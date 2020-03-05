 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Four. There are now four coronavirus cases in NYC. Ah ha ha ha ha ha. Enjoy your subway commute New Yorkers   (nypost.com)
    New York City, Westchester County, Lawrence Garbuz, stable condition, New York-Presbyterian, New Rochelle, total number, midtown lawyer  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been here, getting to work the entire time.  If there's Coronavirus, there's no way I won't get it.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I've been here, getting to work the entire time.  If there's Coronavirus, there's no way I won't get it.


The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler: There are a lot more than 4 cases in NYC
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And no matter what kind of problem humans are facing, whether it's natural or man-made, I always hope it gets worse. Don't you?"


Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that it's out of China, I'm going with it quadrupling every two weeks.
That's cases and deaths.

/until deaths start to slow down due to finding better treatment
//and/or governments actually come down hard on its spread
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Spoiler: There are a lot more than 4 cases in NYC


Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reading this while riding the NYC subway, so I'm getting a kick cough.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I've been here, getting to work the entire time.  If there's Coronavirus, there's no way I won't get it.


I'm in Chicago and take the train line that connects directly to O'Hare airport. I'm 100% getting it. Say goodbye, old guys at my office.
 
GuyFawkes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I've been here, getting to work the entire time.  If there's Coronavirus, there's no way I won't get it.


Same here.  I'm a subway commuter (and occasional Metro North user), there's almost no way I will be able to avoid getting sick from this one.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this isnt really anything new. They were reporting the lawyer and his wife and kids the past few days. The other day he was also listed in critical condition. So if this report is accurate it may be hes getting better and he had an underlying condition

Hes a 2nd cousin kind of thing to my bosses wife.

lady from Iran, this guy, his kid and his neighbor who drove him to the hospital

Hes also responsible for the self quarantine of the temple congregants in New Rochelle NY

I think it would a lot more helpful if they were running stories on survivors experience vs. the constant death updates
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame that guy biking through the subway
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
NYC is still better than whatever shiatty nowheresville that Subby hovels in.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Livinglush
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm headed into Manhattan today.  Already told work I'm not going back in for at least a month after today's trip, probably two.  Driving in, they'll have to cover mileage, parking, and tolls.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the shiatshow when the first person in the WH comes down with it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My seasonal allergy kicked in yesterday, tell my kids that I love them!
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image image 512x386]


"Kramer, I thought they told you to self-quarantine!"
"Yeah, well...Kramer does what Kramer does."
polite_audience_laughter.wav
bass_riff.wav
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not a bad time to be in Montana.

Other than the Washingtonians down I-90...
 
kindms
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I can't wait for the shiatshow when the first person in the WH comes down with it.


are they still doing tours ?
 
havocmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I still legitimately have no idea if this is something normal healthy people need to be concerned about or if it's like the flu in terms of who it'll impact and how
 
Stibium
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

havocmike: I still legitimately have no idea if this is something normal healthy people need to be concerned about or if it's like the flu in terms of who it'll impact and how


If you are under fourth and can spare about a month in self-isolation, hey, go for it.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

havocmike: I still legitimately have no idea if this is something normal healthy people need to be concerned about or if it's like the flu in terms of who it'll impact and how


A little from column A and a little from column B.

No need to panic. Take care of yourself and wash your hands. If it does happen to you, it's a little more severe than a regular flu. A doctor can help guide you.
 
GuyFawkes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

havocmike: I still legitimately have no idea if this is something normal healthy people need to be concerned about or if it's like the flu in terms of who it'll impact and how


So far (from what I know) it seems to be a concern mostly for the elderly and people (like me) with underlying heart conditions, lung/breathing issues, etc. To most "normally healthy" folks it should pass by as a nasty cold at most.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

havocmike: I still legitimately have no idea if this is something normal healthy people need to be concerned about or if it's like the flu in terms of who it'll impact and how


Depends on your age. For healthy people over 50 it starts to get dicey. Women do better than men, even in countries with low smoking rates.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh and prepare for supply chain disruptions, economic downturn, travel restrictions, etc.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

40 degree day: havocmike: I still legitimately have no idea if this is something normal healthy people need to be concerned about or if it's like the flu in terms of who it'll impact and how

[Fark user image image 425x624]

Depends on your age. For healthy people over 50 it starts to get dicey. Women do better than men, even in countries with low smoking rates.


