(MSN)   In America, everything is bigger. Now automobiles are getting too big for garages   (msn.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny, I had just commented yesterday to the wife how every new Ford looks like it is a fat schlubby version of itself from the early 90's. That's not to say GM, Fiat, and many other don't look fat, because they certainly do. Ford just seems to have the most cars that are schluuby.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trend towards smaller garages on houses is part of the issue.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many guys want to believe that this is true...
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? You mean garages are just glorified storage spaces that you happen to own?  What am I supposed to do with all of the junk I've collected since I graduated from college 20 years ago?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"HEY HILLBILLIES, KISS MY ASS"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Essentially every maker sold in America does this continually bloats their models, and I'm pretty sure those same cars are sold pretty much everywhere else in the world.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: The trend towards smaller garages on houses is part of the issue.


I always joke that Colorado homes come with a 1.5 car garage and everyone here has either a truck or SUV, so we all end up with one car outside.

Meanwhile my dad in Ohio has two garages. But....Ohio.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're too big for some roads. Actual roads people need to drive on to get somewhere. One massive SUV blocks two lanes and everyone's stuck waiting for Bubbles. Another issue is these Big Ass Truck drivers tend to be extremely intolerant of pedestrians and cyclists. It's almost as if they think of their vehicle as a weapon.

/ They do.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make the roads narrower and this will correct itself.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my neighborhood, I'm about the only person who can park his car in his garage.  Everyone else uses their garage for storing junk, and leaves the car outside.

It's a small, quiet town.  But marauding teens a few nights ago revealed how many people leave the cars they park outside unlocked.  Many reports of goods stolen from the cars, including handguns.This, days after a newspaper reported that most of the state's police officers killed in the past year were shot with stolen guns.

People are stupid.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bollards everywhere!
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: thorpe: The trend towards smaller garages on houses is part of the issue.

I always joke that Colorado homes come with a 1.5 car garage and everyone here has either a truck or SUV, so we all end up with one car outside.

Meanwhile my dad in Ohio has two garages. But....Ohio.


My 30 year old Colorado garage had less room in it with my '20 Ford Fusion rental last week than with my normal SUV (hit a mule deer, in for repairs).
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, yeah, the spousal unit owns (quite happily) an *old* Toyota Celica. It takes up 1.5 of the 2 car garage that came (attached) with our house. Park it in the "2 car garage" and there is just enough room to walk around both sides. There is no way in Kali's green Earth that you could park two Celica's in that space. I'm not enough sure you could park two VW beetles in there.

Maybe the idea is "It's bigger than a one car garage, so it must be a two car garage." Beatsme.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: What? You mean garages are just glorified storage spaces that you happen to own?


I've lived in the city all my life, and growing up we always had to park in the street because the houses in the neighborhood were built at the time when you didn't have a garage.  With that came the inevitable wear & tear (and theft) which went along with that.  When my parents finally bought a new house with a (gasp!) two car garage, they swore that they'd never park on the street again.

So it's kinda funny to see their neighbors park in their driveways because the garages are packed full of shiat.

/a bunch of them need a Marie Kondo intervention.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: What? You mean garages are just glorified storage spaces that you happen to own?


They always were. The first garages started life as converted barns or sheds. You didn't really see dedicated garages until the 1910s, and even then they often had service bays or lifts because early cars made British-built Jaguars appear reliable and oil-tight.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weird era for car-garage combos were the 50s, with their enormous boat-tails, 75-ft hoods, and 9-ft side doors, paired up with tiny, single-wide garages with no rear or side entrances. Unless everyone had convertibles, I'm really not sure how they exited those cars.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the primary criteria for our next car will be "does it fit into our awkward 1950s era garage."
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first car I remember riding in, was my mom's '75 Plymouth Fury.  I don't have the best idea of how big it was, because I was still in preschool.  But it couldn't have been much smaller than the Honda crossover or Dodge minivan we have now.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like my small car.  1900 miles and no gas bought yet.  But even it barely fits in my garage.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinodork: My 30 year old Colorado garage had less room in it with my '20 Ford Fusion rental last week than with my normal SUV (hit a mule deer, in for repairs).


