(WRBL Columbus)   Usually it's only chickens that are decapitated at a chicken processing plant. Usually   (wrbl.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I guess he wasn't penitent.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(shudders)

Farking industrial safety.  How does it work?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So this machine he's cleaning was live? Dumb.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A Eufaula man

Eufala in here, you die!
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Contract out cleaning in your plant, if someone gets hurt or decapitated not your responsibility unless they can prove you were negligent.  As an accident investigator, I'd really like to know why there was an either unguarded pinch-point, or if the contract employee bypassed protections which lead to the incident.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a concept called "lock out, tag out" that I learned when dealing with large equipment such as HVAC units and the like.  I don't understand how you can try to clean something that large without ensuring that it won't turn on.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meanwhile at quality control:
"Oh my these nuggets are wonderful. Did they switch up the pink slurry recipe?. I'm getting a hint of human brain we could use more of that."
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 425x253]

(shudders)

Farking industrial safety.  How does it work?


Pfft!  It doesn't.  We need to rid ourselves of pesky regulations so 8-year olds can operate that thing again.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman

Fark user imageView Full Size


/eh, close enough
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
