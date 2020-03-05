 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   People upset that Nik Wallenda didn't fall to fiery death in volcano   (nypost.com) divider line
41
    More: Facepalm, Tightrope walking, The Flying Wallendas, Karl Wallenda, Nik Wallenda, safety harness, tightrope walk, high wire, active Nicaragua volcano  
•       •       •

1178 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 05 Mar 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What I want to know is: who set up that tightrope and those guy-wires?  Someone was climbing all over that volcano setting all that up.  I want to see those dudes - way bigger cohones than Wallenda.  just saying.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those complaining are welcome to do it without a harness, to show him how it's done.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take every opportunity i can to post this masterpiece.

Drive-by Truckers- The Flying Wallendas
Youtube mVaXd3WpcZY
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess there are people dumb enough to think ABC was fine with a possible death during primetime.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Those complaining are welcome to do it without a harness, to show him how it's done.


Will you waste an hour watching me do it?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's no better feeling than wrapping your arms around your family after a moment like that!"

Really? Because it kinda sounds like you are actively attempting to die. As a career.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not me!  I'm upset that he didn't fall to a watery death over Niagara Falls.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What death from volcano may look like:
Dope Smugglaz - The Word (Official Music Video)
Youtube WRq9PzI4_Ow
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inevitable.

You can't promise spectacle unless you deliver spectacle. This was a training exercise in a neat location. It wasn't spectacle.

Not saying that the folks groaning about how that, because there was little chance of his untimely death, they were somehow "cheated" are right. They aren't; they're spectacle-seeking asshats hoping to see a person die from the comfort of their own chair. But if you market towards the base impulses of a crowd, be prepared to field an angry mob when those base impulses aren't even titillated, never mind satisfied.

tl;dr: Everyone involved's an ass.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That and a Huston Astros player was banging on a trashcan every time the volcano threw a lava ball at him.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: What I want to know is: who set up that tightrope and those guy-wires?  Someone was climbing all over that volcano setting all that up.  I want to see those dudes - way bigger cohones than Wallenda.  just saying.


Set everything up between two cars in another area, drive each car to either end of the chasm, secure each end in place for the crossing.

Might be a simpler way, but that was what first came to mind.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I don't understand is why these kinds of things always need to be two or three hours long.
Do people actually sit through the whole thing? It's like that guy that jumped the Caesars Palace fountain. Two hour show and the jump took like 6 seconds.

The only thing longer with less action is a UFC fight card.
 
NeverBeen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even with a safety cable, that feat took some serious nerve, focus and skill.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I won't be impressed until he does it without the tightrope too.
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll admit I was a little disappointed about the harness. It took all the suspense out of it but there was still a high chance of failure given the elements.

Clearly this guy has courage and skill that the average person doesn't.

I might not have fallen asleep watching it if I thought he would go all Anakin with it.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By all accounts, his next stunt will be WAY better.  It will be out of this world!

I wrote that a few days ago.  Bout time I got to post it.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: What I want to know is: who set up that tightrope and those guy-wires?  Someone was climbing all over that volcano setting all that up.  I want to see those dudes - way bigger cohones than Wallenda.  just saying.


I bet all those wimps setting it up were wearing harnesses too. :)

All of them have way bigger sacks than I do, but I was not really impressed with a harnessed, gas masked professional tightrope walker walking across a stabilized tightrope.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an idea:  market it honestly and then when nobody cares, move on with life.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Sid Vicious' Corpse: What I want to know is: who set up that tightrope and those guy-wires?  Someone was climbing all over that volcano setting all that up.  I want to see those dudes - way bigger cohones than Wallenda.  just saying.

I bet all those wimps setting it up were wearing harnesses too. :)

All of them have way bigger sacks than I do, but I was not really impressed with a harnessed, gas masked professional tightrope walker walking across a stabilized tightrope.


Are you calling it stabilized because the tightrope is... tight?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: That and a Huston Astros player was banging on a trashcan every time the volcano threw a lava ball at him.


CSB: the suburb I live in has a Facebook community. The other evening, someone posted a question about a banging noise she had heard outside. A few people confirmed that there were fireworks in the area. But one person replied "the Astros are in town" and I just about lost it.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
How would the Polish unions survive?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
he was torched on Twitter for wearing a safety harness

Of course, deep down, everyone is secretly wishing he would fall, it's the whole reason people watch daredevils. Much like Evel Knievel, nobody talked about the times he landed safely, but when he wiped out and had to be hauled off in an ambulance, it was news for weeks.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What I don't understand is why these kinds of things always need to be two or three hours long.
Do people actually sit through the whole thing? It's like that guy that jumped the Caesars Palace fountain. Two hour show and the jump took like 6 seconds.