And this is the secret to crossovers. Being taller and shorter, with breakeven or greater interior space, is why sedans are dead.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just American vehicles though. My Toyota Tacoma is a lot bigger than a quarter ton truck really should be. It's a damn nice truck but in terms of maneuvering in parking lots and whatnot it feels somewhere in the middle between a 1/4 ton and a 1/2 ton.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: The weird era for car-garage combos were the 50s, with their enormous boat-tails, 75-ft hoods, and 9-ft side doors, paired up with tiny, single-wide garages with no rear or side entrances. Unless everyone had convertibles, I'm really not sure how they exited those cars.


Yeah, come to think of it, I have no idea how anyone would have fit a 1950s car into our garage. The slope of the downward driveway alone would have bottomed out the car.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: The first car I remember riding in, was my mom's '75 Plymouth Fury.  I don't have the best idea of how big it was, because I was still in preschool.  But it couldn't have been much smaller than the Honda crossover or Dodge minivan we have now.


A 1975 Plymouth Fury sedan is the same width as a Dodge Caravan, is 18" longer, and weighs about the same amount
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww, aren't things big enough for bloated Americans?    They have to grow themselves like cancer or they're not happy.  Why can't everyone understand that it's just the way we are, and we can't do anything about it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: The weird era for car-garage combos were the 50s, with their enormous boat-tails, 75-ft hoods, and 9-ft side doors, paired up with tiny, single-wide garages with no rear or side entrances. Unless everyone had convertibles, I'm really not sure how they exited those cars.


That's exactly what I have. I can barely fit a 2002 Jetta in one and then only exit one side.

If you owned a Rambler Metropolitan it was a fantastic garage back in the 50's. Otherwise it's just storage.

When I got the house it had a workbench and shag carpeted bumpers on the wall, so I guess one of the PO's must have parked a Gulf or Yugo in there?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now?

Does nobody remember the Ford Excursion?

Apparently they had a big (heh) issue when those came out.  People would buy them, bring them home and then try to bring them back and return then because they were too long for the garage.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could never understand keeping a 25K vehicle or higher outside while you store $500 worth of junk.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't a new thing. It's been a problem for ages. I live in a home built in the 60s. The garage may fit a car from the 60s but not enough to open the doors or get around it. A buddy's 67 Camaro barely fits and the doors only open a little.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Make the roads narrower and this will correct itself.


Stop subsidizing the petroleum industry and this will correct itself.
 
Hunter4242
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a concern when i upgraded to a Honda CR-V so I could fit carseats in. It fit in my old garage thankfully, but I was worried it would be too wide.

Now I have a two-car garage and it's great, but some of the houses I looked at you wouldn't be able to park a compact in the garage and still be able to get out.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate SUVs.  In the past couple of months, various persons showed me their new SUV.... one was a Lexus and another was an Audi.  I smiled and gave a fake "wow".  SUVs do absolutely nothing for me.  You could own a new Hyundai or Porsche - it kind of all looks the same to me.

I love sedans, sports cars and smaller cars. If I need to get out of a situation, smaller cars often have a good punch.  I like manuverability when it comes to cars.  And parking is not an issue.  I find driving SUVs stressful.

I admit maybe the difficulty for me is I don't have any kids.
 
mrmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The United States- First in Small Penis Compensation and first in fatness.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you kidding? This is precisely why so many men buy these things. For just once in their lives, they want to worry "is it to big to fit?"
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: The weird era for car-garage combos were the 50s, with their enormous boat-tails, 75-ft hoods, and 9-ft side doors, paired up with tiny, single-wide garages with no rear or side entrances. Unless everyone had convertibles, I'm really not sure how they exited those cars.