"CORONAVIRUS MANUFACTURED TO TARGET OLD MALE BOOMERS" CONFIRMED
 
Harlee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I've been here, getting to work the entire time.  If there's Coronavirus, there's no way I won't get it.


No, you'll be just fine. Yesterday, in a Dollar Tree, I was assured by a spittle-flecked Trumpanzee (I'M AN EX-MARINE! MY WIFE'S A NURSE!) that this whole thing is a hoax foisted by the "liebrul democrap" media to bring down our President. So don't worry about it. Put your faith in our President. You will be just fine. Really. Calm down and relax, snowflake.

I'm becoming more scared of these people than I am of the Coronavirus. Will they actively balk against quarantine measures? Will they hold defiant "infection parties"? This asshole decided to tear off my register receipt ("to speed up the cashier") and hand it to me. When I told him that I would really farking appreciate him not touching my receipt, he explosively laughed (spraying spittle around the area*), called me a "quivering snowflake," and then proceeded to tell me about how this was all "Democrap" lies.

He also told me that my mask was worthless (it is a properly fitted** N-95).

* I stepped back and to the side (which also made him laugh), so I don't think any got on my clothes, but he got the cashier right in the face (I saw her wipe her face and glare at him). If that kind of confrontational behavior becomes commonplace, things are going to get nasty at some point. Beat downs WILL occur.

** The "Fark experts" who have gone on and on and on here about how N-95s are useless because people need to be "specially trained" to wear them, since they have to be "fitted" are full of shiat. How do I know this? I went to UCIMC on Monday to get a cystoscopy. I took the opportunity to ask the doctor about that. He laughed and said that "fitting" consists of molding the aluminum nose piece so that no air comes in around the nose. And that testing the fit consists of (take careful notes of this complex procedure, people!) cupping your hands to either side of your nose and mouth and blowing out. If you don't feel air coming out from around the nose part you are properly fitted. Oh, and shave your farking beard off; it will grow back.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image image 512x386]

"Kramer, I thought they told you to self-quarantine!"
"Yeah, well...Kramer does what Kramer does."
polite_audience_laughter.wav
bass_riff.wav



Better show finale than the actual last Seinfeld episode.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I see Kareem Abdul-Jabbar start proclaiming the end of the world in Manhattan, then I'll starting panicing.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: NYC is still better than whatever shiatty nowheresville that Subby hovels in.


Stockholm Syndrome was misnamed.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Don't lick the subway pole" is always good advice, even in a time of no pandemics.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harlee: Will they hold defiant "infection parties"?


HIV/Aids Covid-19 is clearly God's punishment of the gay/lesbian Trumpian lifestyle.

/I know that was vile.
//Writes down "I will not become like my enemies" fifty times.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The fun thing is we are headed into spring break season. If it isn't in your area now, some college student or family in your town will be bringing back a special souvenir within the next couple of weeks.
 
Harlee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Now that it's out of China, I'm going with it quadrupling every two weeks.
That's cases and deaths.

/until deaths start to slow down due to finding better treatment
//and/or governments actually come down hard on its spread


The cumulative death rate seems to be stabilizing around 6%.
 
Harlee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Not a bad time to be in Montana.

Other than the Washingtonians down I-90...


Just stay away from all the MAGA rally attendees.

IF you know who they are.
 
Harlee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

havocmike: I still legitimately have no idea if this is something normal healthy people need to be concerned about or if it's like the flu in terms of who it'll impact and how


According to data on Worldometer, the loaded (cumulative) death rate [deaths/(deaths + recovered)] is hovering around 6%. Flu is 0.1%.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Spoiler: There are a lot more than 4 cases in NYC


Probably closer to 40k by now.
 
Harlee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: havocmike: I still legitimately have no idea if this is something normal healthy people need to be concerned about or if it's like the flu in terms of who it'll impact and how

A little from column A and a little from column B.

No need to panic. Take care of yourself and wash your hands. If it does happen to you, it's a little more severe than a regular flu. A doctor can help guide you.


