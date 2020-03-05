 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   "F*ck Plastic," a book which teaches you how to rid your life of non-biodegradable materials, comes wrapped in... oh, dear   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A pic of the author:

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In considering comments from the Community, we strive to take our environmental responsibilities seriously. That's why we're taking a stand! No more single-use plastics! No more styrofoam packaging! We're switching to a 100% renewable resource provided straight from mother nature. No longer will you have to shamefully throw the wrapping in the trash after just a single use! With our new packaging made from 100% bald eagle feathers...."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "In considering comments from the Community, we strive to take our environmental responsibilities seriously. That's why we're taking a stand! No more single-use plastics! No more styrofoam packaging! We're switching to a 100% renewable resource provided straight from mother nature. No longer will you have to shamefully throw the wrapping in the trash after just a single use! With our new packaging made from 100% bald eagle feathers...."


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Plastic anyone?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or maybe stop having so many farking kids but hey what do I know?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wrapped in its own reusable waterproof cover.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: or maybe stop having so many farking kids but hey what do I know?


I'm pretty sure kids are biodegradable.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My husband's engineering department has a problem getting students into their plastics program despite corporations offering crazy incentives and grants. Apparently it's hard to get 18-year-olds excited about destroying the environment.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to vacuum seal my bowel movements in plastic bags and huck em in the river as eco-conscious lessons to all. I think you people just don't understand the author's ironic and iconoclastic form of awareness raising. You unenlightened fools, I pity you.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: gunther_bumpass: or maybe stop having so many farking kids but hey what do I know?

I'm pretty sure kids are biodegradable.


With the amount of newborns found dead in random places like woods I think people have gotten that message already... to be fair though, some people aren't as smart as others
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, the aliens that find the burnt hulk of the destroyed earth will probably think that we worshipped plastic
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Plastic?

Lambskin condoms are much nicer for farking than plastic
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The spine of that book is glued with plastic and the cover is vynil.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If any of you in any way hate homosexuals, people of different color, or women, please do this one favor for us-leave us the fark alone! Don't come to our shows and don't buy our records."
- Kurt Cobain, liner notes (inside the already purchased album) to "Incesticide"
 
GungFu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
F*ck Plastic - In Bed With Wildenstein.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't that what all Californias with some money do these days?
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: My husband's engineering department has a problem getting students into their plastics program despite corporations offering crazy incentives and grants. Apparently it's hard to get 18-year-olds excited about destroying the environment.


You can make biodegradable plastic, it already exists. We just need to make everything out of it and get other countries to do the same.

/But who wants a government that actually works? So we derp on.
 
kqc7011
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was the book written on vellum with a quill pen and india ink?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: gunther_bumpass: or maybe stop having so many farking kids but hey what do I know?

I'm pretty sure kids are biodegradable.


But look at all the shiat they generate before they do.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: My husband's engineering department has a problem getting students into their plastics program despite corporations offering crazy incentives and grants. Apparently it's hard to get 18-year-olds excited about destroying the environment.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There are still Urban Outfitters?
 