I had a 75 Olds Delta 88. It was wide as fark anyway, but it was also a 2-door which made garages and parking spots challenging. I had to climb out the window a few times
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comment in TFA from the woman with the giant truck about how hard it is to maneuver and park at the mall is flipping classic.  Why do you have such a giant truck in the first place?
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just gonna put this right here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's too tall. It's too long," she said. Now she keeps it parked in the driveway.
Her next-door neighbor has an F-150, as well, and has just enough room in his garage.
"He can squeeze his in," she said, but added that it "hits his front wall and just barely clears the door."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's too tall. It's too long," she said. Now she keeps it parked in the driveway.

"I also don't know how to use a measuring tape." she added, seemingly as an afterthought.
=Smidge=
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: I hate SUVs.  In the past couple of months, various persons showed me their new SUV.... one was a Lexus and another was an Audi.  I smiled and gave a fake "wow".  SUVs do absolutely nothing for me.  You could own a new Hyundai or Porsche - it kind of all looks the same to me.

I love sedans, sports cars and smaller cars. If I need to get out of a situation, smaller cars often have a good punch.  I like manuverability when it comes to cars.  And parking is not an issue.  I find driving SUVs stressful.

I admit maybe the difficulty for me is I don't have any kids.


SUVS puzzle me. It's just a tall station wagon, lifted and fitted with larger wheels.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My downtown has three lanes of one-way traffic and diagonal parking on each side. It's alway worked fine but some SUVs and most pickups will stick out so far you have to get into the center lane to safely pass. I should ask the city to reduce it to two lanes just to enjoy the public meltdown that would follow.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: I admit maybe the difficulty for me is I don't have any kids.


My MINI survived kid 1.
It did not survive kid 2.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: This text is now purple: The weird era for car-garage combos were the 50s, with their enormous boat-tails, 75-ft hoods, and 9-ft side doors, paired up with tiny, single-wide garages with no rear or side entrances. Unless everyone had convertibles, I'm really not sure how they exited those cars.

I had a 75 Olds Delta 88. It was wide as fark anyway, but it was also a 2-door which made garages and parking spots challenging. I had to climb out the window a few times


I owned a Delta '88 coupe, too.

I used to parallel park a four-door '88 in an alley. Got pretty good at it, too.
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My garages have always been large storage areas.  My neighbor surprisingly can get both his pickups in his garage.  Still not sure how.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: SUVS puzzle me. It's just a tall station wagon, lifted and fitted with larger wheels.


So what part of it is it that you don't understand?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: SUVS puzzle me. It's just a tall station wagon, lifted and fitted with larger wheels.

Station wagons were based on car designs and regulated accordingly.  The auto industry successfully lobbied to have SUVs regulated as trucks, even though most were nowhere near as robust.  So these were basically upsized cars but with the efficiency and emissions regulations of trucks.  They then took the cost difference and pocketed it as pure profit.  All they had to do was convince the American public that they wanted SUVs, which turned out to be. . . rather easy, all things considered.

You are getting less value for your money with an SUV, because that is the sole reason they were created.  And now they dominate the market.

/ (former) auto engineer
// we literally based some designs around "people are stupid"
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a single car detached garage from the late 80s - I could squeeze in what seems to be a standard full size pickup if I needed to ("standard" being an extended cab/6' bed or crew cab/5' bed, I guess), but it would be tight in terms of length and iffy in terms of height (at least going through the doorway - once inside I'd be fine).

But I don't need to, since I have a practical little hatchback, so I can fit that along with a motorcycle or two, snowblower, workbench, yard tools, kids' sports stuff, etc.).
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: SirEattonHogg: I admit maybe the difficulty for me is I don't have any kids.

My MINI survived kid 1.
It did not survive kid 2.


Yeah, I suspect if I had a family... my anti SUV smugness would not survive.

I will NOT own a minivan.  That will never happen.
 
scarmig
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I just recently downsized from an Acura MDX to a BMW i3.  I have so much more room in my garage and the parking is stupidly easy.  Also, I think I've bought one gallon of gas in the past three months.  Yay EV!
 
