 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Oh look, matching his-and-her mugshots   (local21news.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, York County couple, York County, Pennsylvania, influence, 3-year-old child  
•       •       •

917 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2020 at 10:50 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police say Winters, and the man, identified as 29-year-old Chad Reed, told the officer they had been smoking marijuana and taking Adderall earlier in the day.

I too like to combine Adderall and marijuana as I find it really allows me to deeply focus on my short term memory loss.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
local21news.comView Full Size


Wow Daphne and Shaggy have gone downhill.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least they weren't driving, I guess.

/there were days with a three year old that I wanted to get farking wasted. But I didn't.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jazlyn

speaks VOLUMES
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Police new tag line.

IF YOU'RE GOING TO DRINK AND STROLLER GET PULLED OVER.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
York County couple arrested for walking with 3-year-old child while under the influence

Lesson learned. Next time, drive.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What is going on with his neck?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She looks like she's dead, but just doesn't realize it yet. The dude looks like he just realized that she is dead.
 
manhole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What is going on with his neck?


Gobbles!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had forgotten all about the "Faces of Meth" website but for some reason I just remembered it again.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What is going on with his neck?


It's melting.  I swear I feel high just by looking at that picture.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Always the kids that suffer...
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What is going on with his neck?


He needs to iron his skin suit.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only thing that drugs help you do is play guitar
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JZDave
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If that's what she looks like at 23, I don't like her odds of making it past 24.
 
Damn Bleeblah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is that Riff Raff's sister?
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: "were arrested for public drunkenness and endangering the welfare of a child. "

Okay, good...that makes more sense.  I was wondering if there actually was a law about pushing a stroller while inebriated.  I'm not saying it's a good idea, I just was unaware that there was a law...and it looks like there's not.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

manhole: HotWingConspiracy: What is going on with his neck?

Gobbles!


They're called wattles, also...

"Once on the other side of the street, police say the woman, identified as 23-year-old Jazlyn Winters, dropped a soda and had difficulty bending over to pick it up."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What is going on with his neck?


Goiter?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dude has some fabulous hair for a meth-head.

I'm impressed - to a certain quantity- they were responsible enough to not just leave the kid to fend for himself while they went looking to refill the stash.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Under the influence of drugs and alcohol? The devil you say!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
they can't drive, mouth breathing fogs up the window...
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Once on the other side of the street, police say the woman, identified as 23-year-old Jazlyn Winters, dropped a soda and had difficulty bending over to pick it up.

Something tells me the apple didn't fall far from the tree with respect to mom's lifestyle.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Always the kids that suffer...


The article didn't imply the kid WASN'T high
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.