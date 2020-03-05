 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRIC Richmond)   Teen learns long hair and go-kart engines don't mix   (wric.com) divider line
3
    More: Scary, Kart racing, Matia Ruffin, Amusement park, go-kart's engine, day of fun, teen daughter's hair, Fun Land, Cell phone video  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2020 at 9:47 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scratch that reverse it. Narrator: the teen actually learned the opposite.  Caveat: I did not RTFA
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hasn't been to school since.

embrace your 15 minutes, kid.

That stuffy "good" girl in the row up front is going to steal it by getting knocked up this summer and never going to be seen again.

Glory days.
Own that badge of honor.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As the owner of gorgeously long hair this is a standard fear of mine.  If I'm examining one of my car's engines while it's running, I've got it pulled way up, and I still hold it.  And I suspect if my hair were caught in the serpentine belt of my Wrangler, I wouldn't be stuck, but scalped.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.