The only thing longer with less action is a UFC fight card.


They do, yes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: abhorrent1: What I don't understand is why these kinds of things always need to be two or three hours long.
Do people actually sit through the whole thing? It's like that guy that jumped the Caesars Palace fountain. Two hour show and the jump took like 6 seconds.

The only thing longer with less action is a UFC fight card.

They do, yes.

[Fark user image image 474x334]


That was my first big television disappointment as a kid. I was about six.
 
Slypork
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: TommyDeuce: Those complaining are welcome to do it without a harness, to show him how it's done.

Will you waste an hour watching me do it?


If it takes you an hour to cross without a harness, sure I'll watch the whole time.

Personally I think you'd get 5 feet, we'd hear "OOOOoooohhhhhh SSSSSSShhhhhiiaa...."plop, sizzle then they'd cut to a commercial and come back to 55 minutes of commentary
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: he was torched on Twitter for wearing a safety harness

Of course, deep down, everyone is secretly wishing he would fall, it's the whole reason people watch daredevils. Much like Evel Knievel, nobody talked about the times he landed safely, but when he wiped out and had to be hauled off in an ambulance, it was news for weeks.


I don't think they wanted him to fall, but the possibility that he might fall is kind of the point.  You cant do a daredevil, death defying feat with a harness.  The danger element is what makes you tune in.  Take that away and it's pretty boring.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What I don't understand is why these kinds of things always need to be two or three hours long.
Do people actually sit through the whole thing? It's like that guy that jumped the Caesars Palace fountain. Two hour show and the jump took like 6 seconds.

The only thing longer with less action is a UFC fight card.


CSB...July 2, 2001, Del Mar Fair (San Diego) Bubba Blackwell was going to attempt to jump over 22 cars and I was there to watch it with several family members and friends. We had been drinking a bit and so had kind of a running jackass commentary going about the whole set up to the actual jump. "Oh, there's Bubba walking up the ramp and gazing out over the cars." "Hey look, there's Bubba talking to his "engineer" about where he needs to shift." Just generally busting balls stuff. Finally, as it gets closer and he actually gets on the motorcycle, we start in about how he was going to do a speed pass by the ramp (he did) and then he's going to do a speed pass to the top of the ramp (he did), and then he's going to ride up slowly and get the crowd amped with some arm waving and engine revs (he did). At last, a good hour after all this had started, they say he's actually ready and he comes screaming up the track, hits the ramp and soars...........over 21-1/2 cars. That poor bastard rag-dolled himself so bad it wasn't even funny. You could almost hear his bones breaking all the way up in the stands. We actually did feel bad about kind of mocking him, but it never even dawned on us that he wouldn't make it. They life-flighted him out of there and I think he spent two or three months in the hospital and probably another year at home. It was some crazy shiat to see, live and in person. End CSB

And here's his bit of infamy, forever captured on film

Almost Killed Jumping a Harley
Youtube _GAGjkkFBv4
 
tuxq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: he was torched on Twitter for wearing a safety harness

Of course, deep down, everyone is secretly wishing he would fall, it's the whole reason people watch daredevils. Much like Evel Knievel, nobody talked about the times he landed safely, but when he wiped out and had to be hauled off in an ambulance, it was news for weeks.


This. It's a dark part of humanity that a lot of folks refuse to recognize in themselves. So expect someone to call you sick

Tool's "Vicarious" covers this.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is a job for Nonchalanto!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
chevydeuce:

July 4, 2001, not July 2nd

FTFM
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: abhorrent1: What I don't understand is why these kinds of things always need to be two or three hours long.
Do people actually sit through the whole thing? It's like that guy that jumped the Caesars Palace fountain. Two hour show and the jump took like 6 seconds.

The only thing longer with less action is a UFC fight card.