Also: get a pneumonia vaccine shot ASAP.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I've been here, getting to work the entire time.  If there's Coronavirus, there's no way I won't get it.

[Fark user image 425x353]


You know, somewhere at Corona headquarters there is some ad director who is sitting there dreading going to work as all his young employees start pitching that "every difficulty is an opportunity" and refraining from Klobucharing them with a stapler. 

I mean at what point do you just say "there will be no more staff meetings until the crisis is averted?"
 
Harlee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: 40 degree day: havocmike: I still legitimately have no idea if this is something normal healthy people need to be concerned about or if it's like the flu in terms of who it'll impact and how

[Fark user image image 425x624]

Depends on your age. For healthy people over 50 it starts to get dicey. Women do better than men, even in countries with low smoking rates.

"CORONAVIRUS MANUFACTURED TO TARGET OLD MALE BOOMERS" CONFIRMED


It's those damned Democraps!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: NYC is still better than whatever shiatty nowheresville that Subby hovels in.


That is what New Yorkers always tell us,
 
OldJames
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

40 degree day: havocmike: I still legitimately have no idea if this is something normal healthy people need to be concerned about or if it's like the flu in terms of who it'll impact and how

[Fark user image 425x624]

Depends on your age. For healthy people over 50 it starts to get dicey. Women do better than men, even in countries with low smoking rates.


I'm 38, .02% are dice I'm willing to roll
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harlee: kittyhas1000legs: Not a bad time to be in Montana.

Other than the Washingtonians down I-90...

Just stay away from all the MAGA rally attendees.

IF you know who they are.


I work in a pharmacy and see Trump shirts/hats every day

Copperbelly watersnake: The fun thing is we are headed into spring break season. If it isn't in your area now, some college student or family in your town will be bringing back a special souvenir within the next couple of weeks.


That's great, since I work a couple miles from a university and one of the drugs India says will be in short supply is acyclovir (one gram for genital herpes).
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: That's great, since I work a couple miles from a university and one of the drugs India says will be in short supply is acyclovir (one gram for genital herpes)


Weirdly specific concern there kitty.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harlee: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I've been here, getting to work the entire time.  If there's Coronavirus, there's no way I won't get it.

No, you'll be just fine. Yesterday, in a Dollar Tree, I was assured by a spittle-flecked Trumpanzee (I'M AN EX-MARINE! MY WIFE'S A NURSE!) that this whole thing is a hoax foisted by the "liebrul democrap" media to bring down our President. So don't worry about it. Put your faith in our President. You will be just fine. Really. Calm down and relax, snowflake.

I'm becoming more scared of these people than I am of the Coronavirus. Will they actively balk against quarantine measures? Will they hold defiant "infection parties"? This asshole decided to tear off my register receipt ("to speed up the cashier") and hand it to me. When I told him that I would really farking appreciate him not touching my receipt, he explosively laughed (spraying spittle around the area*), called me a "quivering snowflake," and then proceeded to tell me about how this was all "Democrap" lies.

He also told me that my mask was worthless (it is a properly fitted** N-95).

* I stepped back and to the side (which also made him laugh), so I don't think any got on my clothes, but he got the cashier right in the face (I saw her wipe her face and glare at him). If that kind of confrontational behavior becomes commonplace, things are going to get nasty at some point. Beat downs WILL occur.

** The "Fark experts" who have gone on and on and on here about how N-95s are useless because people need to be "specially trained" to wear them, since they have to be "fitted" are full of shiat. How do I know this? I went to UCIMC on Monday to get a cystoscopy. I took the opportunity to ask the doctor about that. He laughed and said that "fitting" consists of molding the aluminum nose piece so that no air comes in around the nose. And that testing the fit consists of (take careful notes of this complex procedure, people!) cupping your hands to either side of your nose ...


Thats a fun little story
 
H31N0US
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

40 degree day: havocmike: I still legitimately have no idea if this is something normal healthy people need to be concerned about or if it's like the flu in terms of who it'll impact and how

[Fark user image 425x624]

Depends on your age. For healthy people over 50 it starts to get dicey. Women do better than men, even in countries with low smoking rates.


