(WPXI.com)   There are currently statues of Franco Harris and George Washington at the Pittsburgh International Airport. They will be joined by a statue of a) Andy Warhol b) Jeff Goldblum or c) Nellie Bly   (wpxi.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You do of course realize that "Nellie Bly" is an anagram of "LE BILL NYE", right?


frenchly.usView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok with all three.
 
gbv23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Michael Keaton and Mister Rogers-------in prints by Andy Warhol
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Off to Google...

Ah the woman who did the Asylum Expose, neat.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bly was born just outside of Pittsburgh.
 
FireSpy [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It mentions the trip, but her work on exposing abuse at NY mental institutions was more important, but less sensational.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For a moment, I wondered why the Hell they would erect a stature of Nell (Gwyn) in Pennsylvania? Very UnQuakerish.

But Nellie Bly, that makes a lot of sense. Who the Hell is Frank Harris? Never mind, I Googled.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We also have a dinosaur when you enter the terminal.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whoops! Franco Harris. That makes sense too. Why would Americans erect a statue to a writer ... in an airport even. Unless it is pulp, it tends not to fly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

raerae1980: We also have a dinosaur when you enter the terminal.


And which one of your politicians would that be?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

raerae1980: We also have a dinosaur when you enter the terminal.


isn't that hard, birthing a dinosaur

/Phrasing
/from the typo king
 
knbwhite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Paging L L Who to the thread.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Whoops! Franco Harris. That makes sense too. Why would Americans erect a statue to a writer ... in an airport even. Unless it is pulp, it tends not to fly.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wiley_P​o​st%E2%80%93Will_Rogers_Memorial_Airpor​t
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/man​-​lands-plane-on-nyc-street/
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Plans for Genarlisimo Franciso Franco statue still dead
 
zpaul
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Never heard of her.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zpaul: Never heard of her.


You should read up -- this is one serious badass
 
GungFu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Statue and name of the airport.

Fark user imageView Full Size
, a racist and all round asshole, apparently.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
President Bartlet still unimpressed.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

