(WFLA Tampa Bay)   If you're a high-end jewelry thief committing multi-million dollar heists, don't leave your water bottle behind   (wfla.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A bottleneck in the system always gets them.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$3+ million in inventory and you don't have a battery backup or at least a couple of dogs?
 
Vern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: $3+ million in inventory and you don't have a battery backup or at least a couple of dogs?


Dogs don't deserve to be stuck in an empty store all night just to watch your pretty things with grossly inflated prices.

You can pay a human to do that.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did they clone the thief and find out where the original lives through questioning?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As a machinist with mucho experience in cutting metal, and a bit of experience with a oxy/acet cutting torch, and by looking at the picture, all I can say is "meh" 10 minutes tops.

People think that safes are some sort of monolithic marvel that are impenetrable, but in reality they are glorified sheet metal cabinets that are just designed to make it difficult to open the door without the key/combo. This isn't a tank, a battle ship or armor plate, it's 2 walls of 1/8" mild steel at best. (for most of them)

4 people... one look out/schlepper, one with a cutting torch, one with an angle grinder and one with a crowbar/sawzall could go through those in moments...
Oh, hey, they did!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pretty impressive that he could get out and do those as an inmate.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Which movie is that?
 
