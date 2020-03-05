 Skip to content
(CNBC) NewsFlash Warren submits her plan for dropping out of the race   (cnbc.com) divider line
662
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
: (
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now I'm left with my least favorite choices.
 
Bloomin Bloomberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a well thought out, effective plan from Warren that would actually accomplish its stated goals.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farewell, give em hell in the Senate, and let's go BERNIE!!!
 
EnemyFrank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not unexpected, but a huge bummer nonetheless.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too late; the damage is done. Bernie and Warren lost Texas and the South.

Now, Biden has the momentum, the support of the MSM, and millions from the corporate establishment.

Biden will be the nominee and in the general, Trump will destroy Biden faster than he destroys his Big Mac dinners.
 
ThoughtsofaFool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit.
 
wandero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least we'll always have the time she verbally murdered Bloomberg live on stage.

Warren's got a lot to offer and she's been doing the work. I'd hoped she'd be the nominee.
 
Feepit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad to see you go. You were the only one left who I actually felt inspired to vote for in the primary, Liz.
 
Alley Rat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haz a sad.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unbelievable.

She was utterly tireless and committed.   The people failed her.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
honestly didn't see it coming.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: : (


Same.

I'll be voting for Bernie in the OH primary next week.  And if he loses to Biden, I'll vote for Biden in the general.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the questions begin....

Who will she support?

What will Warren do?

/WWWD?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks. She would've been the best POTUS of the group.

Vote blue, no matter who.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I has a sad.
 
Cold soup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was my choice, but this country isn't ready for a female POTUS yet...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where do i apply to get my money back?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would have been awesome as president, Senator Warren! Keep fighting the good fight!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always a good idea to leave the party after the hosts have put on their pajamas and started brushing their teeth.
 
skribble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden/Warren
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It leaves what was once a historically diverse Democratic field essentially narrowed to two white men in their 70s.

For all our grousing about old white men, they remain mighty popular.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh.  PA's late primary screws me again so I can't vote for someone I actually wanted to.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bloomin Bloomberg: Finally, a well thought out, effective plan from Warren that would actually accomplish its stated goals.


Shouldn't you be packing for AMERICAN SAMOA?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really sad. I was hoping she would've done a lot better than she did. Here's hoping that Bernie can finish what she started.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got two text messages from her campaign in the week leading up to Super Tuesday, which was farking annoying. But at least she didn't spend $500 million+ on losing.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look for my "Warren Would've Won" schwag available everywhere November 4th.
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10% of the primary voters are bummed.
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she endorse Biden or Sanders?

She still wields plenty of power and influence in this race.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it.

I'm still voting Blue no matter who.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a real shame. She clearly would have been the best President out of all of the contenders. But I guess America can't have nice things.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bloomin Bloomberg: Finally, a well thought out, effective plan from Warren that would actually accomplish its stated goals.


Checks user name. Sees stupid post. Bye Felicia.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saying Warren is a good candidate is like saying McDonald's is a good hamburger
 
Diamond Joe Biden
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God farking damn it
 
raius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there goes the last of the smart and capable women.  That's really unfortunate.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It leaves what was once a historically diverse Democratic field essentially narrowed to two white men in their 70s.

/sighs deeply/
Goddammitsomuch
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she had campaigned the entire time like she did on the debate stage for Nevada she would have had the nomination locked up already.

Shame to see you go Liz, please don't take a VP spot, you'll be wasted there.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: And now I'm left with my least favorite choices.


Yep.
And we'll have to hear how Progressives lost and blah blah blah.......

I'm not voting for Biden.
I'm voting against Trump.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 more years of Trump. How nice. Thanks for not showing up to vote you lazy idiots.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warren for Senate Majority Leader.
 
vikingfan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From my Facebook, where I function as a cheerleader for folks running progressive political campaigns:

Elizabeth Warren is an amazing person and a way better candidate than I figured might run this year.  I'm proud to have supported her publicly in my capacity as a former Obama staffer. I'll be proud to support her in ANYTHING else in the future. ❤

Thank you for everything, Senator; and, as much as might be reconciled electorally by this move, this also sucks ass. 😞 Bernie folks, please give the supporters some time and space to mourn today, unless you want me in your farking face about it - and unless you want to shoot Bernie in the foot.

Congrats and huge props to all the amazing staffers on this campaign.  Can't wait to see what you do to fark shiat up next.  Thank you for your incredible work and I hope you get some well-earned rest. ❤
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Unbelievable.

She was utterly tireless and committed.   The people failed her.


Weren't you all-Sanders a minute ago?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cold soup: She was my choice, but this country isn't ready for a female POTUS yet...


Anyone unwilling to factor this in to the equation doesn't deserve their opinion to be taken seriously.
 
mdemon81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sucks balls. Liz is hands down the most qualified, smart and driven of all the available choices.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skribble: Biden/Warren


No- VP would be a waste of her talents.  Keep her in the Senate or give her a high ranking cabinet position.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 18 months ago I thought a Biden/Warren ticket would work. Then no.
Now it looks like a possibility.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate that she never gained traction.  She was my first choice.  Wife voted for her on Tuesday.  I wouldn't have had the chance until May.

Her future endorsement is going to cause insanity.
 