CSB...July 2, 2001, Del Mar Fair (San Diego) Bubba Blackwell was going to attempt to jump over 22 cars and I was there to watch it with several family members and friends. We had been drinking a bit and so had kind of a running jackass commentary going about the whole set up to the actual jump. "Oh, there's Bubba walking up the ramp and gazing out over the cars." "Hey look, there's Bubba talking to his "engineer" about where he needs to shift." Just generally busting balls stuff. Finally, as it gets closer and he actually gets on the motorcycle, we start in about how he was going to do a speed pass by the ramp (he did) and then he's going to do a speed pass to the top of the ramp (he did), and then he's going to ride up slowly and get the crowd amped with some arm waving and engine revs (he did). At last, a good hour after all this had started, they say he's actually ready and he comes screaming up the track, hits the ramp and soars...........over 21-1/2 cars. That poor bastard rag-dolled himself so bad it wasn't even funny. You could almost hear his bones breaking all the way up in the stands. We actually did feel bad about kind of mocking him, but it never even dawned on us that he wouldn't make it. They life-flighted him out of there and I think he spent two or three months in the hospital and probably another year at home. It was some crazy shiat to see, live and in person. End CSB

And here's his bit of infamy, forever captured on film

[YouTube video: Almost Killed Jumping a Harley]


Holy crap.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't worry I am pretty sure being suspended above a volcano for more than a few minutes would be very dangerous and possibly deadly.

/heat and chemicals like hydrogen sulfide
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: abhorrent1: What I don't understand is why these kinds of things always need to be two or three hours long.
Do people actually sit through the whole thing? It's like that guy that jumped the Caesars Palace fountain. Two hour show and the jump took like 6 seconds.

The only thing longer with less action is a UFC fight card.

CSB...July 2, 2001, Del Mar Fair (San Diego) Bubba Blackwell was going to attempt to jump over 22 cars and I was there to watch it with several family members and friends. We had been drinking a bit and so had kind of a running jackass commentary going about the whole set up to the actual jump. "Oh, there's Bubba walking up the ramp and gazing out over the cars." "Hey look, there's Bubba talking to his "engineer" about where he needs to shift." Just generally busting balls stuff. Finally, as it gets closer and he actually gets on the motorcycle, we start in about how he was going to do a speed pass by the ramp (he did) and then he's going to do a speed pass to the top of the ramp (he did), and then he's going to ride up slowly and get the crowd amped with some arm waving and engine revs (he did). At last, a good hour after all this had started, they say he's actually ready and he comes screaming up the track, hits the ramp and soars...........over 21-1/2 cars. That poor bastard rag-dolled himself so bad it wasn't even funny. You could almost hear his bones breaking all the way up in the stands. We actually did feel bad about kind of mocking him, but it never even dawned on us that he wouldn't make it. They life-flighted him out of there and I think he spent two or three months in the hospital and probably another year at home. It was some crazy shiat to see, live and in person. End CSB

And here's his bit of infamy, forever captured on film

[YouTube video: Almost Killed Jumping a Harley]


Holy shiat that's GTA style vicious
 
CluelessMoron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe it's like people watching auto racing hoping for car crashes.

I've had only a passing interest in auto racing. Then I saw a driver literally get killed at an Indy race and found it bothered me far more than I expected. Lost what little interest I had.

Be careful what you wish for, gorehounds.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Sid Vicious' Corpse: What I want to know is: who set up that tightrope and those guy-wires?  Someone was climbing all over that volcano setting all that up.  I want to see those dudes - way bigger cohones than Wallenda.  just saying.

Set everything up between two cars in another area, drive each car to either end of the chasm, secure each end in place for the crossing.

Might be a simpler way, but that was what first came to mind.


My guess would be something involving helicopters or maybe just drones, but your idea is cool too.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
Not ABC
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not that I wanted to see him die, but anyone can walk across a volcano in a harness.

Yeah yeah, you might slip and have to climb back on the wire.  My point still stands.
 
Beaver Dimples
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Doug Stanhope - Nik Wallenda / Daredevil Stunts
Youtube 8MP7TsbmYEk
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: Maybe it's like people watching auto racing hoping for car crashes.

I've had only a passing interest in auto racing. Then I saw a driver literally get killed at an Indy race and found it bothered me far more than I expected. Lost what little interest I had.

Be careful what you wish for, gorehounds.


It goes a little farther back than auto racing. 2000 years ago people watched wild animals tear apart prisoners sentenced to death at the Colosseum. For 'entertainment'. Now, we want to see people voluntarily killing themselves. So we have evolved. Slightly.
 
devilskware
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Super Chronic: Pinnacle Point: That and a Huston Astros player was banging on a trashcan every time the volcano threw a lava ball at him.

CSB: the suburb I live in has a Facebook community. The other evening, someone posted a question about a banging noise she had heard outside. A few people confirmed that there were fireworks in the area. But one person replied "the Astros are in town" and I just about lost it.


Oh you! You seem like the kind of guy who lives in a suburb and has a facebook community.
You gonna get me banned for another 24 hours?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.