I'm 51 and I have asthma, but I do exercise quite a bit. If I get this, it will probably hurt, but I don't think it will kill me.

I rarely even get the normal flu...I don't go out drinking much during flu season. That's when I always got sick: after a night out drinking from poorly sanitizes bar glasses.
 
Znuh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Harlee:

** The "Fark experts" who have gone on and on and on here about how N-95s are useless because people need to be "specially trained" to wear them, since they have to be "fitted" are full of shiat. How do I know this? I went to UCIMC on Monday to get a cystoscopy. I took the opportunity to ask the doctor about that. He laughed and said that "fitting" consists of molding the aluminum nose piece so that no air comes in around the nose. And that testing the fit consists of (take careful notes of this complex procedure, people!) cupping your hands to either side of your nose ...

This is correct and accurate. I work with high-particulate material at a fabrication shop, and we depend on n95 and n100 NIOSH masks to work safely.

"Fitting" of the mask/respirator is exactly as described above. 3M make three sizes, small, medium and large. Medium fits 85% of the population.

A respirator is a snug fitting mask that seals against the face. Remove filters, strap on mask, plug filter holes with hands, inhale. A vacuum means the mask is fitted / sized correctly. No vacuum = there's a gap somewhere and you're not safe. Some people do the inhale / exhale test.

As for safety, EVERY article I've read by the CDC and WHO specifically call for those helping the infected to wear N95 / N100 filtration as part of their PPE. It doesn't eliminate the risk, but greatly reduces it. 

https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/npptl/pdfs/​E​lastomericPAPR-Healthcare-508.pdf

https://www.cdc.gov/HAI/pdfs/ppe/PPEs​l​ides6-29-04.pdf
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehobbes: kittyhas1000legs: That's great, since I work a couple miles from a university and one of the drugs India says will be in short supply is acyclovir (one gram for genital herpes)

Weirdly specific concern there kitty.


It's also a brain fart.  It was azithromycin our wholesaler almost ran out of during the whooping cough outbreak, and constitutes the "gram slam" for chlamydia, not acyclovir/valacyclovir.  Still, neither are in that great of supply at our wholesaler.

Sure, there are non-Indian drug makers, but they'll be pressed by the jump in demand, and some of their actie ingredients may come from China as well.
 
Stibium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Znuh: Harlee:

** The "Fark experts" who have gone on and on and on here about how N-95s are useless because people need to be "specially trained" to wear them, since they have to be "fitted" are full of shiat. How do I know this? I went to UCIMC on Monday to get a cystoscopy. I took the opportunity to ask the doctor about that. He laughed and said that "fitting" consists of molding the aluminum nose piece so that no air comes in around the nose. And that testing the fit consists of (take careful notes of this complex procedure, people!) cupping your hands to either side of your nose ...

This is correct and accurate. I work with high-particulate material at a fabrication shop, and we depend on n95 and n100 NIOSH masks to work safely.

"Fitting" of the mask/respirator is exactly as described above. 3M make three sizes, small, medium and large. Medium fits 85% of the population.

A respirator is a snug fitting mask that seals against the face. Remove filters, strap on mask, plug filter holes with hands, inhale. A vacuum means the mask is fitted / sized correctly. No vacuum = there's a gap somewhere and you're not safe. Some people do the inhale / exhale test.

As for safety, EVERY article I've read by the CDC and WHO specifically call for those helping the infected to wear N95 / N100 filtration as part of their PPE. It doesn't eliminate the risk, but greatly reduces it. 

https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/npptl/pdfs/E​lastomericPAPR-Healthcare-508.pdf

https://www.cdc.gov/HAI/pdfs/ppe/PPEsl​ides6-29-04.pdf


Watch out, folks might call you a psycho for actually knowing how to use PPE.
 
Maestro's Girl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BafflerMeal: havocmike: I still legitimately have no idea if this is something normal healthy people need to be concerned about or if it's like the flu in terms of who it'll impact and how

A little from column A and a little from column B.

No need to panic. Take care of yourself and wash your hands. If it does happen to you, it's a little more severe than a regular flu. A doctor can help guide you.


If you have/can afford to see a doctor.
 
