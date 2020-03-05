 Skip to content
(NPR)   The pitfalls of fame, explained by someone you've never heard of   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Misc, Caroline Rose, sort of Icarus effect, part of me sort of scratches, music video, synth-heavy concept album, somewhat self-reflective title, sort of the approach, NPR's Rachel Martin  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, I follow some obscure semi-celebrities, but never heard of her.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Famousness is relative concept
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


GENTLEMEN.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One of those artists where it's pretty important to have pictures with the article.
 
Pincy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Heard this piece on NPR this morning. Good for her, she got a free commercial.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whenever I do this people call it a masturbatory fantasy. Then the bus driver just won't stop yelling at me.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Caroline Rose's new album Superstar is out March 6. The album tells the story of a fictional aspiring singer's rapid rise and fall.

Well, I got as far as the caption of the picture. Sounds like a rehashed version of Bad Company's Sooting Star. Just a whole album worth. No thanks.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: One of those artists where it's pretty important to have pictures with the article.


She's David Bowie?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We can put that album right next to the "Chris Gaines" album...
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound like this interview or this interview at all
 
