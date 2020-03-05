 Skip to content
(Super Mark, et al)   Woman demonstrates the most efficient and cheapest way to get your drink on   (702.co.za) divider line
31
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She forgot her wallet at home but still Rosé to the occasion.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, she wasn't in the feminine products isle.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guzzle Purel(TM)?
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website is cancer that got even more cancer.  Do not click
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decant do much till she tries to leave.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So like Leaving Las Vegas but with a lady?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad to see. Whatever issues she's dealing with, hopefully she gets some help and not just laughed at by bystanders.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where my sister ran off too.

/Not my actual sister.
// COULD BE, but this iddnt her.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Sad to see. Whatever issues she's dealing with, hopefully she gets some help and not just laughed at by bystanders.


Or maybe she just wants to party.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at the Apple store and some reasonably attractive lady was hanging out and actually talking to me. Was she trying to get me to buy her an iphone?
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heck, in my broke 20s I'd make entire sandwiches. Mayo, plastic knives, the GOOD bread... they had everything!
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garbage website was garbage
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: I was at the Apple store and some reasonably attractive lady was hanging out and actually talking to me. Was she trying to get me to buy her an iphone?


she was keeping you occupied while her sons tried to break into your car.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  again?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha! She has a serious problem, let's pile on!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen an old boomer do this at the coffee creamer machine at a gas station I use to stop at in the morning. He would stand there in front of the machine drinking large cups and half and half and milk until it was empty then just walk out the door.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had multiple Super Bowl commercials this year where people did that. Guess it was just a matter of time before the public started filming themselves doing it and sharing their thefts on social media.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Yeah, I know "probably intended to pay for them" in the commercials, yadda, yadda...
//Also weird that no one else seemed to notice.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i also like to drink whiskey
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Fireproof: We had multiple Super Bowl commercials this year where people did that. Guess it was just a matter of time before the public started filming themselves doing it and sharing their thefts on social media.

[Fark user image 850x491]

[Fark user image 850x478]

/Yeah, I know "probably intended to pay for them" in the commercials, yadda, yadda...
//Also weird that no one else seemed to notice.


I concluded from the Jonah Hill commercial that "fat people consume energy drinks".
 
Bennett the Mad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Again, a tag for a video that only leads to a page of links to said video...  Can I be a 'journalist' and just publish links to shiat I see on the webz? Who approves this stuff?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah... no.
Not going to crap on random someone who needs help. Could be a farker...
 
muckin refarkable
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not saying she's right. And I'm not saying she's wrong. Sometimes a person just needs a damn drink.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I used to drink frequently at a supermarket when I worked at a Winn-Dixie in high school.  In fact, a lot of the stock crew hit the beer inventory.  There was not a lot of work to do at the WD.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 850x850]


Is your bartender Dr. Seuss?
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Later she asked, why she needed to pay for an empty bottle.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 850x850]


I know what they're going for but all I can see is a chicken with a perky tail.
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: I've seen an old boomer do this at the coffee creamer machine at a gas station I use to stop at in the morning. He would stand there in front of the machine drinking large cups and half and half and milk until it was empty then just walk out the door.


So disgusting and disturbing, not only is that guy probably starving and homeless - but an old Boomer also

There was an article on here a few days ago about self service suicide machines, a guy like that deserves to be head of the line
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 850x850]


How in the hell would you ever clean that?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bennett the Mad: Again, a tag for a video that only leads to a page of links to said video...  Can I be a 'journalist' and just publish links to shiat I see on the webz? Who approves this stuff?


Remember 10 years ago when Fark revolted against the constant barrage of links like this written on the same "write your own articles and get paid by the click!" site by wampler? Now whole sites subsist by "writing" their own brief descriptions of someone else's content.

/Blanking on what the "write your own articles" site was, but it used to be fairly big
 
