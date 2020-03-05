 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Due to flu panic, CostCo is temporarily out of enchanted battleaxes   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1249 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2020 at 10:39 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will anger The Williamson.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Nice.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As long as I can still get my daedric bow that's enchanted with burning.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's pretty funny.  It also looks like a good way to lose your CostCo membership.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are there any magical items available to send to VP Pence to make his coronavirus prayer circles more effective?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Even better, I note she used THE BAR CODE.  There can be only one.  40181 700982
Do not go down the rabbit hole, Alice.

capacityllc.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Motivated shelf interest.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Diogenes: This will anger The Williamson.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size



She's coming!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But you can still get unenchanted battleaxes and DIY? I got this wizard friend.  Lives out in the valley.  You bring him a bunch of unenchanted battleaxes and 5 minutes later you are walking out with the most wicked enchanted BAs in the biz.  He does it all for a couple cases of Mead and scrolls of porn.
 
starsrift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Congratulations! Now people, sick or healthy, can spend even MORE time in Costco looking around and wondering where the toilet paper went and if it's on a display pallet somewhere in the store.

/ I changed a store's signage is never witty, it just screws over other people
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Are there any magical items available to send to VP Pence to make his coronavirus prayer circles more effective?


Please don't do that.  I'm sticking pins in my Mike Pence voodoo doll and that might interfere.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

starsrift: Congratulations! Now people, sick or healthy, can spend even MORE time in Costco looking around and wondering where the toilet paper went and if it's on a display pallet somewhere in the store.

/ I changed a store's signage is never witty, it just screws over other people


B-b-b-but a few people got a sensible chuckle out of it!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How are they stocked for Gazebos?
 
listernine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

starsrift: Congratulations! Now people, sick or healthy, can spend even MORE time in Costco looking around and wondering where the toilet paper went and if it's on a display pallet somewhere in the store.

/ I changed a store's signage is never witty, it just screws over other people


Do you also threaten to cut people if they call you by your first name?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Honestly, who needs a six-pack of battleaxes?  120 healing potions?  I understand the savings, but most of these things you only need 1 or 2 and the rest ends up in the attic/basement forever.
 
raygundan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Costco's healing crystals are such a scam anyway.  Obsidian isn't a crystal.  It's a glass.  It's like... the opposite of a crystal...  how am I supposed to get crystal healing from THAT?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Honestly, who needs a six-pack of battleaxes?  120 healing potions?  I understand the savings, but most of these things you only need 1 or 2 and the rest ends up in the attic/basement forever.


But you can get dragon bones and scales in bulk.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I stopped going to Costco once they started making it a policy to check my bag of holding.  I was there for four hours.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was having work done on my house foundation so I needed to Call Before You Dig and all that. This woman shows up and has some actual equipment to locate and flag buried utilities. But she had trouble locating the drainage line so I shiat you notshe gets out a pair of dowsing rods and starts walking around my front yard. When I called to complain the lady there didn't seem to think this was a big deal.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I was having work done on my house foundation so I needed to Call Before You Dig and all that. This woman shows up and has some actual equipment to locate and flag buried utilities. But she had trouble locating the drainage line so I shiat you notshe gets out a pair of dowsing rods and starts walking around my front yard. When I called to complain the lady there didn't seem to think this was a big deal.


But did it work finding the line?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I was having work done on my house foundation so I needed to Call Before You Dig and all that. This woman shows up and has some actual equipment to locate and flag buried utilities. But she had trouble locating the drainage line so I shiat you notshe gets out a pair of dowsing rods and starts walking around my front yard. When I called to complain the lady there didn't seem to think this was a big deal.


Were they Costco dowsing rods?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The coffins and the years supply of survival food are still on the website.  Those weren't really available at the store before.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Coronavirus has demonstrated itself to be so communicable that hand washing and mask wearing are about as effective at preventing spread as rabbits' feet in pockets or potatoes rubbed on chests and buried under the light of the moon.

You'll see.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Russ1642: I was having work done on my house foundation so I needed to Call Before You Dig and all that. This woman shows up and has some actual equipment to locate and flag buried utilities. But she had trouble locating the drainage line so I shiat you notshe gets out a pair of dowsing rods and starts walking around my front yard. When I called to complain the lady there didn't seem to think this was a big deal.

But did it work finding the line?


They weren't digging in that area thank god. And no, it doesn't work. I don't care if she planted flags right on top of the line, it wouldn't be because of the farking rods it would be because she guessed or had a good hunch where it was. Can you imagine if you did that on a construction site to find a gas line? They'd sue you and your company back into the stone age where it belongs.
 
Ghost Roach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Honestly, who needs a six-pack of battleaxes?  120 healing potions?  I understand the savings, but most of these things you only need 1 or 2 and the rest ends up in the attic/basement forever.


Don't know about axes (always favoured the bow and arrow) but the healing potions are always good for the boss fights
 
LoneDoggie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This person must be a fan of The Adventure Zone.
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, $24.99 is a good deal on summoning orbs.
 
JZDave
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Honestly, who needs a six-pack of battleaxes?  120 healing potions?  I understand the savings, but most of these things you only need 1 or 2 and the rest ends up in the attic/basement forever.


I hear you. I needed ONE eye of newt for a potion I was making. I picked up a multipack at Costco because I was there anyway and the ogre I usually buy from was on vacation. Now I have 9,999 newt eyes left over that I don't know what to do with. Maybe make a pie?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows: Hey, $24.99 is a good deal on summoning orbs.


Yeah, but try paying for them in gold coins.  The look that cashier gave me!
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows: Hey, $24.99 is a good deal on summoning orbs.

Yeah, but try paying for them in gold coins.  The look that cashier gave me!


Gaze not long into the summoning orb, for it gazes into you.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to sell Tarot card decks and dowsing rods for real at my old bookstore. They were bestsellers. A friend of mine went to Costco here in Vegas and they were out of toilet paper and water too.
 
Juc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Honestly, who needs a six-pack of battleaxes?  120 healing potions?  I understand the savings, but most of these things you only need 1 or 2 and the rest ends up in the attic/basement forever.


CostCo is for your Dwarven army outfitting needs.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Honestly, who needs a six-pack of battleaxes?  120 healing potions?  I understand the savings, but most of these things you only need 1 or 2 and the rest ends up in the attic/basement forever.


A family of four could certainly could go through a six-pack of battleaxes in one raid. 120 healing potions though, I agree is excessive, but it's likely they are trying to buy then grind up to levels above where they probably should be.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.