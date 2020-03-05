 Skip to content
(WCTV Tallahassee)   Although it normally happens the other way around, fast food worker shoots at customers after order mix-up   (wctv.tv) divider line
    Johnte Robinson  
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Yeah, you want to talk to 'em? Well it just so happens I've got The Manager right here in my waistband..."
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
people be snappin'
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If only the customers were allowed to carry in fully loaded AR-15 rifles with them, then this whole mess could have been avoided.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
but were the orders corrected?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
68.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I miss Checkers. The few times I had them in Chicago they were pretty good.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: If only the customers were allowed to carry in fully loaded AR-15 rifles with them, then this whole mess could have been avoided.


This is Georgia, all they need is a carry permit.

/DeKalb, Mos Eisley without the character.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did they stop serving breakfast?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ronald don't play

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
otherideas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: I miss Checkers. The few times I had them in Chicago they were pretty good.


Checkers is goooood! Their Big Buford is delicious with some of the best fries. Super cheap, too.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
he shot two Checkers customers, grazing one and striking the other in the neck

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Would you like some bullets with that?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Georgia?

<sees DeKalb County>

I am shocked, shocked I tell you.
 
WithinReason
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meh it happens a lot, theres one video on world star where this one female customer starts cursing at a McDonald's employee, and he disappears into the back and comes out with like a piece of metal rebar and just starts beating the fark out of her while coworkers pull him back.
 
