(Newsweek)   Big time joker says "I don't have no weapons on me...except all these bombs." Shockingly, police didn't find it funny   (newsweek.com) divider line
12
    Heath Ledger, Police, The Dark Knight, St. Louis County, Missouri, Jeremy Garnier, The Galleria, Joker  
•       •       •

Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Once asked a buddy of mine who was an FBI agent about them chatting with people. He explained that there no technique, you just have a regular chat- the crazies won't be able to stop themselves from letting the crazy out.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it midnight already?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did it turn out he had a bunch of copies of Cats?
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"And kill a few people," he added

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's all just fun and games when some clown dresses up like The Joker and starts talking about killing people.
 
bekovich
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Get Smart - Shoe Bomb
Youtube 9Q9wlRECdBo
 
Two16
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
http://www.todayifoundout.com/index.p​h​p/2013/11/fact-fiction-young-bill-murr​ay-arrested-carrying-10-pounds-marijua​na/
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know, there is going to be that one time when I ask a patient "So you don't have any weapons or anything that'll hurt me right, like guns, knives, needles, nuclear bombs.." and that patient is going to say "well, the last one..."
 
jayphat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had a friend attempt this at Disney world a year after 9/11. Disney had gone through their entire diaper bag for their kid and held them up for a solid 5 mins inspecting the bag. When they asked he said "nope, just the bombs you found on the bag." All hell happened. He wasn't allowed in the park. His wife a d kid spent the day in there. He went and hung out at a bar outside the park. Needless to say his wife was super pissed.
 
