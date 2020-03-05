 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   UK moves to Part two of coronavirus plan, could soon move on to part three, then part four, and after that the epilogue and appendices   (bbc.com) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Three shall be the number of the counting and the counting of the number will be three.
 
mononymous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Phase 1: Collect coronavirus
Phase 2: ??????
Phase 3: Profit!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2) - Pink Floyd
Youtube 34ZmKbe5oG4


Part 2 is the best part!
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And 28 weeks later...
 
sleep lack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Electric Booga-Flu.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The best one was Coronavirus and the Chamber of Secrets.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: And 28 weeks later...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river, the Euphrates; and its water was dried up, so that the way would be prepared for the kings from the east. And I saw coming out of the mouth of the dragon and out of the mouth of the beast and out of the mouth of the false prophet, three unclean spirits like frogs; for they are spirits of demons, performing signs, which go out to the kings of the whole world, to gather them together for the war of the great day of God, the Almighty. ('Behold, I am coming like a thief. Blessed is the one who stays awake and keeps his clothes, so that he will not walk about naked and men will not see his shame.') And they gathered them together to the place which in Hebrew is called Har-Magedon. "
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They are losing Scotland, Wales and what's left of Ireland?

That might be the second part of Brexit, but Coronavirus also works.

I am sure they will keep the tax shelters and the posh show business digs on the Isle of Wright, the Isle of Man, and so forth.

Also Yorkshire, and Jeremy Clark, who has a house in Wiltshire as well as other properties offshore and in London.
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Part Two: What's all this, then?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the world need is some kind of death cult infecting themselves with the virus and going to nursing home and parliaments and wiping out the old generation keeping the world back
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fly you fools!
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
London will be interesting next week. I'm gonna touch all the stuff!
 
doomjesse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: London will be interesting next week. I'm gonna touch all the stuff!


If you happen to "touch" the Crown Jewels will you be so kind as to bring them to me for a proper cleaning?  Can never be too careful you know...
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have they tried demanding the right to craft their own deal with mononucleosis? That seems to be their solution to everything these days.
 
