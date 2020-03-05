 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Suddenly, moai   (theguardian.com)
24
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the fark did some East Texas redneck get way out there?!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


WHAT MOE EYE MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doh!
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Valiente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moai no more.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, he opened the portal!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a head fake to me...
 
Tenga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ancestor is fukin dead again.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easter Island is just 63 sq. miles (5.5x12 - 7x9 - 8x8).  Why even have vehicles?  Horses and/or donkeys pulling carts makes far more sense.  I hate to think how much a gallon of gas costs, or the cost of shipping in spare parts.  No doubt the vehicles are for hauling around the obese tourists who can't walk 100 yards without a nap.

Have a few emergency vehicles, operated only by select government officials (EMTs, fire & rescue, etc).  Let the locals use horse-drawn carts.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tree of Ténéré sends its sympathies.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adjectives fail me on how angry this makes me. The driver needs a swift junk-punch for every dollar it takes to restore the Moai and the base it sits on.
 
little big man
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I appreciate the irony of a Volvo ad appearing further down the page.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
brake failure.  he just happened to be pointed dead on the giant stone head, when his truck suffered an attack of spontaneous brake failure.
don't vote for Pedro.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't see how that wasn't intentional
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Those moai can be pretty sneaky.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Last June, experts from the British Museum travelled to Easter Island to discuss how to help preserve the statues.


To secure still standing stately statues' status, a statues of stature statute stat!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I can't see how that wasn't intentional


Then you have never got in a truck with a fifth of Jack....

/ congrats
// not something to be proud of
///  strange how things just jump out you
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Those moai can be pretty sneaky.


I've heard that their bites are no picnic, either.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's just a damn shame. That truck was in pristine condition!
 
maxx2112
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not the cartoon I was specifically looking for, but it's basically the same joke.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Moe-ah-ee
 
MCclapyohands
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't care how sacred people think they are, if it's my vehicle plunging downhill into a rocky beach without brakes,  I'm aiming it straight into whatever will stop me.
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He had to have gone well out of his way to accidentally hit that ancient relic along the cliff side.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sadly, this is common behavior on neighboring Apocalypse Island.
 
