(Fox News) Jesus saves man from being pucked by a devil
    Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers, National Hockey League, Philadelphia Flyers, story of Robin Lehner, Pittsburgh Penguins  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Jesus got the puck out of there?
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gretzky scores on the rebound!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ouch
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Spending money on a gold crucifix instead of giving to the poor is exactly what Jesus would want.
 
