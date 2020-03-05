 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Pennsylvania State Police have loosened their ban on troopers having arm tattoos. In other news, you couldn't be a state trooper in PA if you had arm tattoos   (wjactv.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So now they can show off their swastika arm-tats just like the local cops
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know one that has a tat on her ass.
You can't see it if she isn't wearing a thong, tho
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the Lt. Governor has arm tattoos, I'm amazed it took PSP this long.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/l​a​-me-fbi-investigating-sheriff-20190711​-story.html

How else will they know which gang precinct they belong to?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Considering the Lt. Governor has arm tattoos, I'm amazed it took PSP this long.


The PSP used to have a height maximum because troopers had to wear those hats while driving
 
tommyl66
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They're really serious about the right to bare arms...
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/IWHDLJ_HLW0

They may want to worry less about the tattoo thing and more about learning their troopers how to subdue prisoners.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Finally I can show off my tattoo while on duty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't usually bash cops en mass, but these guys are kinda the biggest crew of self important misfits on the East coast.

It's not so much the misfits thing.  If you're and a misfit and know it, it imparts a certain degree of, I dunno, sympathy.

When you're a misfit and think you're the best thing since turbocharging, then you just suck.

Between the cheating on departmental exams, and the countless suicide attempts (I have first hand knowledge of a few).  It's hard to decide which I have a fouler taste for.  State troopers or former Marines.

These guys are jerks, even to other cops because they're "troopers" and someone drilled it into their head that they're better than everyone else.  So that's like carte blanche to treat all of humanity like shiet.

And the PA troopers look really stupid in that winter hat with the chin strap in the front.  I mean it looks uber stupid, and I laugh at them in the WaWa parking lot when I see them napping or banging their gumats in the back lot....
 
Sneelock [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Heaven forbid they should have any markings that would identify them in a lineup.
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: These guys are jerks, even to other cops because they're "troopers" and someone drilled it into their head that they're better than everyone else.


It's the hat.  Little known secret that troopers will deny if you ask them, but trooper hats are actually parasitic creatures that latch onto the heads of unsuspecting humans and controls their behavior.  Think about it... have you ever seen a trooper without their hat?
 
