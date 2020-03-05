 Skip to content
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.net


WHAT A FACE FARKER MIGHT LOOK LIKE.


/Don't touch it, it might bleed acid.
//Gonna die and fall off shortly anyway.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scrapsfromtheloft.com
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would totally disrupt my wiping of boogers in random places in the office kitchen area.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Fark user image
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UberDave: That would totally disrupt my wiping of boogers in random places in the office kitchen area.


I know, right?  At least I can use the nose cannon method of delivering boogers if I just use a tissue to insulate the finger that shuts the other nostril for proper firing technique.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I use my knuckles at the touch screen water dispenser at work.

Then I use my knuckles to scratch my itchy face.

fark.

Pence tells me testing will be covered under insurance. I can't even get Tamiflu covered under my insurance.

We are boned.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
With all the face palm moments the Trump admin creates I say good luck to you and enjoy your infection.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's hard. If I'm sitting and not doing something with my hands, I'll just sit with them crossed to occupy the time. Use a tool or something for scratches
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
your face is lava
 
lectos
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is pussy grabbing still ok? Orange overlords want to know.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Imagine you're just leaving the bedside of a bad c-diff cleanup and haven't made it to the sink yet.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I get the urge to touch my face now, I just touch someone else's face instead.  Problem solved!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These help.

i5.walmartimages.com
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For your information, Subby, my face touches me!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every time someone tells me not to touch my face, it makes my face itch.
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow, what a worthless article.  I have allergies, so I touch my face because my nose itches constantly - not because I have anxiety issues or whatever the fark the stupid study quoted in the article said.

"Mobile phones are not only capable of transferring messages but also are disease-producing microbes," the study said.

Oh. Fark. the. fark. Off.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The "here's how" part of the article comes down to this:

So what can people do to break the habit?
It's not going to be easy, and some of these ideas will probably sound weird. Nonetheless, people have kicked other habits commonly now seen as gross.
Start being mindful when you do touch your face, catching yourself when - and, preferably, before - you do it. If you catch yourself before touching your face, consider folding your hands or doing something else with them, suggests one skin beauty care website.Got an itch? Try to ignore it.

Got that everybody? The way to avoid touching your face is... not touching your face.

Life hacks, y'all.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Keep a tissue at hand and train yourself to touch or scratch with that.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY DAD!

*Rubs face, eyes, ears, nose, hair, and slams door shut*
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user image

That oughta do it.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hear that the only way to cure the Coronavirus is to sneak into the home of a healthy person, and use their toothbrush.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just keep your hands down your pants, easy!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can I still scratch my balls and ass?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Keep a tissue at hand and train yourself to touch or scratch with that.

Keep a BOX OF tissueS at hand and train yourself to touch or scratch with THEM. THEN THROW IT AWAY.


Using the same tissue over and over would actually be actually worse.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I read a suggestion to wear strongly-scented hand cream or lotion, so the scent would remind you to stop as you lift your hands to your face. Not a bad idea, even if it makes your office smell like a whorehouse for a few weeks. And you can make new friends as the passive-aggressive office asshole hovers near your desk and asks just a little too loudly "ugh, what is that smell?"
 
OldJames
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eat buffalo wings and don't wipe your hands
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Can I still scratch my balls and ass?


There isn't enough willpower on Earth to stop this.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Reading this makes me want to touch that itch above my eyebrow.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Face it, we're doomed.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, all you people who say we're doomed: send me all your stuff please
 
swarrt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait, there are germs and viruses and dirt and danger everywhere? Who knew?

/s
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those of us with beards are unaffected.
 
BinderWoman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I miss George Carlin. "We swam in the Hudson River & it was filled with raw sewage...It strengthened our immune systems."

You Are All Diseased
 
