmutableTenderloin: Marcos P: I'm really glad my mom was just a mom.

So you're saying that, a mother living through her daughter may not be a good thing?

So much this. The I get carded more then my daughter trope or get hit on more then her is just sad. Not sad because they have taken care of themselves or whatever they have done sad because after raising kids and living over half you life your looks are still your defining attribute.


I don't think the sad thing is that her looks are her defining feature.  I think the sad thing is that she is competing with her daughter.  Who keeps a tally about how often their daughter gets hit on?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me that waiters (who are looking for tips) and men (who are looking to get laid) are praising middle aged women with compliments?

Color me shocked
 
Lupis626
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A lot of wishful thinking in that article.
 
Cheron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm a demisexual
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

theflatline: Ms. Welch and her daughter were the hottest.

[static.horizontimes.com image 746x550]


Raquel Welch's daughter is Kate Beckinsale?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 384x512]


More appropriate :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ElPresidente: gbv23: I still get hit on more than my oldest daughter,
it's becasue I swallow

Citation Video needed.


/FTFY
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gbv23: I still get hit on more than my oldest daughter,
it's becasue I swallow


Dad?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: theflatline: Ms. Welch and her daughter were the hottest.

[static.horizontimes.com image 746x550]

Raquel Welch's daughter is Kate Beckinsale?


Tahnee Welch.

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size


biographyline.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This just in - some women are vapid, self centered narcissists but don't you dare not take them seriously
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

theflatline: This text is now purple: theflatline: Ms. Welch and her daughter were the hottest.

[static.horizontimes.com image 746x550]

Raquel Welch's daughter is Kate Beckinsale?

Tahnee Welch.

[media.gettyimages.com image 401x612]

[biographyline.com image 380x353]


Meh.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cwheelie: This just in - some women are vapid, self centered narcissists but don't you dare not take them seriously


Get a load of this guy!

Can you believe he thought saying something like this was a good idea? Haha!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

theflatline: This text is now purple: theflatline: Ms. Welch and her daughter were the hottest.

[static.horizontimes.com image 746x550]

Raquel Welch's daughter is Kate Beckinsale?

Tahnee Welch.

[media.gettyimages.com image 401x612]

[biographyline.com image 380x353]


The resemblance is creepy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Let's be honest, if the son shaved his face, I'd think about it, too.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, Christie
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size


Oh, Susan
thighswideshut.orgView Full Size


Oh, Stephanie.  Nope, daughter is underage, won't post.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Oh, Lori
usmagazine.comView Full Size


Oh, Bebe
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
