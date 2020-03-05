 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Due to climate change, The Great Barrier Reef faces its third mass bleaching event in the last five years. You submitted this with a weed reference   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With some good wet wipes, it could avoid bleaching so often.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now it looks like Kylie Jenners asshole.
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

isamudyson: With some good wet wipes, it could avoid bleaching so often.


I came here to make a butthole reference...but since this is Fark, I was too late.

( ._.)
 
salsashark1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The climate is a myth.
 
bangman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes. Climate Change changes things. Everything changes
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Time to go out to Halley's Comet and get the big ice cube.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Florida Keys reef isn't doing much better. Google "stony coral disease."
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bangman: Yes. Climate Change changes things. Everything changes


Dolphins evolved from a terrestrial mammal over the course of 20 or 30 million years. That doesn't mean I can just go to the beach and hold your head underwater.
 
Dave2042
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How are the starfish coping?
 
