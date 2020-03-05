 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   Burn my barbecue? That's a shootin'   (tcpalm.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Vero Beach, Florida, Indian River County, Florida, 39-year-old woman, alleged burned barbecue gun wielder, Vero Beach man, Assault, Police, Orchid Island, Florida  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"That man, however, declined to speak with investigators. He did have a loaded revolver, as opposed to a loaded baked potato, on him, deputies said."

Good thing for him.  Assault with a Delicious Tuber is much more serious crime in America's wang.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought the burnt ends were supposed to be the best part?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As a BBQ lover, I will absolutely recommend getting your own BBQ setup. It will pay for itself after a half dozen smokes.

Plus, you won't get shot by some crazy person. Ideally, I mean.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They are testing Florida's new "Stand Your Grill" law.
 
Tman144
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: I thought the burnt ends were supposed to be the best part?


That's in Texas.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Deadly serious"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It takes a pretty big dumbass to burn something that is supposed to be cooked at like 225 degrees.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tough, but fair.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was it that god-awful chopped pork they serve in North Carolina as opposed to the delicious chopped pork they serve in Virginia made as God intended?
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb and say there was a copious amount Keystone Light involved.

/probably meth, too
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What will happen in Florida next?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
MILTON, dat you ?????
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never mess with a mans BBQ.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FDR Jones: It takes a pretty big dumbass to burn something that is supposed to be cooked at like 225 degrees.


this may be the same jackass that doesn't know the grill is often for finishing the food, not for cooking it. i wouldn't have the nerve to serve burnt food to guests. i'd get my honkin' fat ass down to the store real quick while Mrs. SS served up some hospitality and a diversion, like shooting wrist rocket BB's at the neighborhood children.
 
