(WBIR Knoxville)   The search for victims following Sunday's tornado in Tennessee is going so well that police just found a body that was a victim from something that seemed to have happened a year ago   (wbir.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always the last place you look.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mother?
 
roc6783
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This has to be a plot in at least 12 crime shows.
 
manhole
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably from the last tornado.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kind of like when I move the fridge and find old cat toys.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Were they digging in the cemetery?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They finally had time to give the local cemetery a once-over, did they?
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"saying the remains were inside a collapsed tent in a wooded area"

So a homeless guy who passed in a secluded spot and nobody missed him and went looking for him. Sad.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Kind of like when I move the fridge and find old cat toys.



Yes, it's exactly like that.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Keep this up, they may find Jimmy Hoffa.
 
oldfool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A time traveling tornado!?! Quantum climate change.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet they are "fixin' to" do something.
 
Valiente
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's some fine detecting, Lou.
 
John Buck 41
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Always the last place you look.


Between the couch cushions?
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

oldfool: A time traveling tornado!?! Quantum climate change.


Next up on SyFy, Quantnado!

/you never see it coming
 
leftshue
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was in this area as a volunteer yesterday.  I found an abandoned tent that contained a 2-liter full of pee, a diet coke can that had been used as an ash tray, and a wad of wet blankets.  (seeing that lump in the fabric of the collapsed tent freaked me out a bit.)

No skeleton though.

I told search & rescue where I found it and they said they'd check it out.

/csb
 
roc6783
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: "saying the remains were inside a collapsed tent in a wooded area"

So a homeless guy who passed in a secluded spot and nobody missed him and went looking for him. Sad.


That's what I...I mean...the killer WANTS you to think anyway.
 
roc6783
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: oldfool: A time traveling tornado!?! Quantum climate change.

Next up on SyFy, Quantnado!

/you never see it coming


I could see someone making a short on YouTube about that.
 
