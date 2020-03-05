 Skip to content
(MSN)   If you thought vegans and cross-fitters were insufferable, hold onto your butts. Here come the demisexuals   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Sexual attraction, Asexuality, Feeling, Sexual orientation, Physical attractiveness, Emotion, person essays, Human sexuality  
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she fat?
*checks article*
Yep, she's fat.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I had no idea there were people in this world that used someone's personality as a way to gauge their level of attractiveness.

It's such a far and true departure from the norm that, yes, it certainly deserves its own label.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Slightly disappointed to find out that a Demisexual isn't someone who is only capable of being aroused by Bruce Willis' exes.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you can name it, then it's real. 'Nuff said, my $billions.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
btraz70
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That article hurt my brain :(
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone needs hit with a shovel.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't know, maybe its just me, but it seems a little excessive to ask your partner to talk for seven hours prior to sex.  I'm not a conversationalist, not that there's anything wrong with that.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Human beings are very good at convincing themselves what they want to be is who they actually are.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My sister identifies as this. At least for now. It's been a process getting there, heh. I still have a hard time conceptualizing it. She's married to a woman now, so I'm just hoping she's happy.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My experience with these boutique "look at me" sexuality types has been exclusively online. I would imagine I would have to seek out some kind of niche group to even encounter this.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Demisexual starter kit
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is THAT what the kids are calling it now? Bless their hearts. It's cute to think you're unique.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
done in one.

/and picky
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Interesting. Most every woman I've known since high school said the same thing.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is assuming that I actually give a shiat about your whateversexual preference.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: My experience with these boutique "look at me" sexuality types has been exclusively online. I would imagine I would have to seek out some kind of niche group to even encounter this.


I know an asexual guy. He just has no interest in sex. Apparently he just rubs one out a few times a year as needed. Nice guy, a little weird, but nothing that would make anyone avoid him on a bus.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My ex-GF used to swear she was "demisexual".

I pointed out to her that literally ALL the guys she's been dating lately have been like over 10 years younger than her, with fantastic, skinny bodies, annoy the shiat out of her within two months, and by and large while nice guys? They had / have the intellectual and emotional reliability of a cardboard toilet in the middle of a shiat storm.

While I'm sure such people do exist, so far I haven't met one. Plenty who claim it, but then you look at their choice in partners and you're like "Uhhh... you chose her because she has big tits / chose him because he has washboard abs".
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: Is she fat?
*checks article*
Yep, she's fat.


Well, I suppose it gives them an alternative to "non-binary", having already ruled out "putting down the fork".
 
buster_v
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back in my day -- that would be called "being a slow mover."

There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. I'm a pretty slow mover, myself. I would never think that it needs it's own sexual identity.

Good looking and stupid or obnoxious is a total turn off.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cepheus Crater: I don't know, maybe its just me, but it seems a little excessive to ask your partner to talk for seven hours prior to sex.  I'm not a conversationalist, not that there's anything wrong with that.


My question is it 7 hours in a row?  Or can we break it up into let's say 2x 2 hour dates, then 1x 2hour date plus 1 hour back at either of our places and then 34 of the best seconds of their lives?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I'd much rather have a seven-hourlong conversation with someone than be physically intimate with them"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm Demisexual. Here's What I Wa -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Interesting. Most every woman I've known since high school said the same thing.


So that's one, anyhow...
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have you noticed that all these whateversexual folks that pop up on the internet are young/somewhat young? So far I've not ran into a 60+ year old claiming to be one of these newagesexual preferences. They may exist, and I've just not read/heard about them. But so far, this fad seems to be a bunch of young folks who just want to be different.
 
aungen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buster_v: Back in my day -- that would be called "being a slow mover."

There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. I'm a pretty slow mover, myself. I would never think that it needs it's own sexual identity.

Good looking and stupid or obnoxious is a total turn off.


Only if they do stuff, or talk.  That's why there's songs about sitting there and looking pretty.  I know the rules that confine me. :)
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: Is THAT what the kids are calling it now? Bless their hearts. It's cute to think you're unique.


Yep, pretty much what I'm also thinking.

/stupid kids
 
stoolpigeon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It needs it's own identity because if you don't have a different label then your cisgender and that's bad to be right now. It's much more beneficial to have something different.

If you are white - it's really important to pick up one of these labels because white cisgender is one of the worst things to be at the moment.

If you care about all this stuff. I don't personally so I'm fine being white cisgender but I don't participate in groups where that would mean I can't give an opinion or engage.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: thismomentinblackhistory: My experience with these boutique "look at me" sexuality types has been exclusively online. I would imagine I would have to seek out some kind of niche group to even encounter this.

I know an asexual guy. He just has no interest in sex. Apparently he just rubs one out a few times a year as needed. Nice guy, a little weird, but nothing that would make anyone avoid him on a bus.


I have 2nd cousins or aunts that are like this (not really understanding how they label things, my grandmother's sister's daughters).  Minus the rubbing one out thing.  I know nothing of their habits.  We always thought they happened to be lesbians or something, but that side was pretty conservative so we thought they just weren't coming out.  Then the older generations started dying, others in the family have started coming out... and nothing.

Then recently we talked to them and it turns out neither have ever been on a date.  They're now in their 60's.  Just not interested.  They don't care.  They will form emotional connections with people over shared interests, but nothing past that.

Whatever floats or doesn't float their boat and makes them happy.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok, boomers
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image image 497x750]


CrossFit was already covered, so I figured he was coming over to let me know he was a Texan.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's just the author's excuse for marrying a fat nerd.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Someone needs hit with a shovel.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I know where you can find a person to help with that
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gottagopee: Ok, boomers


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gottagopee: Ok, boomers


How did you manage to come up with the stinging rebuke on your own?  Kudos to you for your original thought.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't relate. Physical appearance has always been extremely important to me when it comes to sexual attraction. Call me shallow or whatever but that's how I'm wired.
 
