 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Rosalind P Walter, of "This PBS Program Sponsored By" fame, passed away at 95. If that's not interesting enough for you, during WWII she took a job in an aircraft factory, was profiled in the news, and became the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter   (nytimes.com) divider line
5
    More: Hero, World War II, Rosalind P. Walter, Ms. Walter, legendary Rosie, second husband, Henry Glendon Walter Jr., public presence, public television  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2020 at 12:44 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as we're still working toward a more just and verdant society.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've always been partial to Wendy the Welder or Patti the Painter.  But Amy the Forward Wing Assembly Attacher?  whooo-hoo!
 
Stavr0
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I've always been partial to Wendy the Welder or Patti the Painter.  But Amy the Forward Wing Assembly Attacher?  whooo-hoo!


Jeri the Retrocomputing Engineer
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My mom worked on aircraft during WWII --she also worked with punch-cards for the military
Next year she would have been 100
 
Lucky Stu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Had some time to kill last time we were in the bay area, so we went here.  Kinda cool.
https://www.nps.gov/rori/index.htm
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.