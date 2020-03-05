 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   They see my testes. They be bouncin'   (news4jax.com) divider line
    43rd annual Gate River Run  
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh.  That's just what they call themselves because they're veterans of this race.

...

I hope.
 
Two16
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If there is one, immutable, unbending, unalterable, abiding truth of the universe it is thus: The person that you randomly see naked in public will never be someone you want to see naked.
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"...to the left and to the right"
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't look, Ethel!
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm too much of a SF geek to not let the 'Streaker' reference pass uncelebrated, obscure or not...
s3images.coroflot.comView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bollocks!
 
miscreant
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: "...to the left and to the right"


You've got big balls
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: "...to the left and to the right"


You sound ever-upper-class high society.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They see me scratchin',
They wincin', cajoling, tryin not to catch the Crabs I'm carryin'...
They Pinchin', tryin not to catch the Crabs I'm carryin'...
 
probesport
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
The Garden State
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So it's only March, but...it's Florida. Is the sun strong enough this time of year to need sunscreen on your naughty bits if you're streaking?
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I do a lot of running, and I don't think I'd care for this at all. You need something to keep your floppy bits from being floppy.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: If there is one, immutable, unbending, unalterable, abiding truth of the universe it is thus: The person that you randomly see naked in public will never be someone you want to see naked.


I have to disagree.  I have seen the occasional naked person that was delightful to cast eyes upon.

That said, that's like one in ten.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: I do a lot of running, and I don't think I'd care for this at all. You need something to keep your floppy bits from being floppy.


Would a naked person you find physically gorgeous in front of you suffice?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: "...to the left and to the right"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: "...to the left and to the right"


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wc-Y6​X​eVfMM
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: dothemath: If there is one, immutable, unbending, unalterable, abiding truth of the universe it is thus: The person that you randomly see naked in public will never be someone you want to see naked.

I have to disagree.  I have seen the occasional naked person that was delightful to cast eyes upon.

That said, that's like one in ten.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: TWX: dothemath: If there is one, immutable, unbending, unalterable, abiding truth of the universe it is thus: The person that you randomly see naked in public will never be someone you want to see naked.

I have to disagree.  I have seen the occasional naked person that was delightful to cast eyes upon.

That said, that's like one in ten.

[Fark user image 434x198] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sounds like you don't get out enough.  Shame.
 
